Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7600 on: Today at 04:37:00 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:03:30 am
Only answer to this mess is a huge Russian uprising not seen for 100 years

While youve got Russian schoolchildren lined up forming a Z in their playground on state tv that wont be getting off the ground

Amd to be honest a lot of them are simply very mother Russia. Would agree with literally anything Putin did
Russian kids are now thought in school about the Mala Russia region (Little Russia); there is no Ukraine, never existed...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7601 on: Today at 04:46:17 am
A question for the video experts. The Russian media distributed a video, posted on Facebook, which shows that the mall was destroyed because it was used as a munitions storage foe replenishment of active rocket-launching trucks. On the surface, it looks that they have a point. But regardless of the motive (it happens in a foreign country, so there is no good justification), my question is whether the experts here could see signs of "doctoring" the video. From my experience, I'm willing to bet there are signs, but I'm no expert and I can't find anything obviously fishy...

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=448&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgnedelchev4%2Fvideos%2F532155601861126%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7602 on: Today at 06:14:09 am
Ethnic minorities in Russia, and how they are used as cannon fodder for the Russian army.

https://twitter.com/kamilkazani/status/1506479259866394625?s=21
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7603 on: Today at 08:09:33 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:46:17 am
A question for the video experts. The Russian media distributed a video, posted on Facebook, which shows that the mall was destroyed because it was used as a munitions storage foe replenishment of active rocket-launching trucks. On the surface, it looks that they have a point. But regardless of the motive (it happens in a foreign country, so there is no good justification), my question is whether the experts here could see signs of "doctoring" the video. From my experience, I'm willing to bet there are signs, but I'm no expert and I can't find anything obviously fishy...

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=448&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgnedelchev4%2Fvideos%2F532155601861126%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0


Anything posted on FB by Russian bots is likely to be a lie.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7604 on: Today at 08:17:29 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:14:09 am
Ethnic minorities in Russia, and how they are used as cannon fodder for the Russian army.

https://twitter.com/kamilkazani/status/1506479259866394625?s=21
This is also one of the reasons for the low number of protests in the streets of major Russian cities. Nobody cares about these soldiers, recruited from national minorities apart from their families. And these materially poor families can be silenced by paying them compensation.

It would be different if ethnic Russians were dying en masse in Ukraine. But their deaths would go against one of the goals of this war, which is to "improve" Russia's demographic and ethnic structure.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7605 on: Today at 09:23:04 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:17:29 am
This is also one of the reasons for the low number of protests in the streets of major Russian cities. Nobody cares about these soldiers, recruited from national minorities apart from their families. And these materially poor families can be silenced by paying them compensation.

It would be different if ethnic Russians were dying en masse in Ukraine. But their deaths would go against one of the goals of this war, which is to "improve" Russia's demographic and ethnic structure.

I wonder if this may spark a fresh round of national consciousness in each ethnic minority though. Will, say, Chechnya rise again after this war is lost by Russia? Will other regions sense the Kremlin's weakness and rebel?

We might end up with the Grand Duchy of Muscovy after all this is over. That would be a happy result for the rest of the world.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7606 on: Today at 10:46:37 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:46:17 am
A question for the video experts. The Russian media distributed a video, posted on Facebook, which shows that the mall was destroyed because it was used as a munitions storage foe replenishment of active rocket-launching trucks. On the surface, it looks that they have a point. But regardless of the motive (it happens in a foreign country, so there is no good justification), my question is whether the experts here could see signs of "doctoring" the video. From my experience, I'm willing to bet there are signs, but I'm no expert and I can't find anything obviously fishy...

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=448&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgnedelchev4%2Fvideos%2F532155601861126%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0


The storing of vehicles and munitions at the mall appears to be correct. There was another video shown of a Ukranian civilian who was arrested (by Ukranian forces) as he thought it was a good idea to take a photo of the vehicles stored there and post it online. I dont think he was a sabateur but more a pretty silly civilian who caused the deaths of a the people based in that Mall.

I had seen the photos he uploaded and the post of him being arrested and a call from Ukraine forces for individuals not to post their locations online at all.

