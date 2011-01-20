« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:18:09 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm
Pity they can't seize them at sea in international waters or at least I don't think they can

US Constitution, in Article II, Section 8 empowers Congress To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water. Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tx.) proposed a bill to revive privateering. I don't think it will pass ...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:32:33 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 05:43:22 pm
Just heard a journalist on Irish radio called john Sweeney I think. Hes in Kiev and theres pretty solid info according to him that Ukrainian forces have broken the Russian line and isolated a substantial amount of Russian troops. He can't fully confirm it but added that he'd be opening a bottle of Jameson tonight.

Here's hoping

He was a guest on a podcast a couple of weeks ago (might have been The Bunker, I think so), and he was un Kyiv then and was talking about having a Jameson then as well.  ;D

Can't blame him for wanting a drink in the circumstances!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm
Pity they can't seize them at sea in international waters or at least I don't think they can

Just thinking if US Marines were to board the yacht, who would stop them?

Let the owner come forward...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm
First look at the Chechen volunteers for the Ukranian Army fighting around Kyiv.

Spoiler
https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1506331299572817926?s=21
[close]

Fucking hell that guys with the RPG really doesnt give a shit does he, balls of steel that one
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:09:26 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
Fucking hell that guys with the RPG really doesnt give a shit does he, balls of steel that one

Jayzus that's heavy shit
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:16:00 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm
Surprise surprise

https://news.sky.com/story/alexei-navalny-kremlin-critic-sentenced-to-9-years-in-prison-after-russian-court-finds-him-guilty-of-large-scale-fraud-and-contempt-of-court-12572292

If this brave man manages to survive the next few months of hard labour in whatever gulag Putin chooses for him there is a reasonable chance he will become Russia's next President.  This depends on the war continuing to go badly wrong for Russia and for the economy to go tits up. But these are not extravagant hopes any more.

Homage to Navalny.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 05:56:23 pm
Really?


Yes. Like I said, "false and stupid".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:25:05 pm
Hugely significant if true:

#Russia's only tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, has stopped its production. The main reason for this is a lack of component parts.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1506113379118764033
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
Still the wait goes on for people wanting to give Ukrainian refugees a home in this country. How much longer can Pritti Patel remain in office while this shameful and symbolic response to human suffering goes on. How do I explain to friends in Ukraine who want to come here the reasons for this delay? To say I'm ashamed of this government is a gross understatement, I didn't vote for them, but they are still the representatives and public face of my country. I am truly in great despair
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm
Quote from: stanleyparkmudonmyboots on Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
Still the wait goes on for people wanting to give Ukrainian refugees a home in this country. How much longer can Pritti Patel remain in office while this shameful and symbolic response to human suffering goes on. How do I explain to friends in Ukraine who want to come here the reasons for this delay? To say I'm ashamed of this government is a gross understatement, I didn't vote for them, but they are still the representatives and public face of my country. I am truly in great despair

A wrong decision is par for the course with this cabal.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
Russian politicians are now making public threats of nuclear annihilation on Poland, the Baltic republics and Germany:

https://twitter.com/carlbildt/status/1506315902169534464

These men are clearly frantic because they're getting their arses kicked. But it is extremely worrying.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:50:33 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:25:05 pm
Hugely significant if true:

#Russia's only tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, has stopped its production. The main reason for this is a lack of component parts.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1506113379118764033


Couldn't possibly be true because I heard that Russia stockpiled chips and all the other components.

Can't for the life of me remember who told me,they were certain that was the case though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:59:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
Russian politicians are now making public threats of nuclear annihilation on Poland, the Baltic republics and Germany:

https://twitter.com/carlbildt/status/1506315902169534464

These men are clearly frantic because they're getting their arses kicked. But it is extremely worrying.
These politicians and journalists are very brave. They should join the Russian army in Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:14:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:50:33 pm

Couldn't possibly be true because I heard that Russia stockpiled chips and all the other components.

Can't for the life of me remember who told me,they were certain that was the case though.

