Sounds like the UK. Or most countries to be honest.
I'm guessing that you are from the UK. You certainly wouldn't have been raised in a dictatorship otherwise there's no way you'd have made that comment.
The temptation to generalise and thereby flatten the point that Zlen (in this case) is making is stupid and dangerous. "It's the human condition", "Most countries are the same" etc. Neither of these things are true.
In Russia it has taken centuries of serfdom and slavery, royal absolutism and one-party states, no trials and show trials, Siberian exile and gulags, unbelievable poverty, ignorance and squalor, and the liberal use of firing squads to produce a population as cowed and pliant and full of nationalistic frenzy as theirs.
If you think you've had it as hard in the UK then I'd love to hear your story.