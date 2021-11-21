If only they had Google.



You have to remember, the actual disaster at the time was not well publicized within the Soviet Union. If the troops were born after that time, most likely they wouldn't have been taught anything about it at all in school, and I wouldn't even think they would have the presence of mind to look it up on Google. If you asked the average American teenager about what Three Mile Island was, I can bet you 9 out of 10 would have no idea either.I imagine the lot of them just marched in there on orders without realizing what the significance of that place was. They had no NBC (nuclear biological chemcial) equipment, and it seems like the first wave of soldiers had no phones with them.It's incompetence on the highest level, and it really shows that the Russian military leadership really believe that the soldiers are expendable.