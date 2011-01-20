« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 352713 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 06:07:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:56:22 pm
He was poisoned in Kiev, so that would suggest that someone close or access to the Ukrainian government carried it out which is pretty worrying.
Why would it suggest that?
Offline kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 06:09:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:56:22 pm
He was poisoned in Kiev, so that would suggest that someone close or access to the Ukrainian government carried it out which is pretty worrying.
Why would it suggest that? The Russian negotiating team would have been accompanied by a legion of Russian security types. Any one of them could have done it.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:07:53 pm
Why would it suggest that?

Who else would have poisoned him in Kiev when he was meeting government officials? Im assuming he would have been under the Ukrainian governments protection while in Ukraine?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 06:12:54 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 06:09:40 pm
Why would it suggest that? The Russian negotiating team would have been accompanied by a legion of Russian security types. Any one of them could have done it.

What makes you think Abramovich and the Ukrainians met the Russians in Kiev? They had meetings in Belarus and Turkey, dont recall them meeting in Kiev where the article says the poisoning happened.

From the WSJ:

The Kyiv meeting where the suspected poisoning took place involved Mr. Abramovich, who is one of Russias wealthiest men, and members of the official Ukrainian negotiating team


No mention of Russian delegation being there.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 06:22:02 pm »
Do we know the nature of the poison?

Don't think Roman would be a target.
Offline No666

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 06:22:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:12:54 pm
What makes you think Abramovich and the Ukrainians met the Russians in Kiev? They had meetings in Belarus and Turkey, dont recall them meeting in Kiev where the article says the poisoning happened.

From the WSJ:

The Kyiv meeting where the suspected poisoning took place involved Mr. Abramovich, who is one of Russias wealthiest men, and members of the official Ukrainian negotiating team


No mention of Russian delegation being there.

It's pretty naive to think that Putin or hardliners in the FSB couldn't have an operative in the city.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 06:25:09 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:22:05 pm
It's pretty naive to think that Putin or hardliners in the FSB couldn't have an operative in the city.

No, of course not theres probably such types all over Kiev. Just concerning they could get so close to the Ukrainian leadership assuming my understanding is correct.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm
Who else would have poisoned him in Kiev when he was meeting government officials? Im assuming he would have been under the Ukrainian governments protection while in Ukraine?
the other Russians in the party.

Theres a fairly massive elephant inthe room here that one of the countries involved has a recent history of killing opponents with chemical weapons.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 06:35:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:29:26 pm
the other Russians in the party.

Theres a fairly massive elephant inthe room here that one of the countries involved has a recent history of killing opponents with chemical weapons.

Theres no mention of other Russians there, no Russian delegation the meeting appears to have been between Abramovich and the Ukrainians, I have read the article a couple of times now but happy to be corrected.

Im not saying the Russians didnt orchestrate it, like you say they have plenty of previous, but they would have had to use someone who can get close to the Ukrainian delegation to do it whether that be a Russian or a Ukrainian sell out.

Edit: Maybe it was that guy in the Ukrainian delegation that was executed?
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8049 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm »
Offline stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8050 on: Yesterday at 06:42:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:35:20 pm
Theres no mention of other Russians there, no Russian delegation the meeting appears to have been between Abramovich and the Ukrainians, I have read the article a couple of times now but happy to be corrected.

Bellingcat who did the investigation say on Twitter that with Abramovich there was at least one other Russian entrepreneur. So, there clearly were more people there than just Abramovich and the Ukrainians. I would also imagine that Abramovich and the other guy didn't get there alone. They'll at least have aides and security staff with them. That's quite a few "outsiders".
Offline No666

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8051 on: Yesterday at 06:44:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:35:20 pm
Theres no mention of other Russians there, no Russian delegation the meeting appears to have been between Abramovich and the Ukrainians, I have read the article a couple of times now but happy to be corrected.

Bellingcat says it was a round of peace talks that took place in Kiev - so a Russian delegation would have been there.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8052 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:35:20 pm
Theres no mention of other Russians there, no Russian delegation the meeting appears to have been between Abramovich and the Ukrainians, I have read the article a couple of times now but happy to be corrected.

