« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 362481 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8160 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Absolutely.

I jumped straight to the false flag conclusion due to the ongoing peace talks - blaming Ukraine for attacking inside Russian borders would be straight out of their playbook.

Admittedly, pretty much my entire knowledge of Russia comes from reading Firefox in about 1983, so I'll go back to lurking.

Firefox is outdated. Try Chrome instead.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • Klopptimist
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8161 on: Yesterday at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Admittedly, pretty much my entire knowledge of Russia comes from reading Firefox in about 1983, so I'll go back to lurking.

You have to think in Russian!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8162 on: Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
The topgrade Chobham armour is AFAIK bolt on, so they can give that to Leopard 2s if we want to equip our allies (we already provide them to Abrams). The rifled barrel of Challenger 2 bars the fancier ammunition that the smoothbores of the other NATO tanks can use. IIRC our next adaptation is a smoothbore so we can use that ammunition too, since they don't lose too much in accuracy and range in practice (the usual reason for rifles).

That's interesting to know, thanks! :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8163 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm

It's definitely a quantity issue. There was supposed to be 12 Type 45 destroyers originally, but it got scaled back to six.

As for where the money is coming from, knowing this sodding government they'll just cut everyone's benefit.


Its a debate were going to have to have (hopefully without the benefits cut), the worst cost of living crisis in recent history is upon us, public services already cut to the bone, so something will have to give or we just close our eyes and pretend it will all just go away (which it wont).
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
Any debate can stay the fuck away from taking more away from any social services.

NATO is plenty strong enough and even if it wasn't there's plenty of other pockets that can fund it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 04:00:37 am »
I've avoided most footage of this but saw a New York Times Youtube just now of Russian orders to destroy a residential area (a village called Makariv), including an armored tank opening fire and destroying a saloon car (in broad daylight) being driven slowly by two old people.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 04:17:05 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:00:37 am
I've avoided most footage of this but saw a New York Times Youtube just now of Russian orders to destroy a residential area (a village called Makariv), including an armored tank opening fire and destroying a saloon car (in broad daylight) being driven slowly by two old people.

That was 3 weeks ago IIRC. The photos of the old couple were really sad actually.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,097
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 10:30:37 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:06:28 am
Any debate can stay the fuck away from taking more away from any social services.

NATO is plenty strong enough and even if it wasn't there's plenty of other pockets that can fund it.

Is NATO still plenty strong enough if Trump or someone similar ends up winning the Presidency again in 2024?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,346
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8168 on: Today at 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:30:37 am
Is NATO still plenty strong enough if Trump or someone similar ends up winning the Presidency again in 2024?
If????!

More like when.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8169 on: Today at 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:30:37 am
Is NATO still plenty strong enough if Trump or someone similar ends up winning the Presidency again in 2024?

On Russia's showing in this war, probably, even before the recent ramping up of spending and focusing of attention. Main issue might be unity of command, but put an American with a battalion or something in there to stop everyone else arguing over who's boss, and European NATO should be able to cope with the current Russian army.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,097
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 10:51:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:45:47 am
On Russia's showing in this war, probably, even before the recent ramping up of spending and focusing of attention. Main issue might be unity of command, but put an American with a battalion or something in there to stop everyone else arguing over who's boss, and European NATO should be able to cope with the current Russian army.

Russia is going to go away and learn lessons from this shambles though, the same as Ukraine did after their military was rolled over in 2014
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 11:42:10 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:51:01 am
Russia is going to go away and learn lessons from this shambles though, the same as Ukraine did after their military was rolled over in 2014

NATO will also learn from Russia's mistakes. Russia's problems will take years to fix, if they're even fixable at all. All NATO has to do is ramp up what it's already doing. You can bet military leaders in NATO will be look to audit their inventories, check everything works, step up training and exercises as they look to avoid the blunders made by Russia.

Russia has no element of surprise left. Next time they start amassing hardware along a border, nobody's going to assume or hope they are bluffing.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 11:52:42 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:51:01 am
Russia is going to go away and learn lessons from this shambles though, the same as Ukraine did after their military was rolled over in 2014

For the Russian army to be truly effective, it needs a more decentralized structure, i.e. an officer corps. That will never happen, because it would mean independent thought on the field to adapt to different situations, which is totally against Russian (and/or Soviet) doctrine on a social and political level. The success of the Ukrainians so far against numerically superior forces with large amounts of armor is basically attributed to such initiatives since the 2014 conflict.

