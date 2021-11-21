« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 362922 times)

Online shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 10:07:02 pm »
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • Sound
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 10:37:32 pm »
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 10:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:37:32 pm
That Kadyrov looks like a non PC character the fast show would do if it was still going today, he's a fucking oddball

I'm sure John Oliver will rip him on Sunday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,616
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 10:47:24 pm »
Quote from: shy_talk on Today at 10:07:02 pm
So the Salisbury poison was apparently sneaked into the country concealed in a bottle of perfume, I wonder, was Abramovich wearing Acqua di geo-politics.

Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 11:00:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:47:24 pm
Saw a documentary on the poisoning a few days ago, was both sad and confusing when they found the bottle. Basically, the bottle was found by a fella. Now this guy looked like hed had a pretty hard life but things looked like they were looking up, he got himself a decent looking home, had his girlfriend, but even though things were on the up he still regularly went through bins and would find valuables or things he could use or sell, and three months after the initial poisoning he finds a bottle of perfume still in the sealed wrapping, takes it home, gives it to his girlfriend and she opens it and tries it and you can guess the rest from there. Where the bottle was for three months until it ended up in the bin still appears to be a mystery though, and it was apparently a sealed wrapper.

Anyone asked him about that missing airman, sounds like if anyone could have a shred of a clue it might be him, as how someone can vanish so completely and be disposed of without trace is frankly beyond reason.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 