This covers it https://www.businessinsider.com/tiktoker-arrested-filmed-ukraine-military-near-mall-later-bombed-2022-3?r=US&IR=T
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7607 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:23:04 am
I wonder if this may spark a fresh round of national consciousness in each ethnic minority though. Will, say, Chechnya rise again after this war is lost by Russia? Will other regions sense the Kremlin's weakness and rebel?

We might end up with the Grand Duchy of Muscovy after all this is over. That would be a happy result for the rest of the world.
I wouldn't be an optimist. The national awareness among minorities in Russia has been effectively eradicated by russification since the times of Stalin and Putin continues this line. Chechnya or Tatarstan are exceptions to the rule here. However, Russia is such a large country that in the event of its collapse, several independent, economically self-sufficient states could emerge.

I don't think Chechnya is going to fight against Russia, either. In practice Chechnya is already excluded from the structures of the Russian state. Its connection with Russia is maintained by a personal relationship between the ruler (Putin) and his vassal warlord Kadyrov as well as the benefits paid to Chechnya from the Russian central budget. Because of this kind of connections many Russians, including officials dream how to get rid of Kadyrov and Chechnya from the Russian state.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7608 on: Today at 01:25:58 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:14:29 pm
I wouldn't be an optimist. The national awareness among minorities in Russia has been effectively eradicated by russification since the times of Stalin and Putin continues this line. Chechnya or Tatarstan are exceptions to the rule here. However, Russia is such a large country that in the event of its collapse, several independent, economically self-sufficient states could emerge.

I don't think Chechnya is going to fight against Russia, either. In practice Chechnya is already excluded from the structures of the Russian state. Its connection with Russia is maintained by a personal relationship between the ruler (Putin) and his vassal warlord Kadyrov as well as the benefits paid to Chechnya from the Russian central budget. Because of this kind of connections many Russians, including officials dream how to get rid of Kadyrov and Chechnya from the Russian state.

Is Kadyrov the guy the scummy and bigoted Egyptian FA made Salah and the team go and spend time with at the last world cup, for some insane religious reason?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7609 on: Today at 01:58:35 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:25:58 pm
Is Kadyrov the guy the scummy and bigoted Egyptian FA made Salah and the team go and spend time with at the last world cup, for some insane religious reason?

The very same. I think Mo almost quit international football due to that.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7610 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 01:58:35 pm
The very same. I think Mo almost quit international football due to that.



He's one c*nt that I wouldn't mourn if someone launched an NLAW at his head.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7611 on: Today at 03:39:06 pm
This could be big news if true.

David Frum
@davidfrum
·
3h
Ukraine newspapers cite Russian sources: Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has disappeared from public view since March 11, reportedly with "heart problems."

https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/1506610195945897989
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7612 on: Today at 03:42:48 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
This could be big news if true.

David Frum
@davidfrum
·
3h
Ukraine newspapers cite Russian sources: Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has disappeared from public view since March 11, reportedly with "heart problems."

https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/1506610195945897989
Must have drank some pretty radioactive tea.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7613 on: Today at 04:32:10 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
This could be big news if true.

David Frum
@davidfrum
·
3h
Ukraine newspapers cite Russian sources: Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has disappeared from public view since March 11, reportedly with "heart problems."

https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/1506610195945897989

Hes an odd one, I read somewhere hes never actually served in the armed forces but still dresses in military uniform with a chest full of medals.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7614 on: Today at 04:40:48 pm
Russia declares interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite football ban

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/mar/23/russia-declares-interest-in-hosting-euro-2028-or-2032-despite-football-ban-uefa-fifa

Like just after divorce, the guy RSPV for to his ex christmas dinner party
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7615 on: Today at 04:42:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Hes an odd one, I read somewhere hes never actually served in the armed forces but still dresses in military uniform with a chest full of medals.

Sounds like Göring
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7616 on: Today at 04:47:00 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 04:42:41 pm
Sounds like Göring

Goring actually fought in WW1 and was a flying ace.

This guy sounds more like one of those self-titled, tin-pot dictators who just gives himself a bag load of medals. I mean, have you seen some of the guys in North Korea's military?



I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7617 on: Today at 05:18:34 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
This could be big news if true.

David Frum
@davidfrum
·
3h
Ukraine newspapers cite Russian sources: Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has disappeared from public view since March 11, reportedly with "heart problems."

https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/1506610195945897989

That would be big news.

