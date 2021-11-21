« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:13:55 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:16:13 am

Do you sell air-raid shelters for a living?

Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:51:41 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:16:13 am

Do you sell air-raid shelters for a living?

There seem to be a few arms dealers on here mate as well
Crosby Nick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:17:40 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:51:41 am
There seem to be a few arms dealers on here mate as well

Someone put them in touch with Pickford. Could make a killing.
Gili Gulu

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:24:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:17:40 am
Someone put them in touch with Pickford. Could make a killing.

Looks like he's already been short-changed.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:57:41 am
It's been sad to see how many African governments have refused to condemn Putin for his imperialism, sometimes reserving their criticism for the West instead.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine

On the whole the division in Africa has been a predictable one. The democracies support Ukraine while the autocracies and kleptocracies support Russia. Some nations, like Uganda, are so homophobic and anxious about their own sexuality that they've decided little Putin is for them too. And then there's South Africa which has been edging towards tyranny for years under the corrupt, money-grubbing ANC. It's shameful to consider how the ANC is cooly indifferent to the plight of innocent civilians being murdered in their thousands by men with helicopters and guns.

I'd like to see secondary sanctions against governments like Uganda and South Africa. If they continue to trade with Russia their political and business elites should be subjected to western sanctions. Sure, these fattened leaders will still cream off millions of dollars from western aid packages to their impoverished people, as they always do, but curtailing their right to travel and enjoy London, Paris and New York would hurt them. Go to Moscow if you think it's that much fun!
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:17:10 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:57:41 am
It's been sad to see how many African governments have refused to condemn Putin for his imperialism, sometimes reserving their criticism for the West instead.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine

On the whole the division in Africa has been a predictable one. The democracies support Ukraine while the autocracies and kleptocracies support Russia. Some nations, like Uganda, are so homophobic and anxious about their own sexuality that they've decided little Putin is for them too. And then there's South Africa which has been edging towards tyranny for years under the corrupt, money-grubbing ANC. It's shameful to consider how the ANC is cooly indifferent to the plight of innocent civilians being murdered in their thousands by men with helicopters and guns.

I'd like to see secondary sanctions against governments like Uganda and South Africa. If they continue to trade with Russia their political and business elites should be subjected to western sanctions. Sure, these fattened leaders will still cream off millions of dollars from western aid packages to their impoverished people, as they always do, but curtailing their right to travel and enjoy London, Paris and New York would hurt them. Go to Moscow if you think it's that much fun!

Why would you single out Uganda and South Africa over over say India or China? Surely they are bigger enablers and supporters of Putins tyranny then Uganda and South Africa?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:19:28 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:17:10 am
Why would you single out Uganda and South Africa over over say India or China? Surely they are bigger enablers and supporters of Putins tyranny then Uganda and South Africa?
Presumably, because India and China are not in Africa.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:34:40 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:57:41 am
It's been sad to see how many African governments have refused to condemn Putin for his imperialism, sometimes reserving their criticism for the West instead.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine

On the whole the division in Africa has been a predictable one. The democracies support Ukraine while the autocracies and kleptocracies support Russia. Some nations, like Uganda, are so homophobic and anxious about their own sexuality that they've decided little Putin is for them too. And then there's South Africa which has been edging towards tyranny for years under the corrupt, money-grubbing ANC. It's shameful to consider how the ANC is cooly indifferent to the plight of innocent civilians being murdered in their thousands by men with helicopters and guns.

I'd like to see secondary sanctions against governments like Uganda and South Africa. If they continue to trade with Russia their political and business elites should be subjected to western sanctions. Sure, these fattened leaders will still cream off millions of dollars from western aid packages to their impoverished people, as they always do, but curtailing their right to travel and enjoy London, Paris and New York would hurt them. Go to Moscow if you think it's that much fun!


I think there is a difference between refusing to condemn, and actively support. South Africa, in particular, are very much proud of BRICS, and what it means for them on the world stage. It's a way of them thumbing their noses at the G7, and the countries of privilege, because of obvious past indiscretions from said nations.

Like how the Western world view certain conflicts, the Ukrainian conflict to them probably feels very far away, and of little consequence. I think to add to their misery certainly will do nothing but compound their hatred of the wealthy nations, and how they abuse their wealth to keep the poor countries at arms length.

In any case, the diplomacy of all this is very delicate. I am of the view that sanctioning anyone who doesn't agree with the cause could only force more to go against it. If there is no practical consequence of said action, then it is best to keep the discourse at a simmer.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:38:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:17:40 am
Someone put them in touch with Pickford. Could make a killing.


