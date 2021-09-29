« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 331008 times)

Offline oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7760 on: Yesterday at 05:15:05 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:11:49 pm
Valid question - so I checked out their website in case they were pushing any particular message - and literally the only article I could find was this........
Spoiler
https://morningstaronline.co.uk/article/w/donetsk-people-militia-claims-to-have-found-azov-torture-dungeon-in-mariupol
[close]
  :o :butt
They've got their left wing crank anti-west head on today, the head that gifts millions of Labour votes to the Torys.
Tune into tomorrows edition when they start preaching to Labour over not caring about all the people now living in poverty under this Tory government.
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7761 on: Yesterday at 05:20:08 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm
I used to have a Russian friend until about a month ago......he can get to fuck now........
I've received a few videos - I've not yet dared view them.

OK. I decided to take a peak. The first video is from US political scientist John Mearsheimer. He has a reputation of blaming the US for Putin's actions, prior annexation of Crimea, etc. The second, is by some idiotic Putin apologist - the video was contrary to reason at the time of upload, and has only gone down hill from there as events have unfolded over the weeks. The third was a collection of clips of, again, John Mearsheimer overdubbed with Russian (not possible to properly decipher the original dialogue).

My Russian 'friend' speaks pretty-fluent English. She understands the content of these videos.

For anyone who is interested, the first two videos are in the spoiler. I've also disabled the links (you will need to copy/paste them to your browser search bar).

What really fucks me off about these people blaming US, Ukraine and Zelensky is that they totally fail to acknowledge that Ukraine possess any agency in the geopolitical sphere or the alliances they might form - rather, they are merely pawns. If Ukraine wishes to join the EU (or NATO for that matter), this is their concern.

Anyway:

Spoiler
PROFESSOR JOHN MEARSHEIMER: THE CRISIS IN UKRAINE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nbj1AR_aAcE

What Russia Wants From Its Invasion of Ukraineand Why Zelensky Is Evil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RbRHaJEKi0
[close]

Just to add, although I have not yet properly viewed the videos, they appear be even worse than I feared.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline telekon

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7762 on: Yesterday at 05:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 02:03:24 pm
I looked it up just now, looks like it was in 2018. And it was all about war preparedness. I'll post the link to the English PDF version.

https://rib.msb.se/filer/pdf/28706.pdf

Hate to nitpick but it was not "all about war preparedness". It even says that in English.  :wave
The abstract also says extremt väder, it-attacker eller militära konflikter (exrteme weather, IT-attacks, military conflict).
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7763 on: Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 03:44:47 pm
For real?? Wow.

Why the surprise? This is the newspaper that has been supporting varieties of fascism all over the world for years.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lastrador

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7764 on: Yesterday at 05:40:28 pm »
These kinds of horrific stories, make it very hard to have any sympathy for Russian troops, no matter how young and/or brainwashed they are.

https://kyivindependent.com/national/inside-massacre-of-civilian-evacuees-outside-kyiv/

This is nothing new, we've been hearing (and seeing) about Russian troops shooting at civilians, journalists, and humanitarian convoys since the start of the war. But reading from a first-hand account really drives home the sheer terror the common Ukrainian trapped in the crossfire must be experiencing.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7765 on: Yesterday at 05:42:46 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 05:24:27 pm
Hate to nitpick but it was not "all about war preparedness". It even says that in English.  :wave
The abstract also says extremt väder, it-attacker eller militära konflikter (exrteme weather, IT-attacks, military conflict).

