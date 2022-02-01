It was obvious from the start that Putin would play the nationalist fervour card by trying to equate attacking Ukraine with defending Russia against Nazi Germany. As I've said before, the whole thing smacks of ethnic cleansing - Putin looked set to transplant in native Russians to Ukraine who would be far more docile and agreeable to Moscow. The images I've seen from Ukrainian friends on instagram have been heartbreaking, and I'm worried sick about them.



The entire Russian political system needs dismantling and rebuilding from the ground up, circa Germany 1946. However I don't see how that's possible. As I said, Putin's deputies are just as dirty and up to their necks in this as he is - they've got no incentive to turn on him because they'll end up in the Hague right alongside him.



As much as it sticks in my throat, if you want Putin overthrown and the chance to build something new, some of these bastards need to be given a way out. Some kind of amnesty from prosecution and a back door out of the country with an agreement to never meddle in Russian politics again.



I hate saying that, so don't jump on me. But as things stand, based on the available information, I don't see many other viable options. Military action against Russia that would include invading Russian territory just isn't possible, and there's a million places for Putin to hide if he thought Moscow was under any kind of direct threat.



If somebody has better ideas, I'm all ears.