NATO can't even decide on setting a no-fly zone over Ukraine, never mind Goodison.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:46:19 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:17:10 am
Why would you single out Uganda and South Africa over over say India or China? Surely they are bigger enablers and supporters of Putins tyranny then Uganda and South Africa?

Good question. I'm not sure the answer.

Easier to bully? Or, go for it, let's include China and India too?

Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:57:17 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:34:40 am
Like how the Western world view certain conflicts, the Ukrainian conflict to them probably feels very far away, and of little consequence. I think to add to their misery certainly will do nothing but compound their hatred of the wealthy nations, and how they abuse their wealth to keep the poor countries at arms length.

It cuts both ways. Many people in Britain and the US probably think Uganda is "very far away" too and cannot understand why we should be sending so much financial aid their way. In fact we already know that most people would prefer to cut foreign aid budgets. It's the power of the liberal elites - the do-gooders - that keep the rivers of aid of flowing. And a good job too.

As for "abuse of wealth" one could also argue that no one abuses their wealth (none of it generated by themselves) more than the kleptocracies and oligarchies of Africa.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:08:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:57:17 am
It cuts both ways. Many people in Britain and the US probably think Uganda is "very far away" too and cannot understand why we should be sending so much financial aid their way. In fact we already know that most people would prefer to cut foreign aid budgets. It's the power of the liberal elites - the do-gooders - that keep the rivers of aid of flowing. And a good job too.

As for "abuse of wealth" one could also argue that no one abuses their wealth (none of it generated by themselves) more than the kleptocracies and oligarchies of Africa.


I think a scorched earth policy in diplomacy is never beneficial unless absolutely necessary. As to Africans who abuse power and wealth, I think there seems to be signs of emerging democracies out of the ashes of the colonialist past, it will take time, as the US and Soviet Union have for years fostered military dictatorships in the name of capitalism or communism. There is so much resentment and pessimism about western values amid poverty and isolation that it will take generations for all of it to disappear.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:12:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:46:19 am
Good question. I'm not sure the answer.

Easier to bully? Or, go for it, let's include China and India too?



Thats the issue though isnt it, do we really want to be bullies? But then should we giving aid to these countries when they side with tyranny? If we start cutting them off are we just pushing them towards Russia and China? I also wouldnt class Uganda and South Africa as supposed allies in the way Saudi Arabia and the UAE are supposed to be for example and they are not exactly busting a gut to help us either so if we are compiling a shit list of our friends they should probably be higher up the list then what are essentially third countries like South Africa and Uganda.

What a fucking mess this all is.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:30:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:12:36 pm
Thats the issue though isnt it, do we really want to be bullies? But then should we giving aid to these countries when they side with tyranny? If we start cutting them off are we just pushing them towards Russia and China? I also wouldnt class Uganda and South Africa as supposed allies in the way Saudi Arabia and the UAE are supposed to be for example and they are not exactly busting a gut to help us either so if we are compiling a shit list of our friends they should probably be higher up the list then what are essentially third countries like South Africa and Uganda.

What a fucking mess this all is.

I agree. I'm just sounding off really. It's frustrating seeing how corrupt and morally bankrupt most former colonial nations are. They tend to be miserably self-pitying as well. (I'm talking about their autocratic ruling classes really). The idea that most of their problems are due to the legacy of colonialism is not convincing either.

Anyway, this is by-the-by. And I applaud Kenya for recognising old-fashioned imperialism when it sees it.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:40:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:12:36 pm
Thats the issue though isnt it, do we really want to be bullies? But then should we giving aid to these countries when they side with tyranny? If we start cutting them off are we just pushing them towards Russia and China? I also wouldnt class Uganda and South Africa as supposed allies in the way Saudi Arabia and the UAE are supposed to be for example and they are not exactly busting a gut to help us either so if we are compiling a shit list of our friends they should probably be higher up the list then what are essentially third countries like South Africa and Uganda.

What a fucking mess this all is.


World politics, like everything else, is not black and white, but different shades of gray. Like you said, people think certain blocs of countries always act in a homogenous manner, but even for countries in the Persian Gulf, each of them have their own identities, their own policies, and ultimately, their own objectives. Yemen is a very good example of that.

