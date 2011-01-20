You hardly expect Africa to be pro West after they have been raped and pillaged by Western superpowers for centuries. Maybe you should put yourself in their shoes. An ignorant post



I do expect a vote against Putin's aggression (a "pro-West vote" as you tellingly call it). These are sovereign and independent nations. They're big boys now. I want them to behave as big boys. The principle is so clear cut - do they approve of Russian imperialism or do they disapprove? - that the memory of their own colonial past should make the decision even easier. In some cases it clearly has.In fact the three African members of the Security Council (Kenya, Ghana, and Gabon) did the right thing and voted against Russian imperialism. Of the African members of the General Assembly, a slight majority (28 out of 54) also voted against Russian imperialism. Eritrea alone supported imperialism. But the rest abstained.Abstention isn't as bad as voting for aggression - an act which basically trashed the UN's own conventions - but it is still obviously morally bankrupt. There is a clear pattern however. Just about all the African countries who couldn't quite bring themselves to condemn Russian imperialism are autocracies. Fifty or sixty or seventy years after independence they are still ruled by strong men who rape and loot their treasuries and use force and coercion to keep themselves and their friends in power. I didn't do this to them. Nor did you. Nor did the African masses. These thugs and thieves did it themselves. I suspect this is the reason they can't condemn Putin. They are too like him.Their abstention isn't payback for the Mau Mau (or the railways for that matter). It's recognition. It's "We like Putin because we want to be Putin." Africa deserves better.