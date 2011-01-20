I would think the criteria would be anyone who contributes to the enemies war effort could be classed as a legitimate target. a POW isn't contributing to the war effort so they are no longer a target, a civilian may produce bombs. guns etc, they would become a legitimate target along with there place of work. which leads to the PM or President etc, they are contributing to the enemies war effort so they could also be classed as a legitimate target.

I wouldn't go as far as bomber Harris took it but no need too with the technology we have today.



I disagree oldfordie. We have come a long way (at least in the West) since Bomber Harris. Vietnam was the game-changer because of the way that America, especially, re-thought the rules of engagement after the traumatic experience of fighting in Indo-China and seeing a mass anti-war movement develop at home.The technology allows us to be more accurate of course, and we are. But the philosophy has changed for the better too. Civilians "contributing to the war effort" is an incredibly broad category when you think about it. It includes not just munitions workers (mainly women during total war) but also textile workers who make khaki and food workers who supply the army with provisions. It includes railway workers and dockers too - and all those responsible for transporting soldiers and munitions. Such is the nature of modern warfare. Before you know where you are you are back with Bomber Harris - "just bomb the lot!" A war crime in anybody's book.The line should be drawn much tighter than that - and is. The only legitimate targets should be combatants. That's to say those directly posing a threat because of the arms they carry or the directive military powers they hold.