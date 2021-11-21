Incidentally, what a relief this thread hasn't been inundated with Putin supporters and Russian Nationalists like the Ukraine thread was in 2014 during Euromaidan.
Some of the stuff posted on RAWK was unbelievable:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=310662.0
I was not here at the time, but it feels to me that there are a lot of people who mistake supporting the left or socialist causes means you have to be anti-west or anti-establishment.
I think its just as naive as those on the right, especially those who arent well off, that think the government is fighting for their causes.
People lose objectivity, because its too easy to believe in black and white, instead of the different shades of grey that actually exist.
One of the reasons I like Zelenskyy is because when he talks informally, he shows people that to do the right thing is not always to win at all costs, but to win with your conscience intact. It means you have to ask yourself all the time, am I doing the right thing?
I dont see that a lot these days.