« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 380098 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8440 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
Iraq, Afghanistan Vietnam etc were civil wars but Ukraine where Ukrainians killing Ukrainians for the last 8 years Isn't a civil war.
Do you see the children of immigrants who are born in England as not English ? And If Bo Jo started killing them would he be killing his own people ?

'The public can see the difference ' Is this the same public you talk about in the Brexit or Tory party thread ?  :D
I don't see any Ukrainians killing each other to gain power. the only people attacking and killing Ukrainians right now are Russians, this was an unprovoked attack by Russia to gain territory and control of the country.
The reaction by the public is a surprise, I mentioned this at the beginning of the invasion. Putin may have thought Western politicians would s,,, out and let him do as he pleased but he got it badly wrong, am sure Johnson &co would have been far more lenient with the sanctions and rhetoric if the public had not been so supportive of Ukraine.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,193
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8441 on: Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on April  2, 2022, 10:20:35 pm
Hundreds dead in mass graves. Civilians executed in the streets.

The war crimes tribunals shouldn't just stop at the low hanging fruit.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 12:07:28 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
I don't see any Ukrainians killing each other to gain power. the only people attacking and killing Ukrainians right now are Russians, this was an unprovoked attack by Russia to gain territory and control of the country.
The reaction by the public is a surprise, I mentioned this at the beginning of the invasion. Putin may have thought Western politicians would s,,, out and let him do as he pleased but he got it badly wrong, am sure Johnson &co would have been far more lenient with the sanctions and rhetoric if the public had not been so supportive of Ukraine.
So are the children / grand children of Immigrants citizens of the country they are born in ?
If a Russian Bear is born in prague is it still a russian bear ? ;)
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 12:24:33 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 12:07:28 am
So are the children / grand children of Immigrants citizens of the country they are born in ?
If a Russian Bear is born in prague is it still a russian bear ? ;)
I don't think the Ukrainians will go down that road, hope not anyway. only 50% Ukrainian ?
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 02:42:36 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:24:33 am
  only 50% Ukrainian ?

Is that your final answer to the question: In your opinion are the children / Grandchildren of Immigrants citizens of the country they are born in ?
Or do you want to phone a friend or ask the audience?  :)


 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 207 208 209 210 211 [212]   Go Up
« previous next »
 