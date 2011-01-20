On Bill Maher recently, the question was raised to to why Putin didn't attack Ukraine when Trump was president. The response was he didn't have to, as Trump was doing an excellent job of fragmenting the alliance all by himself. The reasoning being if Trump had stuck around then the US might have already binned NATO off.



We can only speculate as to the accuracy of this assessment, but we can be certain if the Orange One was still in charge, we would not have seen such a swift and unified diplomatic and economic response from the West.