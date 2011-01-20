« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 342664 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:57:52 am
Bla bla bla....i'm sorry to be so insolent with the facts you quite correctly articulate above...

But how many "agreements" has Russia rolled over in order to kill innocent civilians in Ukraine, the reality is - rules and treaty's mean fuck all when it comes to war, Putin is setting the rules of the game....it's time we start playing him at his own game, by the rules hes dictated....every single day we don't, innocent lives are lost.... this is not acceptable.

I'm sick and tired of hiding behind conventions and rules of engagement with an opponent who does not respect them....

It time now, to push back.

You want us to drop Turkey as a NATO ally, then declare war on Turkey, in order to hit Russia in the flank? Because that's what you've been advocating.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:07:55 pm
You want us to drop Turkey as a NATO ally, then declare war on Turkey, in order to hit Russia in the flank? Because that's what you've been advocating.

Is Turkey behaving like a NATO ally?

And if your question is whether we should control international waters around Ukraine, i absolutely endorse that.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 12:18:08 pm »
Just to be clear, Turkey has a choice....it needs to make that choice, and quick....sitting on the fence is not an option.
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 12:26:03 pm »
Different country, same tactics (plus they are in bed together just now)..... (13 mins long, needs watching and sharing)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZhgYT6ipZU

Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,630
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 12:37:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.

Another despicable regime. Erdogan has a lot in common with Putin. They deserve each other.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 12:41:56 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:14:15 pm
Is Turkey behaving like a NATO ally?

And if your question is whether we should control international waters around Ukraine, i absolutely endorse that.

Do you endorse invading Turkey and taking control of the straits?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • Klopptimist
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:14:15 pm
Is Turkey behaving like a NATO ally?

Membership of NATO involves signing up to a treaty which has specific obligations and requirements, including (I assume) specific procedures to complain about other members and seek redress if they aren't following the rules. If you set a precedent that some members can unilaterally decide that others "aren't behaving right" and punish them for it (including apparently invading them) then the whole organisation can pretty much be packed in as worthless.

Is Turkey being the best ally? Maybe not. But are their actions running counter to their NATO obligations? I'm not qualified to answer that, but it's the real question here.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,630
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 12:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:38:22 am
I don't blame Biden at all for his comments, as diplomatically inconvenient as they are. Putin's Russia cannot be trusted to be a law abiding nation.

I don't believe for a moment that Putin thought NATO represented a genuine threat to Russia, even with former Soviet satellite states joining it. But he did consider it to be loss of prestige and a weakening of diplomatic influence. Putin likely also feared a cultural invasion from western values, and a "westernisation" of the Russian mindset.

This war is driven by his ego. Regardless of how it turns out, we can't be expected to just go back to doing business with him when this is all over, as if nothing has happened.  The rhetoric and threats coming from Russian politicians borders on hysteria.

Good post.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 12:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:41:56 pm
Do you endorse invading Turkey and taking control of the straits?

Do you ever answer a question without asking one?

I've never endorsed "invading Turkey" - i'm questioning with good reason their co-operation as a NATO ally.... welcoming in Oligarchs ships into their harbours, contradicting the collective desire....because they have one foot far too deep in a Russian arse....


What sort of partner is that for NATO?

If Turkey are obstructing the goal of the very founding principles of NATO...then they are no longer part of the solution, rather a trojan horse in an organisation that right now needs to be stronger and tighter than ever before.

My opinion - NATO should have a very active presence in the international waters - NATO waters (Turkey is a member) with every fucking carrier possible to dissuade a Russian Naval advance from the south....now we've not done that, which is why the south is being bombarded daily and innocent lives are dying.....

We could have prevented this...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Up
« previous next »
 