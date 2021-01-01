As an expat, I've never had a problem viewing the Empire for what it was.



However, when you look at the other colonial powers, we did more than just pillage and enslave. We established a judiciary, local government, health and educational infra.



I think the problem in the old colonial empires is that the wealth only privileged the few, and many of the others never got to enjoy the benefits. And so in the 60s and 70s when a lot of African countries were left to their own devices, a power vaccum ensued, and thus strongmen thrived. A lot of them were propped up by the superpowers, which ensured those same countries literally went backwards. Poverty begets poverty, and so on.But in many cases, continued colonialism also advanced different parts of the world as they entered into the modern era. Social awareness in the home countries filtered on down to the colonial subjects, which ensured that they also prospered.So some in the world view colonialism very different than the others. Many African countries in particular are still suffering from the after effects of it. But note there are also successful cases where colonialism has had benefits. Thats why I think it is important to take stock of what sanctions mean for these different places, and whether or not they are beneficial to the overall cause.