Well ok. There are blurbs in there about terror attacks. ;) But it looks to me like something that is issued as a guide in case youre invaded. I imagine politically they cant write a guide strictly as an invasion survival manual for obvious reasons.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-44208921
Offline Red Raw

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 05:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:46:33 am
Which countries have Russian Sudetenlands? Ie. territories with significant Russophone populations. Is a Russophonic base even necessary for Putin to make claims?
Martin Kimani, Kenyan envoy to the UN, was very eloquent on the re-drawing of borders on the basis of ethnicity at the outset. For those that missed it, it is worth three or four minutes of your time.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jwDWxyLVBxk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jwDWxyLVBxk</a>
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm »
The LST (large landing ship) Saratov that was blown up this morning in Berdyansk was by a Bayraktar drone strike. At the moment intercepted intel indicates at least 50KIA and many more missing.

https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1507015282467885068?s=21
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 06:12:58 pm »
Time lapse of the strike at Berdyansk, and the desperate attempt by two other LSTs to flee.

https://twitter.com/coupsure/status/1506969662789140480?s=21

Exact same ship in same spot during an RT propoganda piece showing them unloading AFVs onto the port just three days prior.

https://twitter.com/vcdgf555/status/1506874290565640194?s=21

The Russian propoganda machine never breaks, Bayraktar.
Offline stara

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 06:22:37 pm »
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 06:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:12:58 pm
Time lapse of the strike at Berdyansk, and the desperate attempt by two other LSTs to flee.

https://twitter.com/coupsure/status/1506969662789140480?s=21

Exact same ship in same spot during an RT propoganda piece showing them unloading AFVs onto the port just three days prior.

https://twitter.com/vcdgf555/status/1506874290565640194?s=21

The Russian propoganda machine never breaks, Bayraktar.

Oof. Definitely something cooking off inside that destroyed LST (Landing Ship Tank?) as it burns, ammo and or vehicles I'd guess.

Cannot say too many times how much of a clusterfuck this is for Russia.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cruiser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7771 on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm »
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7772 on: Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm
Where is Shoigu on the screen?

I'd say Bernie has more resemblence.

On the top left, in a suit, not an uniform. The footage is looped, happened in the first bit of that video, and the end. Looks like it was a video capture of an old video on another device.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7773 on: Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm »
Spoiler
https://twitter.com/jmvasquez1974/status/1507060311060328448?s=21
[close]
Americans in the Ukraine doing very American things,

Spoiler
https://twitter.com/jmvasquez1974/status/1507054421334757382?s=21
[close]
Very American. You could have said El Paso and I would have paid up.
Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
« Reply #7774 on: Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:31:44 pm
Why the surprise? This is the newspaper that has been supporting varieties of fascism all over the world for years.
The fact they'd have the brass to be that crass. They're not reading the room..... which I guess is only fair as the room's not reading them much any more...
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7775 on: Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:22:03 pm
The fact they'd have the brass to be that crass. They're not reading the room..... which I guess is only fair as the room's not reading them much any more...

This was the newspaper that sacked its own correspondent (Peter Fryer) for reporting the truth of what happened when Russian tanks rolled into Budapest. They wanted the Kremlin version instead. Plus ca change.

All we can do is be grateful these c*nts are no longer running the Labour party.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7776 on: Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm
This was the newspaper that sacked its own correspondent (Peter Fryer) for reporting the truth of what happened when Russian tanks rolled into Budapest. They wanted the Kremlin version instead. Plus ca change.

All we can do is be grateful these c*nts are no longer running the Labour party.
Yup - echo that. I worked for a while in a pub called The Morning Star. The shame.......
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7777 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm
Yup - echo that. I worked for a while in a pub called The Morning Star. The shame.......

Grumpy customers I bet.

My dad said the Daily Worker/Morning Star was good for one thing only. The racing tipster, 'Cayton', was supposedly the best in Fleet street. Kind of ironic.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7778 on: Yesterday at 08:03:32 pm »
So I was reading the military analysis piece below and there were a few things that jumped out at me based on my own thinking. Firstly I wondered about whether the Russian artillery might present a static target and the report does indicate that might be a possibilty if they can get hold of more BM-21s or equivalents. In terms of Air defence, the same website remarked on the success of the S-300 SAM systems which the russians are struggling to find and eliminate, however more of these are needed to counter the higher altitude threat which is out of the range of the stinger systems that have been sent in. It does sound like a few Eastern NATO countries are offering S-300s with Patriot's being the backfill plan. Obviously not straight forward though.