His daughter hasn't helped his cause. A few days ago she posted pictures of herself and her baby in Ukraine colours.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7618 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm
Incidentally, what a relief this thread hasn't been inundated with Putin supporters and Russian Nationalists like the Ukraine thread was in 2014 during Euromaidan.

Some of the stuff posted on RAWK was unbelievable:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=310662.0
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7619 on: Today at 05:28:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Incidentally, what a relief this thread hasn't been inundated with Putin supporters and Russian Nationalists like the Ukraine thread was in 2014 during Euromaidan.

Some of the stuff posted on RAWK was unbelievable:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=310662.0

I was reading back at some of that stuff myself, it was a mad time on the board. Lost of weird stuff about that downed plane as well. Russia Today was a common source posted on the threads.

Wonder where all those people are now
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7620 on: Today at 05:34:30 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Goring actually fought in WW1 and was a flying ace.

This guy sounds more like one of those self-titled, tin-pot dictators who just gives himself a bag load of medals. I mean, have you seen some of the guys in North Korea's military?




They're like over-enthusiastic cub-scouts.

Wonder how many are for tying their own shoelaces or getting the knife and fork the right way round
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7621 on: Today at 05:43:05 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Incidentally, what a relief this thread hasn't been inundated with Putin supporters and Russian Nationalists like the Ukraine thread was in 2014 during Euromaidan.

Some of the stuff posted on RAWK was unbelievable:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=310662.0

I was not here at the time, but it feels to me that there are a lot of people who mistake supporting the left or socialist causes means you have to be anti-west or anti-establishment.

I think its just as naive as those on the right, especially those who arent well off, that think the government is fighting for their causes.

People lose objectivity, because its too easy to believe in black and white, instead of the different shades of grey that actually exist.

One of the reasons I like Zelenskyy is because when he talks informally, he shows people that to do the right thing is not always to win at all costs, but to win with your conscience intact. It means you have to ask yourself all the time, am I doing the right thing?

I dont see that a lot these days.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7622 on: Today at 05:48:50 pm
I seem to recall there's been a fair few China supporters pop up on here, unless it was the same chap under different names. Had a Trump supporter too in the run up to 2020. None of them lasted very long. It happens.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7623 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:43:05 pm
One of the reasons I like Zelenskyy is because when he talks informally, he shows people that to do the right thing is not always to win at all costs, but to win with your conscience intact.
He's an actor.

With the luxury of postulating the high moral ground on every issue without having to accomplish, like government leaders.

Talk is cheap.  Statesmanship is ridiculously difficult.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7624 on: Today at 05:56:10 pm
Interesting commentary on the military situation in northern Ukraine and the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region.

Richard Engel
@RichardEngel

Ukraine making big gains around kyiv.  I got a brief (with an unclassified map) from two top municipal officials

https://twitter.com/RichardEngel/status/1506660525106778120?cxt=HHwWkMC-wfrw3egpAAAA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7625 on: Today at 05:57:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Goring actually fought in WW1 and was a flying ace.

This guy sounds more like one of those self-titled, tin-pot dictators who just gives himself a bag load of medals. I mean, have you seen some of the guys in North Korea's military?





Looks like me at Cubs after I finally got my Golden Arrow.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7626 on: Today at 06:03:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:57:40 pm
Looks like me at Cubs after I finally got my Golden Arrow.

More metal on there than actual bones.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7627 on: Today at 06:09:49 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 06:03:08 pm
More metal on there than actual bones.

Imagine being the first one to say "Right, I'm gonna start putting them on mi' keks."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7628 on: Today at 06:12:50 pm
Quote from: Hudson66 on Today at 10:46:37 am
The storing of vehicles and munitions at the mall appears to be correct. There was another video shown of a Ukranian civilian who was arrested (by Ukranian forces) as he thought it was a good idea to take a photo of the vehicles stored there and post it online. I dont think he was a sabateur but more a pretty silly civilian who caused the deaths of a the people based in that Mall.

I had seen the photos he uploaded and the post of him being arrested and a call from Ukraine forces for individuals not to post their locations online at all.

