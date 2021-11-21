« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 10:37:32 pm
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball

I'm sure John Oliver will rip him on Sunday.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Quote from: shy_talk on Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.

Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.

Anyone asked him about that missing airman, sounds like if anyone could have a shred of a clue it might be him, as how someone can vanish so completely and be disposed of without trace is frankly beyond reason.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:48:03 pm
Someone should tell him that flexing doesn't really work when everything looks like it's from the 80s starting with the weird phones on the desk, what looks like a cheap tracksuit jacket and his 40-year-old-virgin haircut...
I think old-fashioned, hard-wired phones, with a wired handset, are standard for heads of state and government where good security is required. Mobiles and wireless handsets are not secure. It was just a lucky coincidence that the old phones matched his 'tastes' and decor so well. Kadyrov exudes a crass disregard for the well-being and life of others. A true and extreme psychopath, I am certain.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:54:02 am
https://twitter.com/mrkovalenko/status/1509278005469847574?s=21&t=6pufr6s2Brv9iwikEmC1ZA

Quote
Seven busses packed with Russian soldiers suffering from Acute Radiation Syndrome arrived to #Belarus from the #Ukrainian #Chernobyl exclusion zone. Source: member of public council of state #Ukraine agency of exclusion zone Yaroslav Yemelyanenko via Unian news agency.


American sources have confirmed the Russians have pulled out of Chernobyl.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:59:21 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:51:51 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:54:02 am
https://twitter.com/mrkovalenko/status/1509278005469847574?s=21&t=6pufr6s2Brv9iwikEmC1ZA


American sources have confirmed the Russians have pulled out of Chernobyl.

Its almost as if firing on a nuclear power plant wasnt a good idea?

Never knew that the Russians were so fucking useless.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:29:59 am
If we can't get Putin - for obvious reasons - I wonder whether it's viable to get c*nts like Kadyrov wiped from this planet - if not sent to The Hague?

Surely western special forces are somewhere in and around there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:31:36 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/



I very much doubt anyone gives a shit about the Russian people right about now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:39:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:51:51 am
Its almost as if firing on a nuclear power plant wasnt a good idea?

Never knew that the Russians were so fucking useless.

They didnt fire at the plant, but they took up positions within the Chernobyl exclusion zone and dug trenches there. The soil around that area is highly radioactive.

Most likely the troops present are unaware of what happened at Chernobyl.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:01:53 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:15:30 am
Food for thought for those who still believe Putin alone is to blame and are worried that the sanctions will affect Russian people.

During the month of the war, Russians' support for Putin increased by 12 percentage points. According to the latest poll by the independent research center Levada his policy is supported by 83 percent of his country's inhabitants.

https://www.levada.ru/en/



Wonder if people are scared to answer surveys like that now. Or maybe it just shows that gleichschaltung works. :-\
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:23:15 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:01:53 am
Wonder if people are scared to answer surveys like that now. Or maybe it just shows that gleichschaltung works. :-\
It seems to me that most Russians are infected with the thought of rebuilding the Soviet Union/imperial Russia and "its greatness". Putin only expresses their dreams and strengthens them. Aggression against Ukraine has their full support, even at the price of sanctions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:25:26 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:23:15 am
It seems to me that most Russians are infected with the thought of rebuilding the Soviet Union and "its greatness". Putin only expresses their dreams and strengthens them. Aggression against Ukraine has their full support, even at the price of sanctions.
Для большей пользы.?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:30:09 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 09:25:26 am
Для большей пользы.?
Личность - ничто, нация - все.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:31:20 am
Having grown up in a country where most people are brainwashed by nationalism I would take that poll only with a slight pinch of salt. Never underestimate how petty, spiteful, vengeful and ill-informed most people can be. Rulers who operate in states like these know very well how to play the crowd, they have years or decades of experience and the instrument they play is finely tuned to turn people's grievances and fears into pride, anger or resentment against 'others'. Specific to Russia is that 'batten down the hatches - invaders from the west are coming' - is basically their national sport number one. It's a state of mind they almost need no pushing to relapse into. There will be no revolution against Putin there, not even a glimpse of it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:52:21 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:23:15 am
It seems to me that most Russians are infected with the thought of rebuilding the Soviet Union/imperial Russia and "its greatness".

