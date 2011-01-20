« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Vice report on Kharkiv.

https://youtu.be/VAsf6dsq3rQ
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
https://news.err.ee/1608545272/uk-daily-russia-increasing-spy-recruiting-efforts-in-estonia
Surprised, I thought this type of spying died away with Satellite +Google earth technology. going back to the old days, Kremlin rooms filled from floor to ceiling with photos +useless info on countries in case they need to invade.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stara on March 25, 2022, 12:56:43 pm
Evaluation of Russia by Finnish Intelligence Colonel (subtitles). A dubbed version in comments ...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kF9KretXqJw</a>

Wow. Thanks for posting that.

Well worth the hour if you haven't watched it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
https://news.err.ee/1608545272/uk-daily-russia-increasing-spy-recruiting-efforts-in-estonia

It does concern me that even though NATO is deploying more troops to the Baltics and Poland in the grand scheme of things the numbers still feel pretty low compared to the numbers the Russians are potentially able to draw on. Hopefully with modern technology a surprise attack is impossible so we still have time to react but when you hear the news the UK (and it doesnt just include the UK, same applies to anyone other then the US) has doubled its deployment and its literally gone from 900 to 1800 it doesnt instill a huge amount of confidence they would be able to hold back the Russian hordes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm
It does concern me that even though NATO is deploying more troops to the Baltics and Poland in the grand scheme of things the numbers still feel pretty low compared to the numbers the Russians are potentially able to draw on. Hopefully with modern technology a surprise attack is impossible so we still have time to react but when you hear the news the UK (and it doesnt just include the UK, same applies to anyone other then the US) has doubled its deployment and its literally gone from 900 to 1800 it doesnt instill a huge amount of confidence they would be able to hold back the Russian hordes.


Modern warfare isn't really a numbers game though is it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm

Modern warfare isn't really a numbers game though is it.

it absolutely is. 25 kills in a row and you call get to call in a tactical nuke
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:14:32 pm

Modern warfare isn't really a numbers game though is it.

Up to a point Id agree, but if the ratios are skewed enough Im not sure it can be prevented from becoming a numbers game. The Estonians dont have any tanks or fighter planes for example, so all you have is the handful of NATO units, and as good as they are would they be able to defend against a full frontal assault by the Russians?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Up to a point Id agree, but if the ratios are skewed enough Im not sure it can be prevented from becoming a numbers game. The Estonians dont have any tanks or fighter planes for example, so all you have is the handful of NATO units, and as good as they are would they be able to defend against a full frontal assault by the Russians?

I've seen a comparison of Euro-NATO and Russian assets. In terms of top class assets, the Europeans, even without the Americans, far outnumber the Russians. Most of the Europeans may lack cutting edge battlefield experience, but as we've seen, the Russians lack it too, and basic NATO doctrine, practiced by all members, is far better at enabling manoeuvre warfare than the Russians. One thing that the Russians might have at the outset is infantry, but you'd imagine that the NATO border country would be using all its resources to hold the line while the reinforcements gather. Once the rest of the Europeans get there, even without the Americans, the Russians have no chance in a conventional war.

This is before we take into account the upcoming increases in defence spending. Russian spending power will be going down, while European spending will be going up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:19:25 pm
Up to a point Id agree, but if the ratios are skewed enough Im not sure it can be prevented from becoming a numbers game. The Estonians dont have any tanks or fighter planes for example, so all you have is the handful of NATO units, and as good as they are would they be able to defend against a full frontal assault by the Russians?


They don't need tanks because they have countries who have their back and also have all the latest gadgets.You're getting caught up thinking about boots on the ground and ignoring the missiles coming from land,sea and air.


Not even the Moscow Midget is mad enough to take on NATO.The twats couldn't even steam roll the Ukrainians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Keylor Navas has invited 30 Ukrainian refugees into his home in Paris.

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/psg/keylor-navas-acoge-30-ucranianos-13415932
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm

They don't need tanks because they have countries who have their back and also have all the latest gadgets.You're getting caught up thinking about boots on the ground and ignoring the missiles coming from land,sea and air.


Not even the Moscow Midget is mad enough to take on NATO.The twats couldn't even steam roll the Ukrainians.