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/russia-crisis-military-assessment-moscows-increased-threat-against-nato-intervention/

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7779 on: Yesterday at 08:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm
Kind of ironic.
:lmao - a rare moment of genuine and welcome light relief in an otherwise very depressing thread :thumbup
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7780 on: Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:12:58 pm
Time lapse of the strike at Berdyansk, and the desperate attempt by two other LSTs to flee.

https://twitter.com/coupsure/status/1506969662789140480?s=21

Exact same ship in same spot during an RT propoganda piece showing them unloading AFVs onto the port just three days prior.

https://twitter.com/vcdgf555/status/1506874290565640194?s=21

The Russian propoganda machine never breaks, Bayraktar.
Did you notice the *other* fire, to the left of the blazing LST........?

Oh and I loved the comments in the thread, one brill one being, "Ukraine is demilitarising Russia. Next step, denazification." Another was, "In Russia, LST means Large Slow Target...."
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7781 on: Yesterday at 08:37:37 pm »
https://news.err.ee/1608542443/baltic-parliament-speakers-visit-kyiv-address-verkhovna-rada-of-ukraine

President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) and his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts on Thursday visited Kyiv, where they addressed the Verkhovna Rada as well as met with Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7782 on: Yesterday at 08:40:15 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:30:32 am
Putin is losing the war in Ukraine. Attacking another country would mean he has to bring troops there, and weaken his forces in Ukraine even more.

He is absolutely itching for a war with Nato, but given the state of the Russian military, it'd be very sucidal to start one.

I also still think Moldova would be next, if Ukraine went well for them. If he just wants a war with Nato, anything is possible, but I sort of think he'd opt for something unforgivable and 9/11 like, just so he can't be ignored and there won't be an attempt to solve it diplomatically.

i agree with the points you made but i just understand for the life of me why he proceeded with this invasion.

its looking possible now that the russian army could be driven back to russia with their tails between their legs if it remains fair and convential warfare.

if he uses the full extend of his military capabilities and starts using chemical weapons or even nuclear in desperation  then he risks NATO getting involved in and given the state of their military they will be driven back to Russia and even risk a war in Russia.

he has never really displayed such stupidity in his 20 or so years as president of russia. what emboldened him so much to act this way?
Offline Cruiser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7783 on: Yesterday at 08:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
On the top left, in a suit, not an uniform. The footage is looped, happened in the first bit of that video, and the end. Looks like it was a video capture of an old video on another device.

Saw this mentioned elsewhere too. It's impossible to tell, people are seeing what they're being told to see.

I'm not convinced.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7784 on: Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:40:15 pm
i agree with the points you made but i just understand for the life of me why he proceeded with this invasion.

its looking possible now that the russian army could be driven back to russia with their tails between their legs if it remains fair and convential warfare.

if he uses the full extend of his military capabilities and starts using chemical weapons or even nuclear in desperation  then he risks NATO getting involved in and given the state of their military they will be driven back to Russia and even risk a war in Russia.

he has never really displayed such stupidity in his 20 or so years as president of russia. what emboldened him so much to act this way?
I doubt he expected the unprecedented world reaction. not sure if he would have gone into Ukraine knowing what he knows now but that's just a quess rather than a strong opinion.
He knows the west won't impose a no fly zone as they are doing all they can to avoid direct conflict with Russia, IMO, that's something he will exploit to make NATO look impotent. in hope of it causing a split in NATO, in the hope of public support for NATO weakening as they watch Russia doing as they please.
I think he will use some sort of chemical attack, maybe even deliberately use nuclear weapons near Chernobyl and blame it on the Ukraine. something on those lines.
I think we are a long way off from all out Nuclear war, Putin's plan may be to try and humiliate NATO and the West first.
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7785 on: Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm
I doubt he expected the unprecedented world reaction. not sure if he would have gone into Ukraine knowing what he knows now but that's just a quess rather than a strong opinion.
He knows the west won't impose a no fly zone as they are doing all they can to avoid direct conflict with Russia, IMO, that's something he will exploit to make NATO look impotent. in hope of it causing a split in NATO, in the hope of public support for NATO weakening as they watch Russia doing as they please.
I think he will use some sort of chemical attack, maybe even deliberately use nuclear weapons near Chernobyl and blame it on the Ukraine. something on those lines.
I think we are a long way off from all out Nuclear war, Putin's plan may be to try and humiliate NATO and the West first.