A majority of voters in 2016 ushered in Brexit, and the notion of returning to a "Great" Britain (and even explicitly the Empire) was a clear running theme for a lot of them. The nostalgia people have for a time they didn't even live through, when their nation/state was considered a more major world player, sadly isn't confined to Russia.

Plus: 'Make America Great Again'.

Of course, there are fundamental differences between states that constrain the leadership in what they can attempt to do with that weaponised nostalgia, but people can be bastards anywhere, and in greater numbers that you'd expect.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:58:35 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:39:45 am
They didnt fire at the plant, but they took up positions within the Chernobyl exclusion zone and dug trenches there. The soil around that area is highly radioactive.

Most likely the troops present are unaware of what happened at Chernobyl.

If only they had Google.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:09:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:35 am
If only they had Google.

You have to remember, the actual disaster at the time was not well publicized within the Soviet Union. If the troops were born after that time, most likely they wouldn't have been taught anything about it at all in school, and I wouldn't even think they would have the presence of mind to look it up on Google. If you asked the average American teenager about what Three Mile Island was, I can bet you 9 out of 10 would have no idea either.

I imagine the lot of them just marched in there on orders without realizing what the significance of that place was. They had no NBC (nuclear biological chemcial) equipment, and it seems like the first wave of soldiers had no phones with them.

It's incompetence on the highest level, and it really shows that the Russian military leadership really believe that the soldiers are expendable.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:23:12 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:52:21 am
A majority of voters in 2016 ushered in Brexit, and the notion of returning to a "Great" Britain (and even explicitly the Empire) was a clear running theme for a lot of them. The nostalgia people have for a time they didn't even live through, when their nation/state was considered a more major world player, sadly isn't confined to Russia.

Plus: 'Make America Great Again'.

Of course, there are fundamental differences between states that constrain the leadership in what they can attempt to do with that weaponised nostalgia, but people can be bastards anywhere, and in greater numbers that you'd expect.

Thats exactly what I thought of when Perkinsonian mentioned it, Brexit and the dream of the empire.

People are stupid. :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:25:08 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:52:21 am
A majority of voters in 2016 ushered in Brexit, and the notion of returning to a "Great" Britain (and even explicitly the Empire) was a clear running theme for a lot of them. The nostalgia people have for a time they didn't even live through, when their nation/state was considered a more major world player, sadly isn't confined to Russia.

Plus: 'Make America Great Again'.

Of course, there are fundamental differences between states that constrain the leadership in what they can attempt to do with that weaponised nostalgia, but people can be bastards anywhere, and in greater numbers that you'd expect.

Not to mention the current Polish government.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:31:20 am
Having grown up in a country where most people are brainwashed by nationalism I would take that poll only with a slight pinch of salt. Never underestimate how petty, spiteful, vengeful and ill-informed most people can be. Rulers who operate in states like these know very well how to play the crowd, they have years or decades of experience and the instrument they play is finely tuned to turn people's grievances and fears into pride, anger or resentment against 'others'. Specific to Russia is that 'batten down the hatches - invaders from the west are coming' - is basically their national sport number one. It's a state of mind they almost need no pushing to relapse into. There will be no revolution against Putin there, not even a glimpse of it.

Sounds like the UK. Or most countries to be honest.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:04:32 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:31:27 am
Sounds like the UK. Or most countries to be honest.

I'm guessing that you are from the UK. You certainly wouldn't have been raised in a dictatorship otherwise there's no way you'd have made that comment.

The temptation to generalise and thereby flatten the point that Zlen (in this case) is making is stupid and dangerous. "It's the human condition", "Most countries are the same" etc. Neither of these things are true.

In Russia it has taken centuries of serfdom and slavery, royal absolutism and one-party states, no trials and show trials, Siberian exile and gulags, unbelievable poverty, ignorance and squalor, and the liberal use of firing squads to produce a population as cowed and pliant and full of nationalistic frenzy as theirs.

If you think you've had it as hard in the UK then I'd love to hear your story.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:04:38 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:21:17 am
Great thread on Abramovich here. It still boils my piss how the UK media treated this crook with kid gloves for so many years, when much of this info was well known,

https://twitter.com/pevchikh/status/1509186801688211456

Maria Pevchikh
@pevchikh
There is an elephant in the negotiation room. Its name is Roman Abramovich. Allow me to give you some context on who this guy actually is and how his participation in the Ukraine-Russia peace talks should be viewed. (thread)
