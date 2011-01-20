What if there is a genuine successor regime? If Navalny - say - became President and there followed root and branch reform of the political system in Russia, and Russian war criminals were handed over to the Hague? What if thieves and embezzlers like Abramovich were finally brought to justice inside Russia? Wouldn't we want the international community to help the new government as much as possible?



What none of us want is a repeat of, say, 1918 and a 'peace treaty' like Versailles which punished the successor regime (a struggling young democratic Republic) with the sins of the Kaiser and Imperial Germany.







I think wed have to see how it goes, but as some people have said on here before the Russian psyche is deeply troubled and Im not sure how that can be healed anytime soon. Id also say thats a very optimistic outcome you describe and not one I can see happening even if Putin was out of the way.Also, there is a significant difference between giving Russia the economic and diplomatic cold shoulder compared to what was done to Germany in Versailles. Personally, once this is over with and hopefully Ukraine get a result they can at least live with, I dont want to punish Russia or squeeze them til the pips squeak as they said in 1918, I just want nothing to do with them. Dont buy their fuel (which is pretty much all they have to offer), dont sell them anything either. Make sure the NATO eastern flank is well defended and let the Chinese and Indians deal with Russia and their issues.