Over the long term, if anything, the Ukrainians will learn their lessons from this war, and equip their army with more Western and indigenous equipment.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8173 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:51:01 am
Russia is going to go away and learn lessons from this shambles though, the same as Ukraine did after their military was rolled over in 2014

Not just Russia, I suspect a lot of countries will be looking at whats happened and consider if they are as vulnerable as the Russians were found out to be to similar weapons and tactics as those used by the Ukrainians. I dont think anyone on either the Russian or NATO side thought it would go so badly for the Russians and they need to make sure they are not overestimating their own abilities as everyone did with Russia.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8174 on: Today at 12:17:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:00:03 pm
Not just Russia, I suspect a lot of countries will be looking at whats happened and consider if they are as vulnerable as the Russians were found out to be to similar weapons and tactics as those used by the Ukrainians. I dont think anyone on either the Russian or NATO side thought it would go so badly for the Russians and they need to make sure they are not overestimating their own abilities as everyone did with Russia.

The issue isn't necessarily just a military one. The Ukrainians have very effectively spun world public opinion in their favour. You can see now how the Russian propoganda machine is sputtering in the face of overwhelming international pressure. Anyone who's had a chance to look at what Russian T.V. is spewing at the moment domestically will understand what is really happening there.

This is an issue pertinent mainly to the fact that the world hates bullies. The Ukrainians have very successfully leveraged this fact. Unless if Russia is willing to play the underdog in the next conflict, they will most likely lose again.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8175 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:30:37 am
Is NATO still plenty strong enough if Trump or someone similar ends up winning the Presidency again in 2024?


It is and would still be able to destroy Russian boots and armour without the Yanks.

But even if it wasn't,we should not fund more war capabilities by taking from our most vulnerable.

That's a big no no.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8176 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm »
On Bill Maher recently, the question was raised to to why Putin didn't attack Ukraine when Trump was president. The response was he didn't have to, as Trump was doing an excellent job of fragmenting the alliance all by himself. The reasoning being if Trump had stuck around then the US might have already binned NATO off.

We can only speculate as to the accuracy of this assessment, but we can be certain if the Orange One was still in charge, we would not have seen such a swift and unified diplomatic and economic response from the West.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,790
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8177 on: Today at 01:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:52:42 am
For the Russian army to be truly effective, it needs a more decentralized structure, i.e. an officer corps. That will never happen, because it would mean independent thought on the field to adapt to different situations, which is totally against Russian (and/or Soviet) doctrine on a social and political level. The success of the Ukrainians so far against numerically superior forces with large amounts of armor is basically attributed to such initiatives since the 2014 conflict.

Over the long term, if anything, the Ukrainians will learn their lessons from this war, and equip their army with more Western and indigenous equipment.

Similar to what has been happening in their airforce.This 4 minute video(from Forces News) talks to Ukrainian pilots and they talk of how the Russian pilots fly and manoeuvre their planes totally by the book.The Ukrainians on the other hand have been told can make their own  decisions to suit the circumstances.

https://youtu.be/1alGxw9C82g
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8178 on: Today at 03:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:10:36 pm
On Bill Maher recently, the question was raised to to why Putin didn't attack Ukraine when Trump was president. The response was he didn't have to, as Trump was doing an excellent job of fragmenting the alliance all by himself. The reasoning being if Trump had stuck around then the US might have already binned NATO off.

We can only speculate as to the accuracy of this assessment, but we can be certain if the Orange One was still in charge, we would not have seen such a swift and unified diplomatic and economic response from the West.

The only thing with Trump was staying in power, if public opinion was isolationist he wouldnt have lifted a finger, if public opinion wanted greater intervention he would have probably gone further then NATO has so far. Its very hard to guess what one mad man would have done never mind two of them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8179 on: Today at 03:57:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:45:58 pm
The only thing with Trump was staying in power, if public opinion was isolationist he wouldnt have lifted a finger, if public opinion wanted greater intervention he would have probably gone further then NATO has so far. Its very hard to guess what one mad man would have done never mind two of them.


The only public opinion Trump cares about are the useful idiots who make up his sycophantic fanbase. If Trump was still in power the only thing he would be interested in would be trying to secure a third term as president. The ensuing constitutional crisis would have left the US in a chaotic position to try and respond to Russian aggression.

I doubt very much Trump would have been willing to square up to his old pal Vlad; you only have to look at the tone of Fox News prior to the invasion to gauge Trump's potential reaction.  But as I said, we can only speculate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8180 on: Today at 04:35:35 pm »
....I dont know why we cant bring them in on a tourist visa, says Shanks. The Spanish are scooping them up and worrying about the paperwork later. We dont seem to be doing that. Its ridiculous when theres a home waiting.....

