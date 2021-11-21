It's been sad to see how many African governments have refused to condemn Putin for his imperialism, sometimes reserving their criticism for the West instead.On the whole the division in Africa has been a predictable one. The democracies support Ukraine while the autocracies and kleptocracies support Russia. Some nations, like Uganda, are so homophobic and anxious about their own sexuality that they've decided little Putin is for them too. And then there's South Africa which has been edging towards tyranny for years under the corrupt, money-grubbing ANC. It's shameful to consider how the ANC is cooly indifferent to the plight of innocent civilians being murdered in their thousands by men with helicopters and guns.I'd like to see secondary sanctions against governments like Uganda and South Africa. If they continue to trade with Russia their political and business elites should be subjected to western sanctions. Sure, these fattened leaders will still cream off millions of dollars from western aid packages to their impoverished people, as they always do, but curtailing their right to travel and enjoy London, Paris and New York would hurt them. Go to Moscow if you think it's that much fun!