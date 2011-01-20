Do you endorse invading Turkey and taking control of the straits?
Do you ever answer a question without asking one?
I've never endorsed "invading Turkey" - i'm questioning with good reason their co-operation as a NATO ally.... welcoming in Oligarchs ships into their harbours, contradicting the collective desire....because they have one foot far too deep in a Russian arse....
What sort of partner is that for NATO?
If Turkey are obstructing the goal of the very founding principles of NATO...then they are no longer part of the solution, rather a trojan horse in an organisation that right now needs to be stronger and tighter than ever before.
My opinion - NATO should have a very active presence in the international waters - NATO waters (Turkey is a member) with every fucking carrier possible to dissuade a Russian Naval advance from the south....now we've not done that, which is why the south is being bombarded daily and innocent lives are dying.....
We could have prevented this...