It's been yet another failing of botox head, exposing the weakness of his army.
Massive numerical advantage has done little or nothing for them in Ukraine. If Ukraine had Natos abilities his non moving convoy would be obliterated by now and the war over.
He's a tin pot leader with nukes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
I'd like to know NATO's plan of a preemptive attack to neutralise/reduce nuclear reactions from Putin, then sit back and prepare to defend whatever comes.

Putin's got the Azov to himself.  He's already won.

Odessa's the final, most expensive and difficult piece of the puzzle.  He'll wait.  Unless his threats are neutralised and the people overthrow him.

No matter what, there'll be so many crack Ukranian troops after this, each NATO country should have their own Ukranian Battalions.

Putin and Russia will pay a heavy price for the land.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm
I'd like to know NATO's plan of a preemptive attack to neutralise/reduce nuclear reactions from Putin, then sit back and prepare to defend whatever comes.

Putin's got the Azov to himself.  He's already won.

Odessa's the final, most expensive and difficult piece of the puzzle.  He'll wait.  Unless his threats are neutralised and the people overthrow him.

No matter what, there'll be so many crack Ukranian troops after this, each NATO country should have their own Ukranian Battalions.

Putin and Russia will pay a heavy price for the land.



I dont think NATO can neutralise Russias nuclear threat, they have mobile launchers, air launched and submarine launched missiles, they cant all be located never mind taken out in one go.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.

You might be interested in this from Spectator tv this week.In it they say Erdogan is not playing both sides,He's playing all sides. Turkish companies have done well out of construction boom in Russia.Turkey then buys Russain gas.
Another twist is that Erdogans son in law Selçuk Bayraktar, owns the Bayraktar drone company.

Watch video from 30:55 to 45:20

https://youtu.be/O_p9lPrg7Ak
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: gaztop08 on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
You might be interested in this from Spectator tv this week.In it they say Erdogan is not playing both sides,He's playing all sides. Turkish companies have done well out of construction boom in Russia.Turkey then buys Russain gas.
Another twist is that Erdogans son in law Selçuk Bayraktar, owns the Bayraktar drone company.

Watch video from 30:55 to 45:20

https://youtu.be/O_p9lPrg7Ak

Well Nato needs to squeeze the fuck out of them....completely unacceptable politics from a country in Nato....you're either with us or against us.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
Talking of people having their backs, heres one example of a country whose loyalty Id certainly question:

Oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect international law, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

He was asked at the Doha Forum in Qatar if Russian oligarchs facing sanctions from western countries could do business in Turkey.

"Of course, if it is legal; if it is not against international law, I will consider it," he says.

"If it is against international law, that's another story."

Two superyachts belonging to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Turkey this week.

Nato member Turkey, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, hasn't joined western sanctions targeting Moscow's oligarchs.

Turkey are the only NATO member using this war for political gains and are putting Europe's back against the wall especially when it comes to Ukraine membership. Turkish drones were at the forefront for Ukrainian weapons at the beginning of this war and they also closed a strait for warships trying to return to the the black sea. Then they ask for a relanuch of EU membership.

You have to feel this is their response from no EU response 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Seems to me Turkey would like Odessa out of Russian hands.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Waka on Today at 12:04:25 am
Turkey

Betcha Turkey is much better at honeypot than Ivan.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:16:23 am
Seems to me Turkey would like Odessa out of Russian hands.

Without a doubt. The longer this war goes on and if Putin does push for Odessa, Turkey will be in a real bind
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Waka on Today at 12:26:03 am
Without a doubt. The longer this war goes on and if Putin does push for Odessa, Turkey will be in a real bind
Turkey's position is interesting - the agreement with the Russians for a free use of the Bosphorus is about to expire.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm
Well Nato needs to squeeze the fuck out of them....completely unacceptable politics from a country in Nato....you're either with us or against us.