Im not saying the Russians didnt orchestrate it, like you say they have plenty of previous, but they would have had to use someone who can get close to the Ukrainian delegation to do it whether that be a Russian or a Ukrainian sell out.

Edit: Maybe it was that guy in the Ukrainian delegation that was executed?
Why would the Ukrainians be poisoning their own negotiators? Not sure I follow you.

What's interesting to me is the mention of 'hard-liners in Moscow' who are against the negotiations. Either Putin sanctioned this or there are rogue elements going behind his back trying the scupper negotiations, which would be a significant development.
If Putin did sanction it, why would he not just choose to cease negotiations? It's really hard to know what's going on with all this stuff. So much smoke and mirrors.
It could be that Ambramovic has ceased to be useful to the Kremlin and is now just a problematic loose end. Fuck knows.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8053 on: Yesterday at 06:45:07 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 06:42:15 pm
Bellingcat who did the investigation say on Twitter that with Abramovich there was at least one other Russian entrepreneur. So, there clearly were more people there than just Abramovich and the Ukrainians. I would also imagine that Abramovich and the other guy didn't get there alone. They'll at least have aides and security staff with them. That's quite a few "outsiders".

And without labouring the point, Im sure those visitors were checked for weapons, bugs, poison too based on previous form etc. before they joined the Ukrainians.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8054 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm
Why would the Ukrainians be poisoning their own negotiators? Not sure I follow you

A Russian agent, a Ukrainian traitor?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8055 on: Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm
A Russian agent, a Ukrainian traitor?
These were peace negotiations. Of course there were Russians around. 
Its not utterly impossible  ukraine as would poison its only negotiators, but it seems so beyond all likelihood as to be conspiracy theory territory.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8056 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm »
Probably a deliberate attempt by the Russians to kill their own negotiators and blame it on the Ukrainians.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8057 on: Yesterday at 07:05:54 pm »
It could have even been something handed over to Abramovich on his way over to Kiev by one of his staff. Something that you open, like a book, laptop, or even something that was provided in the food and drinks in said location. In any case, the next time foreign dignitaries arrived in Kiev they mandated a 72 hour curfew. I imagine it was in response to this incident.

And I admire the negotiators for carrying out their job after and kept it hidden all this time.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8058 on: Yesterday at 07:08:43 pm »
Morgue in Mariupol. Very graphic, with women and children. Please do not watch if you cannot handle it. Made me really sad, actually.

https://twitter.com/spook_info/status/1508150205954334731?s=21
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8059 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
These were peace negotiations. Of course there were Russians around. 
Its not utterly impossible  ukraine as would poison its only negotiators, but it seems so beyond all likelihood as to be conspiracy theory territory.

They werent with the Russian delegation in Kiev, they were on their way to Istanbul to meet them:

Mr. Grozev said that he saw the images of the effects of the attack on Mr. Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators, but that a timely sample collection couldnt be arranged in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, through which they were traveling, because these people were in a hurry to travel to Istanbul.

And as I said earlier, we know there were Russian spies within the Ukrainian team, they executed one of their negotiators for treason.
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8060 on: Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 06:22:02 pm
Do we know the nature of the poison?

Don't think Roman would be a target.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm
Probably a deliberate attempt by the Russians to kill their own negotiators and blame it on the Ukrainians.

Apparently a small dose.  Possibly as a warning.

T'would be Putinesque to have wiped summat on St. Roman's hand and transmitted to the others.  ;)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8061 on: Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm
Probably a deliberate attempt by the Russians to kill their own negotiators and blame it on the Ukrainians.

Or an attempt by Roman to make it look like hes not pro-Putin so he can continue to avoid all the sanctions the other oligarchs have been getting.
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8062 on: Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
Apparently a small dose.  Possibly as a warning.

T'would be Putinesque to have wiped summat on St. Roman's hand and transmitted to the others.  ;)
It may not be a poison. I, personally, find the alternative explanation a bit more credible - microwave radiation.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8063 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:19:30 pm
It may not be a poison. I, personally, find the alternative explanation a bit more credible - microwave radiation.

