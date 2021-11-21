I wonder if this may spark a fresh round of national consciousness in each ethnic minority though. Will, say, Chechnya rise again after this war is lost by Russia? Will other regions sense the Kremlin's weakness and rebel?



We might end up with the Grand Duchy of Muscovy after all this is over. That would be a happy result for the rest of the world.



I wouldn't be an optimist. The national awareness among minorities in Russia has been effectively eradicated by russification since the times of Stalin and Putin continues this line. Chechnya or Tatarstan are exceptions to the rule here. However, Russia is such a large country that in the event of its collapse, several independent, economically self-sufficient states could emerge.I don't think Chechnya is going to fight against Russia, either. In practice Chechnya is already excluded from the structures of the Russian state. Its connection with Russia is maintained by a personal relationship between the ruler (Putin) and his vassal warlord Kadyrov as well as the benefits paid to Chechnya from the Russian central budget. Because of this kind of connections many Russians, including officials dream how to get rid of Kadyrov and Chechnya from the Russian state.