Thats my instinct but Im no expert on Turkey, I dont personally see them as an ally, their treatment of the Kurds (and the Wests general turning of a blind eye) is huge stain against them for me, using refugees as bargaining chips to squeeze the EU, Erdogan seems to me to be cut from the same cloth as Putin in many ways, but unless NATO is literally prepared to go all out and draw that stark a line of theres us and theres them and there is no longer a fence to sit on then it might still just about be better to have Turkey in the tent pissing out then outside pissing in for now, but their card should be well and truly marked.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:00:30 am
Thats my instinct but Im no expert on Turkey, I dont personally see them as an ally, their treatment of the Kurds (and the Wests general turning of a blind eye) is huge stain against them for me, using refugees as bargaining chips to squeeze the EU, Erdogan seems to me to be cut from the same cloth as Putin in many ways, but unless NATO is literally prepared to go all out and draw that stark a line of theres us and theres them and there is no longer a fence to sit on then it might still just about be better to have Turkey in the tent pissing out then outside pissing in for now, but their card should be well and truly marked.

I'm no expert on Turkey either, but Erdogan seems very much to be a "light-version" of Putin. He's not sending out killers to target his opposition (as far as I know), but he's clearly suppressing them by putting them in jail, dragging them in front of courts, firing them or censoring media. Especially after the  failed "coup" a few years ago. He is also turning the country from a modern muslim society back to an extremist traditionalist country where there's no place for other non extreme forms of Islam like Alevism or even other faiths. Add to that, that he seems to be using his position to enrich himself and the people around him. He also has built a "palace" for himself just like Putin has. He's very much a democratically "elected" dictator just like Putin. He just hasn't lost the plot (yet) as much as Putin seems to have.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Biden, off the cuff, says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

WARSAW, Poland  President Joe Biden said Saturday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power after launching his brutal invasion of Ukraine  a closing, off-the-cuff message issued in the final moments of the presidents tour of Europe that the White House swiftly walked back.

Bidens impromptu call for an end to Putins reign  a month after he launched a deadly and destructive war with neighboring Ukraine  was his first time broaching the subject. For weeks, top administration officials, including Bidens secretary of state, have stressed that they were not advocating a change in Russian leadership.

The line sent ripples throughout the U.S. foreign policy community, before the White House quickly clarified that Biden was not calling for regime change in his speech, contending that the presidents point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putins power in Russia, or regime change, an official said in a statement.

But the walk back only prompted the question of why Biden uttered the line in the first place and whether he had consciously meant to convey the message. The words had not been in his prepared remarks.

Biden used the evening speech in Polands capital to rally American allies to be clear-eyed in a battle between democracy and autocracy, between liberty and repression that he warned requires vigilance and wouldnt end soon.

Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness, Biden said from the Royal Palace in Warsaw, just before decamping from the three-day whirlwind of meetings with U.S. allies, troops near the border with Ukraine and a stop here to comfort refugees. We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity of freedom and possibilities.

For Gods sake, Biden added, this man cannot remain in power.

Biden was traveling in Belgium and Poland, with the war across the border from NATO allies at the top of his agenda. We stand with you, he told the roughly 1,000 attendees Saturday, including Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. embassy staff. Period.

Every generation has had to defeat democracys moral foes. Thats the way of the world. For the world is imperfect as we know. Where the appetites and ambitions of a few, seek to dominate the lives and liberty of many, Biden said.

He started and ended the address discussing the lessons of Pope John Paul II, the late Catholic leader who is known in his native Poland as Jan Paweł II.

Richard Haass, the Council on Foreign Relations president, said Bidens comments could reinforce Putins fears or belief that America is out to oust him from leadership and undermine an authoritarian Russia.

The fact that it was so off-script in some ways makes it worse, because it could be read as Bidens genuine belief as opposed to his scripted words, Haas said.

It also could diminish Putins interest in compromise and increase his temptation to escalate in Ukraine, because if he believes he has everything to lose then hell believe he has nothing to lose, Haass said.

Haass said a senior Biden official, possibly the national security adviser or the secretary of state, needs to reach out to their Russian counterpart and explain that Bidens comment was made in the heat of the moment, doesnt reflect U.S. policy and that they remain committed to working with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Even before Bidens misstatement, the trip laid bare Americas challenges and contradictions around Russias unprovoked war. Biden was greeted as the leader of the free world  even describing himself as such at the summit in NATO. Yet hes struggled to translate his diplomatic momentum abroad with Americans back home. And pressure continues from officials in Kyiv who argue the results of the Wests collective actions have so far fallen short.