This could just as well be our Shanks. Anyway, the article...

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/mar/30/uk-visa-rules-are-to-ensure-ukrainians-dont-come-to-britain-say-refugees
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,304
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8181 on: Today at 05:37:44 pm »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8182 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,304
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8183 on: Today at 05:56:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:42:20 pm
Has someone told Putin that Zelensky is probably only about 5 6
They are allegedly both 1.70m  :o
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,971
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8184 on: Today at 05:59:17 pm »
MSN
Fact Check: Did Ukraine Strike Arms Depot in Russian Military Town?
Yevgeny Kuklychev - 2h ago

Quote
Explosions in the Russian military town of Belgorod, just a few miles away from the border, were caused by shelling from the Ukrainian side, a number of Ukrainian and Russian outlets reported late on Tuesday.

The Claim

Videos and images of the explosions and ensuing fire were shared extensively on Twitter and Telegram, alongside claims that it was caused by a rare counteroffensive strike by Ukrainian forces with an OTR-21 Tochka, or "Tochka-U," a Soviet-made tactical ballistic missile.

"Ukraine carried out a precision strike with the Tochka-U missile on an ammunition warehouse in the village of Oktyabrskoe, near Belgorod, Russia. Russia supplies its artillery attacking Ukraine with rockets and missiles stored at the facility," Yury Butusov, a Ukrainian journalist, wrote on Tuesday night on his Facebook page.

"Judging by the explosion and the distance of the warehouse, the 19th missile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has conducted an effective effort to demilitarize and denazify Russia," the military correspondent added, citing Ukrainian media sources.

Russian and English-language media outlets repeated the claim in their initial reporting of the story, with TASS, the Russian state news agency, writing that "preliminary analysis suggests the missile strike originated in Ukraine."

"The missile landed on the territory of a small military training camp in the Belgorod region, wounding four military personnel," the report said, noting that initial data indicates the strike came from Ukraine.

Multiple social media posts featuring the video of the fire also placed the blame on Ukrainian forces, while others celebrated the strike as a military win for Kyiv.

BREAKING: Russia says that shelling from Ukraine was responsible for explosion at a camp in Belgorod, Russia

 The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 29, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: In a huge blow to Putins Russian Army, Ukraine lands a massive missile strike on a key military weapons storage depot in Belgorod, Russia  setting off a series of huge explosions that destroyed the entire weapons depot. RT IF YOU THINK THAT THIS IS GREAT NEWS!

 Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 29, 2022
The Facts

While it is extremely challenging to verify and corroborate wartime footage and reporting, most recent claims from both sides appear to suggest that the explosion was the result of an accident, rather than hostile fire.

"The explosion near Belgorod happened as a result of a fire that broke out at the ammunition depot," Interfax, another Russian state-linked news outlet, reported on Wednesday morning, citing local officials.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, wrote on his Telegram channel that while they are "awaiting official confirmation from the Russian Defense Ministry, unconfirmed reports suggest that there was a fire at the ammunition depot" and that "the situation is now under control." He added that no one was hurt in the incident.

Butusov, who originally cited Ukrainian media as the source of the claim about a Tochka-U strike, soon edited his Facebook post to now cite the Russian media.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials also denied that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were to blame, with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stating on Tuesday night that the explosion was a result of negligence by Russian forces.

"It's another example of the typical neglect of safety protocols by the Russians when handling dangerous World War II era ammunition," Vereshchuk said.

She also called on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the nearby Chernobyl region, where the defunct nuclear power plant is located, and where, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, Russian forces are storing much of their weapons supplies.

Some of the confusion seen in the original reporting of the incident could be explained by the hypothesis that in fact two separate incidents occurred on the night of March 29 in the Belgorod area: shelling by Ukraine that was initially reported by TASS, and an unrelated fire that broke out at the weapons storage facility.

Its now seems there may have been 2 Separate Incidents in the Belgorod Region tonight, Russian State Media is saying that while the Area was Shelled by Ukrainian Forces the Munition Depot Explosion was caused by Human Error something clearly doesnt add up here.

 OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 29, 2022
But while this theory could explain the contradictory reporting, Newsweek cannot independently corroborate it.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries for comment on the incident.

