Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8280 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:09:17 pm
The Russian Revolution?
Two Russian revolutions, in 1905 and 1917.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8281 on: Today at 09:54:23 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:46:07 pm
https://twitter.com/faridaily_/status/1509581329872080906?s=21&t=n5XtLVjEe9ixImrbHF41nA

An article on Substack by Farida Rustamova on the sanctions possibly uniting Russians on the us against them narrative. I thought about this briefly before, but it seems to be coming true.

It may be true, but it's - inevitably - impressionistic.

I know one thing. Nothing would have boosted Putin's popularity more, and done more to cement his dictatorship, than a quick military victory in Ukraine. Sanctions were the right way to go. We're in the business of helping Ukraine. If the fragile Russian psyche gets offended in the process that's just tough. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8282 on: Today at 09:57:30 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:36:53 pm
Iirc we have a couple of people on here who work in nuclear physics... Farawayred and redbyrdz? Could be wrong,  saw a thread on the topic years ago.

I think the biggest risk is that they accidentially dug trenches through a hotspot. (Apart from messing with the reactor itself or taking a dive in a nuclear cooling ponds etc.) The area around the reactor was tidied up very quickly, parts of the building and installations that had been blown away were usually buried wherever they were found, and there isn't a map or warning signs etc of those spots. I was working with a group that took sample for environmental monitoring there a while ago, and they had to walk round with radiation monitors to avoid stepping onto those spots. This was a while ago now, so the radiation has died down more, but you could still accidentally dig something out, especially when you are not aware of the area.

Regarding radiation poisoning - afaik there are basically two types, one is acute radiation poisoning, for which you have to receive a very high dose. That is the one where your skin can turn red, your hair can fall out, and your organs turn into mush. I think the damage is sort of proportional to the dose received, so a lower (but still very high) dose could lead to lesser symptoms and probably a recovery, while extremly high doses lead to death pretty quickly. I'm not sure if there is anything there to cause such high doses though, it seems a bit unlikely, unless they dug up something really active or messed around with the old reactor.

The other type is long-term damage from lower doses. That one you wouldn't notice immediatly, but your long-term cancer risk is enhanced. This would be especially true if any of the radioactive elements get into your body (for example dust you breath in or that contaminates food or water).
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #8283 on: Today at 10:06:10 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:54:23 pm
It may be true, but it's - inevitably - impressionistic.

I know one thing. Nothing would have boosted Putin's popularity more, and done more to cement his dictatorship, than a quick military victory in Ukraine. Sanctions were the right way to go. We're in the business of helping Ukraine. If the fragile Russian psyche gets offended in the process that's just tough.
The effect of the sanctions will be visible only later. It is then that the public mood will begin to change.
