Do you endorse invading Turkey and taking control of the straits?



Do you ever answer a question without asking one?I've never endorsed "invading Turkey" - i'm questioning with good reason their co-operation as a NATO ally.... welcoming in Oligarchs ships into their harbours, contradicting the collective desire....because they have one foot far too deep in a Russian arse....What sort of partner is that for NATO?If Turkey are obstructing the goal of the very founding principles of NATO...then they are no longer part of the solution, rather a trojan horse in an organisation that right now needs to be stronger and tighter than ever before.My opinion - NATO should have a very active presence in the international waters - NATO waters (Turkey is a member) with every fucking carrier possible to dissuade a Russian Naval advance from the south....now we've not done that, which is why the south is being bombarded daily and innocent lives are dying.....We could have prevented this...