They probably have a spreadsheet somewhere that says they have thousands of spare components, in reality someones probably flogged them all and pocketed a fortune
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:27:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
Russian politicians are now making public threats of nuclear annihilation on Poland, the Baltic republics and Germany:

https://twitter.com/carlbildt/status/1506315902169534464

These men are clearly frantic because they're getting their arses kicked. But it is extremely worrying.
I didn't think the announcement of War crimes tribunals was very wise, it reminded me of how the Nazis reacted to the announcement of only accepting Unconditional surrender terms for Germany, the clarification of it meaning War trials would be held after the war to hold the Nazi leaders to account. the Nazis announced total war 5 days later. they had nothing to loose, they knew they were doomed anyway.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:30:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on March 21, 2022, 06:53:29 pm
As for the uniqueness of the Russians, the only uniqueness they seem to possess is their ability to kill and be killed in such large numbers.
Nail on the head.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 06:18:09 pm
US Constitution, in Article II, Section 8 empowers Congress To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water. Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tx.) proposed a bill to revive privateering. I don't think it will pass ...

Have they proposed another plan for invading Canada yet?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:44:59 pm
The Hill
The heads begin to roll in Russia
Opinion by Douglas London, opinion contributor - 9h ago

Quote
European media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the house arrest of two senior Federal Security Service (FSB) officers. Colonel-General Sergei Beseda, Chief of the FSB's "Fifth Service," reportedly was detained along with his deputy, Anatoly Bolyuk, charged with providing flawed intelligence about Ukraine and their improper use of operational funds. Separately, Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's national security council chief, claimed that several Russian generals have been fired. The implications portend more suffering yet to come, but likewise opportunities to increase pressure on the Russian leader from within.

Perhaps emulating Joseph Stalin, this could be the onset of a purge and Putin's desperate ploy to provide his domestic audience with a fall guy for self-inflicted wounds. His call to rid Russia of "scum and traitors" as "a necessary self-purification of society" might be Putin's theatrical unveiling of not merely a further crackdown against the Russian people, but also his version of a "cultural revolution" to bring further to heel those around him on whom he has counted to take and maintain power. If I were one of the oligarchs or "siloviki," those from Russia's intelligence services who profiteered on Putin's kleptocracy, I'd be more than just a little worried.

Putin's rhetoric is victimization, villains and heroes. He casts himself as the people's champion. Putin chose the FSB, a machine organized and conditioned to execute his autocratic vision and tell him what he wants to hear - whether or not it conforms with reality.

Putin has relied on the FSB as his principal source of power and protection, not merely at home, but also across the former Soviet states over which he is determined to restore Russia's dominion. His reorganization of the FSB from the KGB's ashes should have told us precisely the direction he planned to take.

Putin's outlook was made clear to me during my first meeting as the CIA's chief of station in a former Soviet state with the local FSB chief, the "Rezident," a general known for crushing the anti-Russian rebellion in Chechnya. He looked the part of a film noir Cold War villain, comically uncomfortable in the posh local restaurant. FSB protocol required that he bring another officer; Moscow prohibited its officers from meeting alone with the CIA.

Our contact was an education for me, a Russian-speaking CIA operations officer who had worked the target beyond Russia's borders. The FSB chief wanted to let me know whose turf this was and how the game was played in his house. While we toasted collaboration to fight the evils of terrorism, he depicted the local officials as "members of his team" and the territory as an extension of "greater Russia."

Although the CIA's natural official counterpart is Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR, it was the Kremlin's internal security agency, the FSB, that ran the show across the former Soviet states. Putin, while FSB director in the 1990s, structured it as such, providing what had been the KGB's former counterintelligence directorate with a disproportionately larger share of its parent organization's power and influence. The KGB's foreign intelligence directorate would become the less muscular SVR.

The Fifth Service, or Operational Information Department, was established as a new FSB branch to collect intelligence on the former Soviet states and conduct "active measures" to assure they continued to gravitate around Moscow's orbit. That meant everything from propping up pro-Kremlin regimes to neutralizing threats from those aiming to move their countries closer to the West.

From 1999 to 2009, the Fifth Service grew and took charge of Russia's brutal war in Chechnya, where the FSB, not the army, called the shots. It was the Moscow apartment building bombings in September 1999, which killed 300 and wounded more than 1,000, that then-Prime Minister Putin used to justify that war, claiming the attacks were undertaken by Chechen militants. The bombings, as it turned out, allegedly were the FSB's handiwork under Putin's direction.

Putin does not trust the army, a sentiment likely validated by its poor performance and his natural KGB-era disposition. The KGB spied on Russia's armed forces, to purge them of "reactionary" elements, often the country's best and most faithful officers. Putin's FSB is modeled after Stalin's chekists, the secret police, his most trusted means to reconstitute a Soviet-era structure that keeps the public's civil liberties and those possessing any power within his tent well in check.