All reliable information available at the moment, including statements from officials in Russia and Ukraine, suggest that the explosion at a weapons storage depot near Belgorod was the result of a human error, and not a Ukrainian airstrike. Conflicting versions in the original reporting of the fire may have been due to two separate incidents taking place, though this theory is yet to be confirmed by officials.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/fact-check-did-ukraine-strike-arms-depot-in-russian-military-town/ar-AAVFnkR?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=07fda1372505423f85bc3758a2b178d8
Logged
We're all lucky.  Our ancestors were either really fast, really smart or had a fucking good immune system.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,346
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8185 on: Today at 06:09:46 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:56:28 pm
They are allegedly both 1.70m  :o
5 foot 6 is 1.68m..

Its the best height ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,185
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8186 on: Today at 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:56:28 pm
They are allegedly both 1.70m  :o

You're mixed up, that's just the size of Zelenskyy's balls.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,304
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8187 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:10:50 pm
You're mixed up, that's just the size of Zelenskyy's balls.
Each.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,977
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8188 on: Today at 06:41:23 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 01:54:08 pm
Similar to what has been happening in their airforce.This 4 minute video(from Forces News) talks to Ukrainian pilots and they talk of how the Russian pilots fly and manoeuvre their planes totally by the book.The Ukrainians on the other hand have been told can make their own  decisions to suit the circumstances.

https://youtu.be/1alGxw9C82g

That reminds me of a story from a red flag exercise. Two RAF Jaguars were flying low level, two USAF F-15's spotted them, Leader starts attack as wingman covers him, leader gets bounced by another pair of Jaguars, wingman starts attack as the RAF only flew in pairs or 4's, he gets bounced by the other 2 Jaguars he hadn't expected.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8189 on: Today at 07:59:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:09:46 pm
5 foot 6 is 1.68m..

Its the best height ;D

Everything makes sense now :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8190 on: Today at 08:13:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:41:23 pm
That reminds me of a story from a red flag exercise. Two RAF Jaguars were flying low level, two USAF F-15's spotted them, Leader starts attack as wingman covers him, leader gets bounced by another pair of Jaguars, wingman starts attack as the RAF only flew in pairs or 4's, he gets bounced by the other 2 Jaguars he hadn't expected.

Getting my head round this. Does this mean we needed a 6 on 2 to win?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,346
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8191 on: Today at 08:21:32 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8192 on: Today at 08:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:10:50 pm
You're mixed up, that's just the size of Zelenskyy's balls.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8193 on: Today at 08:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:13:04 pm
Getting my head round this. Does this mean we needed a 6 on 2 to win?

I had to read it a few times myself but I think its 4 on 2, but keep in mind the RAF retired the Jaguar a good while back and it was primarily designed to attack ground targets rather then as a fighter, where as the F15 in that scenario is probably an F15 Eagle which is a fighter and designed specifically to shoot down other planes rather then attack ground targets.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,304
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8194 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:13:04 pm
Getting my head round this. Does this mean we needed a 6 on 2 to win?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:56:42 pm
I had to read it a few times myself but I think its 4 on 2, but keep in mind the RAF retired the Jaguar a good while back and it was primarily designed to attack ground targets rather then as a fighter, where as the F15 in that scenario is probably an F15 Eagle which is a fighter and designed specifically to shoot down other planes rather then attack ground targets.
Yup - it's 4 on 2 cos the last 2 Jaguars mentioned are the ones that bounced the F15 wingman......the F15 wingman hadn't expected that 2nd Jaguar pair, both F15s were too focussed on the 1st pair.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,654
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8195 on: Today at 09:25:42 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online stanleyparkmudonmyboots

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • 78 then the 26
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8196 on: Today at 09:29:21 pm »
A harrowing story. Still lots of talk about the war and how well Ukraine is doing. Stories like these though are happening everyday. We need to do more, okay I understand the argument against a no fly zone, but more sophisticated air defence systems could be supplied, anti tank weapons wthl longer ranges, and more drones. Im sure more harrowing stories will emerge, we have to make sure we are doing all we can.


https://youtu.be/Kp9uWliwiG0
Logged
Tinaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8197 on: Today at 09:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:25:42 pm
The village idiot Kadyrov criticises the Russian negotiating team - though the real purpose of the video might be to show the world his gold-plated office and to wave his fist a bit.

https://twitter.com/KevinRothrock/status/1509212495029977089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1509212495029977089%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fworld%2Flive%2F2022%2Fmar%2F30%2Frussia-ukraine-war-latest-news-russian-troop-withdrawal-designed-to-mislead-says-ukrainian-military-live%3Fpage%3Dwith3Ablock-6244abc88f08e8783ffb9605

I really dont get the role this clown is supposed to playing. An Islamic fundamentalist lapdog to an infidel? I cant imagine the average white Christian Russian probably thinks too much of a bunch of Muslims bumpkins either.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 