Thats the issue though isnt it, do we really want to be bullies? But then should we giving aid to these countries when they side with tyranny? If we start cutting them off are we just pushing them towards Russia and China? I also wouldnt class Uganda and South Africa as supposed allies in the way Saudi Arabia and the UAE are supposed to be for example and they are not exactly busting a gut to help us either so if we are compiling a shit list of our friends they should probably be higher up the list then what are essentially third countries like South Africa and Uganda.
What a fucking mess this all is.
World politics, like everything else, is not black and white, but different shades of gray. Like you said, people think certain blocs of countries always act in a homogenous manner, but even for countries in the Persian Gulf, each of them have their own identities, their own policies, and ultimately, their own objectives. Yemen is a very good example of that.
What can we do about it? In the first place, don't go slapping sanctions around like Trump did during his presidency. Eventually, you risk running out of diplomatic tools as a country when the shit really does hit the fan. It's also another reason why I believe the western sanctions on Russia now aren't actually full scale yet, because they are still leaving room in case Russia further escalates the conflict (i.e. chemical weapons). Diplomacy is not dissimilar to military solutions, in that one needs to keep a reserve of tools to use to counter escalations from the other side.