What can we do about it? In the first place, don't go slapping sanctions around like Trump did during his presidency. Eventually, you risk running out of diplomatic tools as a country when the shit really does hit the fan. It's also another reason why I believe the western sanctions on Russia now aren't actually full scale yet, because they are still leaving room in case Russia further escalates the conflict (i.e. chemical weapons). Diplomacy is not dissimilar to military solutions, in that one needs to keep a reserve of tools to use to counter escalations from the other side.
Penfold78

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:55:22 pm
 On Africa: some of the comments above and the Guardian article itself seem to miss a very sizeable issue. China has a massive foothold in Africa. Many African nations are therefore taking their queue on the Ukraine position directly from Beijing. Ive travelled in various parts of Africa quite a bit so heres the backstory: to feed its rapid economic expansion China needs huge quantities of the raw minerals and materials that Africa produces so since the 1990s it has been investing heavily in African politics and infrastructure. If you were one of these African countries would you bite the hand that feeds you?

Also, many Africans really do blame the west for their historic problems. And unfortunately I have to tell you that if you chat with some of the white guys and catch them off guard after a few beers they still harbour the same racist attitudes that have driven such a giant wedge between groups of people since colonialism. It is no wonder Africans are keen to find new friends (even if China might not have their best interests at heart).
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:12:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:30:09 pm
I agree. I'm just sounding off really. It's frustrating seeing how corrupt and morally bankrupt most former colonial nations are. They tend to be miserably self-pitying as well. (I'm talking about their autocratic ruling classes really). The idea that most of their problems are due to the legacy of colonialism is not convincing either.

Anyway, this is by-the-by. And I applaud Kenya for recognising old-fashioned imperialism when it sees it.

Likewise, Im just throwing thoughts and considerations out there to be honest. With regards to colonialism and its legacy, thats an incredibly complex issue again and not sure if imperialism, poverty, corruption and causes or affects of one another and which way round it actually was/is.
shy_talk

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:07:17 pm
Can't find the post I want to quote, so its a better late than never re her on the news with the protest board..."What's the frequency Vladdeth?"
Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:26:38 pm
Four spy planes over Romania / Poland now, seems like patrols are being stepped up?
gaztop08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:53:33 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:26:38 pm
Four spy planes over Romania / Poland now, seems like patrols are being stepped up?

Well they cant be that good at spying if Johnny down the road can see them on flightradar24🤣
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:59:29 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 02:53:33 pm
Well they cant be that good at spying if Johnny down the road can see them on flightradar24🤣

Unless they want to be seen... ;)
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:20:33 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:26:38 pm
Four spy planes over Romania / Poland now, seems like patrols are being stepped up?

Theres been other occasions when theres been 4, 3 over Poland and Romania and 1 over the Black Sea and sometimes a couple of Eurofighters escorting the spy plane if its an RAF one

Edit: just had a look at flight tracker and a couple of them seem to be covering the same area so maybe a change in shift, and one of them MMF18 is a tanker plane so possibly is refuelling the others?
Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:34:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:20:33 pm
Theres been other occasions when theres been 4, 3 over Poland and Romania and 1 over the Black Sea and sometimes a couple of Eurofighters escorting the spy plane if its an RAF one

Edit: just had a look at flight tracker and a couple of them seem to be covering the same area so maybe a change in shift, and one of them MMF18 is a tanker plane so possibly is refuelling the others?

A Global Hawk has been covering the Black sea after being launched either from a carrier from a Mediterranean airbase. I've not seen any fighters with transponders switched on for a couple of weeks now but there are plenty of US / Nato tankers up there doing race tracks on the Eastern borders, so we can assume they are patrolling in numbers.

There were two Rivet joints, an E3-A and an E8 JSTAR earlier, so real mix.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:58:12 pm
Theres also an IL76 thats taken off from southern Poland, flying over Romania heading for Turkey by the looks of it. Picking up come goodies possibly?
gaztop08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:06:59 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:58:12 pm
Theres also an IL76 thats taken off from southern Poland, flying over Romania heading for Turkey by the looks of it. Picking up come goodies possibly?

I think tomorrow theres  a peace talks meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.So maybe taking some delegates there?
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:10:31 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 04:06:59 pm
I think tomorrow theres peace talks meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.So maybe taking some delegates there?

Its a very large plane, usually used for military cargo rather then passengers I believe
24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:16:14 pm
TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:20:36 pm
Wow
Quote
Scoop: Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning along with Ukraine peace negotiators earlier this month. Full Story on @WSJ shortly

But also .. bloody hell
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:22:05 pm