Sanctions on Putin, which were ratcheted up again this week on oligarch allies, political luminaries and financial institutions, have dealt Moscow a profound economic blow. But together with defensive support, theyve done little to halt Russias war effort and instead are serving as another reminder of the allies powerlessness to halt Putins increasingly brutal assault on Ukraine.

On Saturday, Biden focused on the billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine and crippling sanctions that strike at the heart of the Russian economy. And he held up the alliances early resilience as proof that they are on the right side of history.

There will always be demands for more to be done and many of those will be correct, said Ian Lesser, vice president of the German Marshall Fund and an expert on NATO. But by almost any measure the trip has been a success. Its a vast symbolic success. And it was a necessary thing for him to do on many, many levels.

Bidens late decision to go to Europe was motivated in part by fears of losing early momentum with a large coalition of allies, senior aides acknowledged this week. Earlier Saturday, Biden met with Ukraines foreign and defense ministers, joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to brief the Polish on their war efforts.

It was the presidents first time meeting in person with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov since the Russian invasion. Later, at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Biden sought to reassure Duda of the U.S.s sacred commitment to defending NATO members.

But it was Bidens stop at the refugee center inside a stadium that got to the personal nature of his appearance. There, he held a small girl and recalled how nearly every refugee he spoke with inside asked him to pray for family members fighting in the war back home. I remember what its like when you have someone in a war zone. Every morning you get up and you wonder. You just wonder, Biden said after. You pray you dont get that phone call.

Asked about Putins role in the devastation and carnage in places like the leveled city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Biden didnt hold back: Hes a butcher.

Biden said the fighting in Kyiv and Metropol and Kharkiv are the latest battles in a long struggle. Over the last 30 years, the forces of autocracy have revived all across the globe, he said in the speech. Its hallmarks are familiar ones, contempt for the rule of law, contempt for democratic freedom, contempt for the truth itself.

Biden also said there was simply no justification or provocation for Russias choice of war. ... Its nothing less than a direct challenge to the rule-based international order established since the end of World War II. And it threatens to return to decades of war that ravaged Europe before the international rule-based order was put in place. We cannot go back to that.

Speaking directly to the Russian people, Biden said: This is not who you are. This is not the future you deserve for your families and your children. Im telling you the truth. This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people. Putin can and must end this war. The American people will stand with you.

Biden said Putin was counting on a divided NATO  which Biden repeatedly has said has not happened  and that the U.S. and Poland need to stay in constant contact.

Americas ability to meet its role in other parts of the world rests upon a united Europe and a secure Europe, Biden said. Stability in Europe is critically important to the United States in terms of our interest not only in Europe, but around the world.

Biden also alluded to the great sense of threat the Polish people are feeling from extensive Russian shelling just 10 miles from their border. Some 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled across the western border to Poland.

Bidens Warsaw tour came as Russia appeared to shift its aggressive focus from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to undertake a renewed effort to consolidate control in the disputed region of Donbas in the east, according to Russian and U.S. officials.

We think theyre trying to cut off the Donbas area, a senior defense official told reporters at the Pentagon Friday, they are putting their priorities and their efforts in the east of Ukraine, and thats where still there remains a lot of heavy fighting.

However, Biden on Saturday seemed to cast some doubt on that assessment. Asked by a reporter whether he thinks Russia has changed its strategy, he replied, I am not sure they have.

The stalled Russian offensive in the north and west of Kyiv has been a major concern for the Kremlin, which has seen heavy troop losses and plummeting morale, according to U.S. officials. At the same time, Russia has intensified its assault on the northern city of Chernihiv and the western city of Lviv, some 40 miles from the Polish border, which on Saturday was the site of a Russian shelling of a fuel depot.

Polands deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, on Saturday said Putin may be considering kind of a face-saving exit strategy.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/26/biden-putin-poland-speech-00020671
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
A really long and detailed explanation of how Russia is feeling the sanctions at the moment.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1507819508609679364.html

Very interesting.
