Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Goring actually fought in WW1 and was a flying ace.

This guy sounds more like one of those self-titled, tin-pot dictators who just gives himself a bag load of medals. I mean, have you seen some of the guys in North Korea's military?


These bulletproof vests look quite impractical. Too large gaps between the metal studs.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:42:57 pm
Ask a statesman to try the job of a wartime leader, and you will get Boris comparing the war to Brexit to try and score points.

Or you will get the statesmen of the likes of Scholz when offered the luxury of the high moral ground, and instead took the impotent one of saving the German economy.

Or you get the statesmanship of Macron, who has spoken to Putin six times on the phone now, and all he got for it was a photo op sitting on a very long table looking nothing like what a leader of men is supposed to look like.

Zelenskyy has been asked to lead his country in a desperate situation, crushed in 72 hours after the war starts they say. Not only did he not flee, he stayed to drum up the morale of his country, and leveraged his skills to rally around world opinion to his side, leaving no room to deny who the bad guys are. Managed to strike deals around the EU and abroad for weapons, yet still be able to keep control of not only his own political office, but that of the armed forces, who are unanimously behind him and are willing to die for the cause. Very much different than what happened back in 2014.

But of course, hes just an actor with a comfortable hill to die on.

And has brilliantly appealed to a nations sweet spot e.g. invoking churchillan speeches when talking to parliament. He's turned down an American offer to get him out and effectively run a government in exile even though there are people quite literally hunting him.

He's a statesman alright
Quote from: Qston on Today at 07:41:29 pm
And has brilliantly appealed to a nations sweet spot e.g. invoking churchillan speeches when talking to parliament. He's turned down an American offer to get him out and effectively run a government in exile even though there are people quite literally hunting him.

He's a statesman alright

Exactly, your Johnsons and Macrons would have hightailed it out the country before the first missiles landed. I just hope his wife and kids are sitting safe in a US embassy somewhere.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:14:33 pm
they gave you a badge for pissing straight?

It wasn't an official badge and the scoutmaster is currently serving a prison sentence.
The current state of Mariupol, as viewed from a Drone. Utterly senseless destruction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM</a>

Beyond horrifying, especially knowing there still are hundreds of thousands of civilians still trapped in there.
Western sources have confirmed that a Russian Lieutenant Colonel has been captured by the Ukrainians.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:19:41 pm
Bovingdon Tank Museum has a few working models from various countries also.

I remember Albert Speer talking about how he defied Hitler's "scorched earth" policy, and Hitler's opinion that the German people should die for succumbing to the sub-human Bolsheviks. If he'd had an A-bomb in 1945, but no means to deliver it by air, I've no doubt he would have used it to incinerate Berlin and take as many Russians with him as he could.
snip
Just as an aside: Speer was lying through his teeth about basically everything. He was one of the worst and if what we know now was known back then he, too, would have gotten a death sentence in Nuremberg and deservedly so (and I say that as someone who is very anti death sentence). Instead he got off lightly and later cultivated his 'good Nazi' image, had plenty of money, book deals, a lover. Hope he rots in his own personal hell for all eternity.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:24:38 pm
The current state of Mariupol, as viewed from a Drone. Utterly senseless destruction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM</a>

Beyond horrifying, especially knowing there still are hundreds of thousands of civilians still trapped in there.

Guernica.

This will be the prize evidence for the prosecution in Putin's trial for war crimes at the Hague.

And just as Bavarians were bussed into Dachau by American troops in the summer of 1945 and forced to see the atrocity on their doorstep I'd like to see plane loads of Russians transported to Ukraine and forced to see what their man has done to Mariupol.
Quote from: lamad on Today at 08:26:27 pm
Just as an aside: Speer was lying through his teeth about basically everything. He was one of the worst and if what we know now was known back then he, too, would have gotten a death sentence in Nuremberg and deservedly so (and I say that as someone who is very anti death sentence). Instead he got off lightly and later cultivated his 'good Nazi' image, had plenty of money, book deals, a lover. Hope he rots in his own personal hell for all eternity.

Oh absolutely. There are no "good guys" when it comes to the Third Reich's chief architects. I think Speer's claim of attempting to assassinate Hitler are utter bullshit.

But he was a practical man and knew Germany would survive the war, regardless of Hitler's intentions; so it makes sense that he would ignore instructions to destroy vital infrastructure he knew would be needed once the war was concluded. I'm fairly certain he wasn't the only one who ignored such orders. I think Walter Model did something similar with such orders.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:03:30 am
Only answer to this mess is a huge Russian uprising not seen for 100 years

While youve got Russian schoolchildren lined up forming a Z in their playground on state tv that wont be getting off the ground

Amd to be honest a lot of them are simply very mother Russia. Would agree with literally anything Putin did
A few days ago a German/international tv crew filmed in one of Moscows squares where a group of half a dozen men and women loudly sang what apparently were nationalistic pro Russia songs. The commentary said that passers by often reacted either positively (older ones) or somewhat perplexed (younger ones). They showed a couple of young men who walked by or stopped shortly, one shook his head, the other rolled his eyes. Then this happened: a young blonde woman stopped and screamed at the singers "are you not ashamed, how can you sing this, there are children dying in Ukraine and you stand here singing this, shame on you". They translated what she said and I don't understand Russian, but I would think the translation was correct; she was super upset. Then a cut and the tv crew showed (from a distance) several police that stood nearby had grabbed the woman and led her to a van. The tv team says they do not know what happened to her and that during the course of the day about 350 people were arrested in and around the square.