i dont buy it. he surely knew what to expect. he is a bastard but has never shown himself to be that stupid
Offline Cruiser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7786 on: Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm
I doubt he expected the unprecedented world reaction. not sure if he would have gone into Ukraine knowing what he knows now but that's just a quess rather than a strong opinion.
He knows the west won't impose a no fly zone as they are doing all they can to avoid direct conflict with Russia, IMO, that's something he will exploit to make NATO look impotent. in hope of it causing a split in NATO, in the hope of public support for NATO weakening as they watch Russia doing as they please.
I think he will use some sort of chemical attack, maybe even deliberately use nuclear weapons near Chernobyl and blame it on the Ukraine. something on those lines.
I think we are a long way off from all out Nuclear war, Putin's plan may be to try and humiliate NATO and the West first.

Unfortunately that's where it looks like we're heading. With their ground assault shunted and now resorting to desperate air attacks on civilian centres its a matter of time we'll be seeing a chemical attack and the following blame game playing out.

We don't know what NATO's red line is, if any, on Russia's assault on Ukraine and Putin is likely to test them further knowing he still has his nuclear bogey.

Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Cruiser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7787 on: Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm »
Holy shit look this, look how high that turret flies!  :o

https://twitter.com/worldonalert/status/1506948901970092035?
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7788 on: Yesterday at 10:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:54:55 pm
Holy shit look this, look how high that turret flies!  :o

https://twitter.com/worldonalert/status/1506948901970092035?

Cant see anything strike the tank, so might be an IED, apparently the Ukrainians have been using them quite a bit now
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7789 on: Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm
i dont buy it. he surely knew what to expect. he is a bastard but has never shown himself to be that stupid
There was no reason for Putin to think the world backlash would be so severe as nothing on this sort of scale has ever happened before.

Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm
Unfortunately that's where it looks like we're heading. With their ground assault shunted and now resorting to desperate air attacks on civilian centres its a matter of time we'll be seeing a chemical attack and the following blame game playing out.

We don't know what NATO's red line is, if any, on Russia's assault on Ukraine and Putin is likely to test them further knowing he still has his nuclear bogey.
Yeah, everyone has their own opinions on Putins motives, I don't think ideology is even a consideration. he is a horrible nasty corrupt bully with a big gang to protect him. he takes delight from hurting the weak so appealing to his humanity isn't going to have any effect on him except to bring a big smirk.
He went into Ukraine to stop the Western influence seeping into Russia, it would have brought accountability, prison time, end of his power and luxury lifestyle for him and his family. the more the West talk about putting him on trial the more likely he will go even further to protect himself.
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7790 on: Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm »
The problem with chem weapons, or nukes for that matter, is Putin's own troops are likely ill equipped to deal with them. The aim would be to shatter the morale of Ukraine with a terror weapon and blast a decisive hole in their lines, but then the Russian troops have to advance into that very area.

They'll still have the same logistical problems bogging them down as they do now. No guarantee at all that they would be able to exploit such a result. Equally, it would be hard to justify or hide from the Russian people.

They'll have to make it out that Ukraine used them first.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7791 on: Today at 05:55:35 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:42:06 pm
The problem with chem weapons, or nukes for that matter, is Putin's own troops are likely ill equipped to deal with them. The aim would be to shatter the morale of Ukraine with a terror weapon and blast a decisive hole in their lines, but then the Russian troops have to advance into that very area.

They'll still have the same logistical problems bogging them down as they do now. No guarantee at all that they would be able to exploit such a result. Equally, it would be hard to justify or hide from the Russian people.

They'll have to make it out that Ukraine used them first.

Hence why the US keep talking about false flag ops happening in Belarus or in Russia. They keep saying if Putin says the opposition is going to use X its a pretext to him using them.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
