Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

lionel_messias

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7840 on: Today at 02:39:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:52:38 pm
Putin has been branded a war criminal. To my knowledge, no official charges have been issued; but to my mind, whilst the official line might be Putin is a head of state rather than a military target, it's very clear many Western leaders will happily look the other way if Vlad happens to fall out of a sixth story window.

26th story would be better, leave no chance of him twitching to indicate "go" on a nuclear attack before he carks.
Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7841 on: Today at 02:40:22 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:40:36 pm
@Perkinsonian and @Yorkykopite

I came across this article some time about when 'assassination' might be legal. From a what I recall, it depends upon the circumstances, the laws of the particular nation carrying out the killing, and how the assassination is executed. I think you both will find it an interesting and informative read.

https://lieber.westpoint.edu/assassination-law-of-war/
Thanks for the informative article. I started looking in the ICRC commentary, but so far I have not found an answer to the question whether the head of state as a commander-in-chief of the army should be treated as an ordinary civilian during the war. In my opinion, no, because it is difficult for me to imagine a situation in which the person responsible for the war would be excluded from the risk of a legitimate military attack against him. But I also see the importance of Yorkykopite's arguments.
Last Edit: Today at 02:44:48 pm by Perkinsonian
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7842 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm
Yes, thanks very much JC. It's an interesting article, though it doesn't quite supply an answer to the question. While it rules out acts of assassination (in wartime as well as peacetime) that rely on 'treachery' or perfidy' to succeed, it doesn't actually state whether a commander-in-chief is 'engaged' in war and therefore a 'combatant' and therefore a 'legitimate target'. It doesn't for example answer the question of whether a targetted drone strike on Putin (or indeed Zelensky) would be legitimate.

My strong feeling would be that such a deliberate killing would  be illegitimate. So I differ from you, Perkinsonian. I can imagine how a person responsible for a war can be excluded from the risk of a legitimate attack. That's because the decision to go to war is a political decision. This is true regardless of how bloody and destructive the resulting war is. So, Britain's declaration of war on Germany did not make Neville Chamberlain (or later Winston Churchill) a legitimate target. The rules of law have to apply equally of course. They don't depend on whether the war is a 'good war' or a 'bad war'. That's because the goodness and badness of any war is a matter of political opinion, not law.

This is not to say that Putin should escape justice. Even though he isn't a legitimate target for a drone strike he is absolutely a target for the law. By launching a war of aggression on his neighbour he is most probably a war criminal and should be tried in an international court. He is, in other words, of legitimate interest to the 'police' (though not the army). 

Having said all this, I'd be happy - as probably most of us would be - if a member of his inner circle decided for reasons of their own to slip something in his tea or throw him from a window or put a bullet in the back of his neck.
telekon

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7843 on: Today at 03:13:51 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:42:46 pm
But it looks to me like something that is issued as a guide in case youre invaded. I imagine politically they cant write a guide strictly as an invasion survival manual for obvious reasons.

They wouldn't mince the words. The leaflet is direct and not wrapping anything up. Instead of sending out one about potential military conflict, one on climate crisis issues, and another on IT security etc, they use one leaflet. Similar guides were issued in 1961 and 1987 and included a general tradition of "complete defense" - the notion that every single member of society is part of Sweden's defence. The ones from 1961 and 1987 were strictly on cold war and invasion preparedness.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:42:46 pm
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-44208921

I saw this article. The headline editor/writer wanted some extra clicks.
Ironically, they managed to mistranslate the very first word in the article. Fiskbullar is not Salmon balls.  ;D
Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7844 on: Today at 03:20:16 pm
Quote
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1507360791086911490?s=20&t=cmOPd2o6oq9YT8nh30isOQ

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that the first phase of its military operation in Ukraine was mostly complete and that it would focus on completely "liberating" eastern Ukraine's Donbass region.


Is this something or a regrouping of forces?
stara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7845 on: Today at 04:28:45 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on March  9, 2022, 01:19:22 pm
At the end of the conversation, he said to his mother the same thing Ukrainian defenders told the Russian warship. In the first day of war, Ukrainian guards of the Zmiiny (Snake) Island in the Black Sea famously told a Russian warship that demanded that they surrender to go f*ck yourself.

Ukraine's "go f*ck yourself" squad has been freed. A POW exchange.

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7846 on: Today at 05:10:35 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:20:16 pm
Is this something or a regrouping of forces?

Sounds like trying to spin a strategic withdrawal as a victory.

Will Ukrainian forces attempt an offensive against Donbass?
Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7847 on: Today at 05:11:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:11:20 pm
My strong feeling would be that such a deliberate killing would  be illegitimate. So I differ from you, Perkinsonian. I can imagine how a person responsible for a war can be excluded from the risk of a legitimate attack. That's because the decision to go to war is a political decision. This is true regardless of how bloody and destructive the resulting war is. So, Britain's declaration of war on Germany did not make Neville Chamberlain (or later Winston Churchill) a legitimate target. The rules of law have to apply equally of course. They don't depend on whether the war is a 'good war' or a 'bad war'. That's because the goodness and badness of any war is a matter of political opinion, not law.
Do you think Hitler's assassination would be illegitimate? If not, does that mean the British Special Operations Executive acted against the laws of war, planning to assassinate him as part of Operation Foxley (and some other Nazi dignitaries, including Goebbels)? As far as I remember, such plans had the support of Prime Minister Churchill.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7848 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:10:35 pm
Sounds like trying to spin a strategic withdrawal as a victory.

Will Ukrainian forces attempt an offensive against Donbass?

That would be Karmic.

One thing on Putin, he's going to be very restricted on where he is going to be able to go indefinitely without someone waiting for him at the airport with a warrant for his detention.

At some point, Russia - and certainly it's multi-national businesses are going to want to resume trading abroad. A quid pro-quo?
Last Edit: Today at 05:14:15 pm by Commie Bobbie