My FSB counterpart preached the need to target families who offered leverage against "hooligans," as he referred to Russia's enemies. "Better to preempt them early," he said, ridiculing America's "surgical" approach. He argued that such enemies were "cockroaches" whose nests had to be destroyed. The "pests" turned out to be his own people. The general was ethnically Chechen.

Whatever value Putin might believe exists in casting aside his most important supporters has no upside for him - but possibly does for us. Colonel-General Beseda, the reportedly detained Fifth Service chief, had been in his job for years and was the driver behind Putin's strategy. He literally knows where the bodies are buried. That Beseda's reporting and counsel likely was spun to align with Putin's own warped view of the world and misguided expectations for the invasion of Ukraine is a product of the Russian leader's own making. In such a system, who's going to tell Putin anything different? But having done Putin's dirty work and placated his demand for absolute obedience, only to be thrown to the wolves, Beseda's removal will reverberate throughout the Kremlin, even if Putin leaves in place his FSB boss, Gen. Alexander Bortnikov.

Unlike Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and SVR Director Sergey Narayshkin, Bortnikov might enjoy greater protection as a career officer, rather than a professional politician. Bortnikov's elimination could pose too great a risk, given his network and command over the safety net on whose survival Putin depends.

Putin's desperation does not bode well for whatever guard rails we would hope to constrain him. A purge undermines Putin's image of infallibility and strength and could precipitate threats from those who see his desperation as an exploitable vulnerability, or an incentive to act before they're next. As he chances antagonizing the hammer and shield with which he maintains power - the FSB - and mistrusting the army's ability to win his war abroad, the dynamic could draw him inward, forcing reconsideration of his Ukrainian campaign.

Facilitating this dynamic with continued external pressure, and perhaps internal meddling, is not without risk, but it may be the best means with which to force Putin to pay a dear price for his actions. A purge of scapegoats among those he has enriched, coming as Russia's economy collapses, could boomerang and create a byzantine backdrop of palace-plotting that compels him to compromise or causes his fall. But insular and paranoid as Putin's decisions seem to suggest he has become, a darker alternative is his choosing to go down with the ship - and possibly taking us with him.

Douglas London is the author of "The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence." He teaches intelligence studies at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and is a nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute. A Russian-speaking operations officer, he served in the CIA's Clandestine Service for over 34 years. Follow him on Twitter @DouglasLondon5.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/the-heads-begin-to-roll-in-russia/ar-AAVm1nK
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm
This seems authoritative. It corroborates what we hear from other sources. I so want it to be true.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/03/ukraine-is-winning-war-russia/627121/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:48:30 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:25:05 pm
Hugely significant if true:

#Russia's only tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, has stopped its production. The main reason for this is a lack of component parts.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1506113379118764033

It's not WW2. We don't have war economies churning out weapons and vehicles 24/7. Most modern equipment is highly sophisticated, needing computers, radars, radios etc. Even if you could put such machines together relatively quickly, they still need to be tested and run in to make sure everything works - and we know Russia is notorious for cutting corners.

These reports of counter attacks (counter offensives?) from Ukraine forces are encouraging. I hope they don't over extend themselves, as it's typically easier to fight a war of aggressive defence when up against a numerically superior opponent. But they'll doubtless be receiving a ton of intel from NATO - when the spring thaw is over and those potential reinforcements arrive for Russia, perhaps they see now as the best chance to strik,e whilst Russian forces are still in disarray.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm
This seems authoritative. It corroborates what we hear from other sources. I so want it to be true.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/03/ukraine-is-winning-war-russia/627121/

That's really very positive and also very interesting. Especially the bit about rank corruption amongst Russian NCO's, typically the backbone of fighting units in Western armies.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:48:30 pm
It's not WW2. We don't have war economies churning out weapons and vehicles 24/7. Most modern equipment is highly sophisticated, needing computers, radars, radios etc. Even if you could put such machines together relatively quickly, they still need to be tested and run in to make sure everything works - and we know Russia is notorious for cutting corners.

These reports of counter attacks (counter offensives?) from Ukraine forces are encouraging. I hope they don't over extend themselves, as it's typically easier to fight a war of aggressive defence when up against a numerically superior opponent. But they'll doubtless be receiving a ton of intel from NATO - when the spring thaw is over and those potential reinforcements arrive for Russia, perhaps they see now as the best chance to strik,e whilst Russian forces are still in disarray.

