You hardly expect Africa to be pro West after they have been raped and pillaged by Western superpowers for centuries. Maybe you should put yourself in their shoes. An ignorant post



It wasn’t Yorky’s finest post, and I say that as someone whose family hails from one of the former colonies, but at the same time we have to remember two very important points, two wrongs really don’t make a right, and secondly and more importantly this isn’t about the sticking it to the West, firstly this is about millions of innocent and brave people in Ukraine who are being mercilessly attacked. The West isn’t getting anything by helping Ukraine, we’re spending hundreds of millions on aid, taking refugees and sending Ukraine weapons, we’re paying more for fuel, for food, for everything. It would have been a lot easier to look the other way and turn our backs on the Ukrainians but we’re not, we’re doing what’s right. This is a fight against evil and tyranny, in the end the West will be ok whatever the countries of Africa and Asia do, Ukraine won’t be.