Damn T.v. dinners.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8064 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm »
Good thread on possible internal wranglings in the Kremlin.

Timothy Snyder
@TimothyDSnyder
1/30  Putin is responsible for the invasion, and must redistribute blame for its failure.  After a month, some vectors of discord in the Russian government have suggested themselves. (Thread)

https://twitter.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1508546460543074315
Offline kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8065 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm »
Quote
Russia no longer demanding Ukraine be denazified in ceasefire talks

Requests include Kyiv dropping Nato pursuit in exchange for security guarantees and EU membership

https://www.ft.com/content/7f14efe8-2f4c-47a2-aa6b-9a755a39b626
Offline farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8066 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
Damn T.v. dinners.
Peeling like chile rellenos...
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8067 on: Today at 12:12:32 am »
Ukraine should now demand Putin and his ministers be tried for war crimes and Russia pay reparations.



Or surrender.

The Bear that squeaked.

Offline darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8068 on: Today at 12:45:50 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:57:41 am
It's been sad to see how many African governments have refused to condemn Putin for his imperialism, sometimes reserving their criticism for the West instead.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine

On the whole the division in Africa has been a predictable one. The democracies support Ukraine while the autocracies and kleptocracies support Russia. Some nations, like Uganda, are so homophobic and anxious about their own sexuality that they've decided little Putin is for them too. And then there's South Africa which has been edging towards tyranny for years under the corrupt, money-grubbing ANC. It's shameful to consider how the ANC is cooly indifferent to the plight of innocent civilians being murdered in their thousands by men with helicopters and guns.

I'd like to see secondary sanctions against governments like Uganda and South Africa. If they continue to trade with Russia their political and business elites should be subjected to western sanctions. Sure, these fattened leaders will still cream off millions of dollars from western aid packages to their impoverished people, as they always do, but curtailing their right to travel and enjoy London, Paris and New York would hurt them. Go to Moscow if you think it's that much fun!

You hardly expect Africa to be pro West after they have been raped and pillaged by Western superpowers for centuries. Maybe you should put yourself in their shoes. An ignorant post
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8069 on: Today at 01:19:06 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:45:50 am
You hardly expect Africa to be pro West after they have been raped and pillaged by Western superpowers for centuries. Maybe you should put yourself in their shoes. An ignorant post

Yeah, it's now China's turn to rape and pillage.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8070 on: Today at 01:22:48 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:45:50 am
You hardly expect Africa to be pro West after they have been raped and pillaged by Western superpowers for centuries. Maybe you should put yourself in their shoes. An ignorant post

It wasnt Yorkys finest post, and I say that as someone whose family hails from one of the former colonies, but at the same time we have to remember two very important points, two wrongs really dont make a right, and secondly and more importantly this isnt about the sticking it to the West, firstly this is about millions of innocent and brave people in Ukraine who are being mercilessly attacked. The West isnt getting anything by helping Ukraine, were spending hundreds of millions on aid, taking refugees and sending Ukraine weapons, were paying more for fuel, for food, for everything. It would have been a lot easier to look the other way and turn our backs on the Ukrainians but were not, were doing whats right. This is a fight against evil and tyranny, in the end the West will be ok whatever the countries of Africa and Asia do, Ukraine wont be.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8071 on: Today at 01:40:15 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:19:06 am
Yeah, it's now China's turn to rape and pillage.

And Russia of course. They're the biggest supplier of arms to Africa.  I'm sure they're giving a fair price for the gold and diamonds they're mining too.
Undermine democracy, prop up corrupt regimes ruining the future of millions of African citizens and mine their resources. Thankfully they've shaken off the evil west.
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8072 on: Today at 02:46:21 am »
Insider
Ukraine intelligence chief warns Russia 'our sources are everywhere,' including the Kremlin
jepstein@insider.com (Jake Epstein) - 8h ago
Quote
Russian forces have failed to conquer Ukraine and appear to have stalled on multiple fronts.

Ukraine's intelligence service warned Russia that is has "sources" in the Kremlin as their war drags on with little progress from President Vladimir Putin's forces.

