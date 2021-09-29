I used to have a Russian friend until about a month ago......he can get to fuck now........



Spoiler PROFESSOR JOHN MEARSHEIMER: THE CRISIS IN UKRAINE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nbj1AR_aAcE



What Russia Wants From Its Invasion of Ukraineand Why Zelensky Is Evil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RbRHaJEKi0



I've received a few videos - I've not yet dared view them.OK. I decided to take a peak. The first video is from US political scientist John Mearsheimer. He has a reputation of blaming the US for Putin's actions, prior annexation of Crimea, etc. The second, is by some idiotic Putin apologist - the video was contrary to reason at the time of upload, and has only gone down hill from there as events have unfolded over the weeks. The third was a collection of clips of, again, John Mearsheimer overdubbed with Russian (not possible to properly decipher the original dialogue).My Russian 'friend' speaks pretty-fluent English. She understands the content of these videos.For anyone who is interested, the first two videos are in the spoiler. I've also disabled the links (you will need to copy/paste them to your browser search bar).What really fucks me off about these people blaming US, Ukraine and Zelensky is that they totally fail to acknowledge that Ukraine possess any agency in the geopolitical sphere or the alliances they might form - rather, they are merely pawns. If Ukraine wishes to join the EU (or NATO for that matter), this is their concern.Anyway:Just to add, although I have not yet properly viewed the videos, they appear be even worse than I feared.