This covers it https://www.businessinsider.com/tiktoker-arrested-filmed-ukraine-military-near-mall-later-bombed-2022-3?r=US&IR=T
Thanks, mate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7629 on: Today at 06:23:49 pm
For the first time I'm starting to think it may be time to remove Putin and allow elections.

The only way it can happen, of course, is if someone has the power to remove his nuclear option.

Otherwise, NATO forces are pretty fucking good and Ivan has looked hapless.

Clearly, we're not dealing with Hitler's efficient Germany here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7630 on: Today at 06:42:57 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:53:00 pm
He's an actor.

With the luxury of postulating the high moral ground on every issue without having to accomplish, like government leaders.

Talk is cheap.  Statesmanship is ridiculously difficult.

Ask a statesman to try the job of a wartime leader, and you will get Boris comparing the war to Brexit to try and score points.

Or you will get the statesmen of the likes of Scholz when offered the luxury of the high moral ground, and instead took the impotent one of saving the German economy.

Or you get the statesmanship of Macron, who has spoken to Putin six times on the phone now, and all he got for it was a photo op sitting on a very long table looking nothing like what a leader of men is supposed to look like.

Zelenskyy has been asked to lead his country in a desperate situation, crushed in 72 hours after the war starts they say. Not only did he not flee, he stayed to drum up the morale of his country, and leveraged his skills to rally around world opinion to his side, leaving no room to deny who the bad guys are. Managed to strike deals around the EU and abroad for weapons, yet still be able to keep control of not only his own political office, but that of the armed forces, who are unanimously behind him and are willing to die for the cause. Very much different than what happened back in 2014.

But of course, hes just an actor with a comfortable hill to die on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7631 on: Today at 06:55:18 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:53:00 pm
He's an actor.

With the luxury of postulating the high moral ground on every issue without having to accomplish, like government leaders.

Talk is cheap.  Statesmanship is ridiculously difficult.

This seems so wrong-headed, even a bit stupid.

It doesn't even make sense in its own terms. "Talk" versus "statesmanship"? What is statesmanship if not talk? A branch of carpentry?

Maybe you're taking the piss Jam. If so I apologise.  But maybe, tell us the joke. 

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7632 on: Today at 06:55:29 pm
Some leaders are better suited to war than to peace. It remains to be seen which category is for Zelenskyy, but he has stuck by his people in a situation where we know many others would have strategically withdrawn to a safe distance.

There's a man out there in Russia who would take great personal pleasure in Zelenskyy's demise, and it would devastate the morale of Ukraine to lose him at this juncture. He might not have been popular before the war began, and he might not be too popular after it has concluded. For the time being, though, I think the whole world should be appreciating what he is doing.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7633 on: Today at 07:01:27 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Goring actually fought in WW1 and was a flying ace.

This guy sounds more like one of those self-titled, tin-pot dictators who just gives himself a bag load of medals. I mean, have you seen some of the guys in North Korea's military?





Jesus, they even have medals on their trousers!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7634 on: Today at 07:07:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Hes an odd one, I read somewhere hes never actually served in the armed forces but still dresses in military uniform with a chest full of medals.
That's true. It was his idea that people working in the ministry of defence should start wearing army clobber instead of civvies, as part of a propaganda push to re-affirm the Russian public's affection for the military. They even co-opted the design of the old WW2 Soviet uniform, as people associated it with winning.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7635 on: Today at 07:14:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:57:40 pm
Looks like me at Cubs after I finally got my Golden Arrow.
they gave you a badge for pissing straight?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7636 on: Today at 07:18:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Incidentally, what a relief this thread hasn't been inundated with Putin supporters and Russian Nationalists like the Ukraine thread was in 2014 during Euromaidan.

Some of the stuff posted on RAWK was unbelievable:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=310662.0
I think the difference here is that the Russian information warfare is no longer targeting the West but has moved on to India, China, Brazil etc. Plus I'm sure they're fairly busy laying down a fair bit of astroturf in Russia itself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #7637 on: Today at 07:18:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Goring actually fought in WW1 and was a flying ace.

This guy sounds more like one of those self-titled, tin-pot dictators who just gives himself a bag load of medals. I mean, have you seen some of the guys in North Korea's military?


Pearly Kings jonuns.
Wonder if they have NK rhyming slang as well.
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?