"We have sources in the Kremlin, but we need jets!" Ukraine's intelligence service wrote on Twitter on Monday, in a post that included a link to an interview from its chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Budanov told Coffee or Die Magazine in a recent interview via a translator that Ukraine's "sources are everywhere," saying his intelligence agency has people working for Ukraine in "the army, in the political circles, as well as administration of the president."

US and NATO countries are dispatching planes filled with military equipment for Ukraine  here are some of the weapons sent to hold back Russian tanks and aircraft

As fighting in Ukraine enters its third week, reports this week revealed heavily-laden military cargo jets are pouring into an airfield across the border, stacked with weapons and military equipment to help Ukraine's forces hold back the advance of Russian troops.

Throughout the buildup to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO countries, including the US, insisted they would not send troops to the region amid concern that the presence of their personnel on the ground would lead to a dangerous escalation of the conflict.

That stance has continued since Moscow ordered its troops into Ukraine on the morning of February 24. Instead, NATO nations and other countries are supplying Ukraine's defence forces - vastly outgunned and outnumbered by Russia's military - with weapons and equipment that Kyiv hopes will be able to help staunch Russia's advance.

Around 17,000 anti-armor weapons have been sent to Ukraine in the last number of weeks and are being pressed into use against Russian tanks and other hardware. As of March 8, Ukrainian fighters had destroyed over 1,000 armored personnel carriers, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems and 80 helicopters, The Kyiv Independent claimed.

With heavy transport aircraft continuing to deliver consignments of equipment critical for Ukraine's defense, we take a look at some of the weapons being sent to Ukraine as it tries to hold back Russia's advances.

He told the magazine that Ukraine's access to its undercover sources and cyber intelligence allowed it to understand more about Russia's plans of attack and its military complex. 

Budanov said told Coffee or Die Magazine that two examples of Ukraine's ability to rely on its sourcing to launch preemptive strikes on Russian targets are recent attacks on Russian convoys near Kyiv and the destruction of a Russian landing ship near Mariupol.

Budanov told the magazine that Ukraine has been able to keep an eye on Russia's military plans, and received help from Western allies like the US and UK. 

"We have made considerable progress in cyber intelligence," he told the magazine. "We see the letters and all they write."

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Putin's forces have failed to conquer the country and have largely stalled across multiple fronts.

In an attempt to find a cause of Russia's military blunders, Russian military's counterintelligence division has ordered a hunt for breaches in Russia's domestic security agency, the FSB, experts told Insider earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry has said it would pivot its focus to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region after being unable to break past Ukraine's fierce resistance.

Budanov said on Sunday that Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two and create a Moscow-backed state in the east and south of the country.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ukraine-intelligence-chief-warns-russia-our-sources-are-everywhere-including-the-kremlin/ar-AAVAvTJ?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=8bf4043e84714750b8311d0a6f726768
Offline kavah

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #8073 on: Today at 04:47:06 am »
Quote from: stara on March 25, 2022, 12:56:43 pm
Evaluation of Russia by Finnish Intelligence Colonel (subtitles). A dubbed version in comments ...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw</a>

Sorry if repost.

Fascinating. I watched it over a couple of nights. I felt I could understand the Finnish after a bit. Probably some of the borrowed words. Im sure the Finns are ready for Ivan when the time comes.
Its interesting he traces Russian "strategic" culture back to the Mongol horde and the sacking of Kyiv.
And more recent history shaping the absolutism we see with Putin and his princes. I never knew they are the inheritors of Byzantium orthodoxy and they see themselves as the 3rd Rome, and all the divine rights that bestows. I read Why Nations Fail a few years ago, its the same thing here isnt it, an extractive and criminal ruling class that fucks over the ordinary people and consolidates  power with perennial border wars. I havent lived or visited Russia but Ive worked with a few and that non-smiling demeanour they have alarmed me at first but then you realize they dont smile in public (typically) because thats only for the stupid or more dangerously the happy (and then some fucker will be after - or grassing you up for - whatevers making you content). Also the different kinds of truth is interesting and the real truth is only for the kitchen table. Thanks for posting