The days have gone when you could drive an unpainted T34 straight from a factory to the battlefield.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:57:38 pm
That's really very positive and also very interesting. Especially the bit about rank corruption amongst Russian NCO's, typically the backbone of fighting units in Western armies.

You havent read Catch 22 then? ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
The days have gone when you could drive an unpainted T34 straight from a factory to the battlefield.

Exactly. And as WLR has said, there's corruption at all levels of the Russian war machine. Stuff goes missing, money is pocketed. Russia would probably be better off going back to T34s.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:02:45 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:58:48 pm
You havent read Catch 22 then? ;D

I tried watching the film once. Couldn't get into it. ;D

But on that note, if Catch 22 is what the US is like, imagine Russia!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Exactly. And as WLR has said, there's corruption at all levels of the Russian war machine. Stuff goes missing, money is pocketed. Russia would probably be better off going back to T34s.

Theres a T34 going spare at the Imperial War Museum when they get desperate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
Russian politicians are now making public threats of nuclear annihilation on Poland, the Baltic republics and Germany:

https://twitter.com/carlbildt/status/1506315902169534464

These men are clearly frantic because they're getting their arses kicked. But it is extremely worrying.

Well they've now shown that they're incapable of taking  any of these countries in conventional warfare thanks to master strategist Putin, so this is the only threat they have left.

But yea, its worrying what these immoral rats might do when the ship is sinking. My hope is that their innate cowardice would prevent them from choosing actions leading to their own destruction.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:02:45 pm
I tried watching the film once. Couldn't get into it. ;D

But on that note, if Catch 22 is what the US is like, imagine Russia!

The book is better than the film. The high point is when the corrupt Milo Minderbender takes a contract from the Germans to bomb his own base.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:19:41 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Theres a T34 going spare at the Imperial War Museum when they get desperate.

Bovingdon Tank Museum has a few working models from various countries also.

Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
Well they've now shown that they're incapable of taking  any of these countries in conventional warfare thanks to master strategist Putin, so this is the only threat they have left.

But yea, its worrying what these immoral rats might do when the ship is sinking. My hope is that their innate cowardice would prevent them from choosing actions leading to their own destruction.

I remember Albert Speer talking about how he defied Hitler's "scorched earth" policy, and Hitler's opinion that the German people should die for succumbing to the sub-human Bolsheviks. If he'd had an A-bomb in 1945, but no means to deliver it by air, I've no doubt he would have used it to incinerate Berlin and take as many Russians with him as he could.

Threats of nukes can never be taken lightly, but I think this is more (highly dangerous) sabre rattling. Maybe they think they're vulnerable to a counter invasion, as if anyone would dare do that, but who knows how they are processing this situation? Threatening to nuke other countries because you're losing a conventional war is either because you're trying to scare people, or the discourse of madman who are convinced they're not getting out of this situation intact.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm
The book is better than the film. The high point is when the corrupt Milo Minderbender takes a contract from the Germans to bomb his own base.

I'd say most books are better than the film!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
Evening Standard
Russian military correspondent quits over Ukraine war and says Putin is sending army to slaughter
Will Stewart - 7h ago

Quote
A military correspondent at Russian state-owned news agency TASS has launched a scathing attack on Vladimir Putins insane leadership which is sending his soldiers to slaughter in Ukraine.

Gleb Irisov, 31, has quit and says many of his ex-colleagues opposed the war, leading to action by the FSB security service.

A former army military translator who served in Syria, he realised the horror of the invasion on the first day when some of his old comrades had already died, he said.

I learned that the situation was simply horrific, he said.

The leadership became so insane that it simply threw its own army for slaughter.

Officers, contract [soldiers], conscripts.

Official denials that conscripts were serving in the war were untrue, he said.

Putin and [defence minister Sergei] Shoigu threw their poorly prepared, badly-equipped army to slaughterin a full-scale military conflict in Europe.

He said the middle and lower ranks had been against the war.

He spoke amid estimates that the Russian war dead is now in the tens of thousands.

His own experience of the army showed widespread sycophancy, corruption, and theft, he said.

Corruption has gone from being a local phenomenon to a global one under Shoigu.

It starts from the very bottom: at the level of the brigade, the unit - when the commander filches millions in bonuses from the budget.

He revealed that journalists at TASS had signed an extraordinary petition opposing the war which led to the FSBs involvement and critics being branded traitors.

But many employees were brainwashed, he said.

He claimed Russians are told bull**** on TV over the war.