This seems worse than any 1984 dystopia at this point.
Well worth a read.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in an interview to three European Broadcasting Union (EBU) journalists that Ukraine is only a step to the result Putin is talking about, going after Europe. First to take the Baltic states, countries that were part of the USSR, and then other countries that had Soviet army and Soviet influence.

The face-to-face interview with Zelenskyy (in Ukrainian) happened in cooperation with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and three of its member journalists. Zelenskyy was interviewed by head of news for UA:PBC Angelina Kariakina, international corresponded for Czech Television Michal Kubal and international correspondent for France Televisions Agnes Vahramian Jeru.

https://news.err.ee/1608541186/zelenskyy-we-will-execute-russian-ultimatums-when-we-no-longer-exist
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:01:27 pm
Jesus, they even have medals on their trousers!

That film, The Dictator, took the (straight) piss appropriately.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:43:14 pm
Oh absolutely. There are no "good guys" when it comes to the Third Reich's chief architects. I think Speer's claim of attempting to assassinate Hitler are utter bullshit.

But he was a practical man and knew Germany would survive the war, regardless of Hitler's intentions; so it makes sense that he would ignore instructions to destroy vital infrastructure he knew would be needed once the war was concluded. I'm fairly certain he wasn't the only one who ignored such orders. I think Walter Model did something similar with such orders.
Agreed, the fact that not everything was torched to the ground had nothing to do with any of them suddenly dicovering a conscience but rather was about saving something for themselves going forward. Sinking ship, rats and all that.
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 05:56:10 pm
Interesting commentary on the military situation in northern Ukraine and the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region.

Richard Engel
@RichardEngel

Ukraine making big gains around kyiv.  I got a brief (with an unclassified map) from two top municipal officials

https://twitter.com/RichardEngel/status/1506660525106778120?cxt=HHwWkMC-wfrw3egpAAAA

Think Russia might be moving troops south, for the battle around Mariupol, and give up on Kyiv for now. They know they don't have the troops anymore to take Kyiv, and they want the land link to Crimea.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:47:24 pm
Well worth a read.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in an interview to three European Broadcasting Union (EBU) journalists that Ukraine is only a step to the result Putin is talking about, going after Europe. First to take the Baltic states, countries that were part of the USSR, and then other countries that had Soviet army and Soviet influence.

The face-to-face interview with Zelenskyy (in Ukrainian) happened in cooperation with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and three of its member journalists. Zelenskyy was interviewed by head of news for UA:PBC Angelina Kariakina, international corresponded for Czech Television Michal Kubal and international correspondent for France Televisions Agnes Vahramian Jeru.

https://news.err.ee/1608541186/zelenskyy-we-will-execute-russian-ultimatums-when-we-no-longer-exist

We know if Putin's war in Ukraine had gone to plan, it was only a matter of time before he targeted other areas he feels should be within the Russian sphere of influence. That's why it's so important to stop him now. Otherwise, yes, NATO will have to deal with him later - and that will be an even uglier war.

I hate the fact we're hanging the Ukrainians out to dry like this. But whatever happens in this war, Russia's territorial ambitions have been set back many years. The problem is whether they learn from the mistakes.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:00:03 pm
We know if Putin's war in Ukraine had gone to plan, it was only a matter of time before he targeted other areas he feels should be within the Russian sphere of influence. That's why it's so important to stop him now. Otherwise, yes, NATO will have to deal with him later - and that will be an even uglier war.

I hate the fact we're hanging the Ukrainians out to dry like this. But whatever happens in this war, Russia's territorial ambitions have been set back many years. The problem is whether they learn from the mistakes.

With all due respect to Ukraine and it's astounding resistance but if Russia can't even conquer them effectively they shouldn't contemplating invading anywhere. NATO would make mince meat out of them.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:24:38 pm
The current state of Mariupol, as viewed from a Drone. Utterly senseless destruction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dXiqU0EcGLM</a>

Beyond horrifying, especially knowing there still are hundreds of thousands of civilians still trapped in there.

Horrific. Just like aleppo

You would think the Russians would learn from their own history. The might of the wermacht never took stalingrad for the very reason they created a fortress from demolishing it.

I just hope that this doesn't force Russian to consider chemical weapons - not that they are supposed to have had any since 2017.

All truly horrific for those poor people
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:02:54 pm
With all due respect to Ukraine and it's astounding resistance but if Russia can't even conquer them effectively they shouldn't contemplating invading anywhere. NATO would make mince meat out of them.

Of course, and I've said as much several times in this thread. Their threats towards Poland would be laughable if they weren't nuclear. The implication is that, "If we can't control these countries, we'll destroy them rather than let the West influence them."

And frankly, given the state of Russia's conventional military, right now that's their only other viable option. As I said before, if Ukraine is giving Russia this much trouble, imagine what a NATO backed Poland would do. And Poland arguably has even more reason to hate Russia than Ukraine does.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:01:27 pm
Jesus, they even have medals on their trousers!
The one third from the right seems to have one hanging from his todger. An interesting, even bold choice.
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia
Whats the impact of this demand from Putin to pay for gas and oil in his monopoly money?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:35:04 pm
Hector Bellerin on the war in Ukraine: I think it's racist that other conflicts have been ignored


I don't know, he's spaniard, I'd like to hear what he thinks about independence of Catalonia

Not sure what the link or similarities are between Catalonia and Ukraine or am I missing something?
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:57:27 pm
Whats the impact of this demand from Putin to pay for gas and oil in his monopoly money?

If you have to pay in roubles, you need to buy roubles first. That creates demand, that will increase the value of the rouble against other currencies.
