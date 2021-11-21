He's an actor.



With the luxury of postulating the high moral ground on every issue without having to accomplish, like government leaders.



Talk is cheap. Statesmanship is ridiculously difficult.



Ask a statesman to try the job of a wartime leader, and you will get Boris comparing the war to Brexit to try and score points.Or you will get the statesmen of the likes of Scholz when offered the luxury of the high moral ground, and instead took the impotent one of saving the German economy.Or you get the statesmanship of Macron, who has spoken to Putin six times on the phone now, and all he got for it was a photo op sitting on a very long table looking nothing like what a leader of men is supposed to look like.Zelenskyy has been asked to lead his country in a desperate situation, crushed in 72 hours after the war starts they say. Not only did he not flee, he stayed to drum up the morale of his country, and leveraged his skills to rally around world opinion to his side, leaving no room to deny who the bad guys are. Managed to strike deals around the EU and abroad for weapons, yet still be able to keep control of not only his own political office, but that of the armed forces, who are unanimously behind him and are willing to die for the cause. Very much different than what happened back in 2014.But of course, hes just an actor with a comfortable hill to die on.