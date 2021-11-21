It's been sad to see how many African governments have refused to condemn Putin for his imperialism, sometimes reserving their criticism for the West instead.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine
On the whole the division in Africa has been a predictable one. The democracies support Ukraine while the autocracies and kleptocracies support Russia. Some nations, like Uganda, are so homophobic and anxious about their own sexuality that they've decided little Putin is for them too. And then there's South Africa which has been edging towards tyranny for years under the corrupt, money-grubbing ANC. It's shameful to consider how the ANC is cooly indifferent to the plight of innocent civilians being murdered in their thousands by men with helicopters and guns.
I'd like to see secondary sanctions against governments like Uganda and South Africa. If they continue to trade with Russia their political and business elites should be subjected to western sanctions. Sure, these fattened leaders will still cream off millions of dollars from western aid packages to their impoverished people, as they always do, but curtailing their right to travel and enjoy London, Paris and New York would hurt them. Go to Moscow if you think it's that much fun!
I think there is a difference between refusing to condemn, and actively support. South Africa, in particular, are very much proud of BRICS, and what it means for them on the world stage. It's a way of them thumbing their noses at the G7, and the countries of privilege, because of obvious past indiscretions from said nations.
Like how the Western world view certain conflicts, the Ukrainian conflict to them probably feels very far away, and of little consequence. I think to add to their misery certainly will do nothing but compound their hatred of the wealthy nations, and how they abuse their wealth to keep the poor countries at arms length.
In any case, the diplomacy of all this is very delicate. I am of the view that sanctioning anyone who doesn't agree with the cause could only force more to go against it. If there is no practical consequence of said action, then it is best to keep the discourse at a simmer.