His choice had been to stay at TASS as part of a propaganda machine - or face accusations of treachery for opposing the Kremlin.

To become a war criminal or against the state - the choice was obvious for me, he said.

A top woman TV presenter who last week quit Gazprom-Medias NTV channel said that many journalists pumping out Putin propaganda disagree with the war.

Most of them do not sympathise at all with what is happening now - all this hell, horror, said Liliya Gildeyeva, 45, who left with her daughter into exile.

Of the war she said: I wake up every morning with a thought that this cannot be true.

This is still some kind of delayed effect of the trauma, because this shock is getting deeper and deeper.

Asked what she would say to Ukrainian mothers for the pain inflicted by the war, she replied: Of course, I would say: Forgive us.

But this will not save anyone.

Everything that has happened is permanent.

It will affect not only us, but our children and grandchildren too.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-military-correspondent-quits-over-ukraine-war-and-says-putin-is-sending-army-to-slaughter/ar-AAVmyI5?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm
AS USA
Canadian sniper Wali alive in interview from Ukraine
Oli Povey - 36m ago

Quote
A Canadian former soldier who went to fight against the Russians in Ukraine has conducted an interview proving the stories about his death were false. Dubbed by Russian media as the "deadliest sniper in the world" for a quick propaganda win, Wali, as he is known, left the armed forces back in 2012 but has returned to the fray.

Former Canadian Armed Forces sniper "Wali" says he was the last to learn of his own death in Ukraine. Spoke to him this am. He returned from battling Russian forces on the frontlines in the Kyiv region & learned about a Russian disinformation campaign declaring he was killed. pic.twitter.com/XTIbgemPGT

 Ashley Burke (@AshleyBurkeCBC) March 22, 2022
Theres two things I know for sure: that theres a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that people think Im dead", he told Alex Boyd of Canadian newspaper The Record on Tuesday. Here's what else he said in his comeback.

What else did he say in his interview?
Wali says he had been fighting near Kyiv for the last week and it was too dangerous to reveal his position to friends and family using a phone. A training centre in western Ukraine was hit by Russian jets with rumours that the use of phone signals allowed the Russians to triangulate the large mass of troops. Wali for his part had left his phone in a secure location during his latest round of combat.

"I'm alive, as you can see," Wali said in the video call. "Not a single scratch."

"I'm a good sniper," said Wali. "Nothing less, nothing more ... I didn't kill any Russians yet. I help doing so because the sniper is doing a lot of observation, reporting."

Wali said that he's seen Russian forces indiscriminately shelling, corroborating images and reports of attacks on hospitals and apartment blocks around eastern Ukraine.

"They use a lot of artillery and rifles and shelling," he said. "They just shoot everywhere. I think I received maybe hundreds of shells in the past days."

How have his unit responded?
Wali is reported to have been fighting alongside the Norman Brigade, a British and Candain fighting troop made up of volunteers. In a Facebook post on the group's official Facebook page, the unit was less enthusiastic with his media recognition.

"We warned him multiple times that the chain of command did not endorse his actions with the media", the statement reads.

"Wali is a free spirit and I had to send him to another unit of his choice because he was bypassing clear instructions and OPSEC guidelines. This is not a game. He was becoming a danger for the mission , for his family and for himself."

Who is Wali?
Wali served in Afghanistan as a part of the Royal Canadian Infantrys 22nd Regiment in Kandahar. His real name is unknown; Wali is a nom de guerre.

The news organization CBC reported that Wali had travelled to Ukraine through Poland to provide his support. In an interview with CBC he described the events of his journey saying that when he and three other fighters arrived they were greeted with "hugs, handshakes, flags and photos."

"They were so happy to have us" said Wali, adding that when he arrived and met the Ukrainian troops they became friends "right away."

But it had been reported, unverified and untrue as is now known, that he had been killed in the Russian siege of Mariupol.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/canadian-sniper-wali-alive-in-interview-from-ukraine/ar-AAVnGz2?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:54:31 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Theres a T34 going spare at the Imperial War Museum when they get desperate.

There's one on Mandela Way as well, if they can persuade it to point at something other than the local council offices.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
I'd say most books are better than the film!

The Man Who Would be King. The Kipling original doesn't have Connery and Caine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:14:31 am
"Reports suggest 'the Russian army is going backwards' - Latest from Ukraine | Newstalk" https://www.newstalk.com/podcasts/highlights-from-the-hard-shoulder/reports-suggest-the-russian-army-is-going-backwards-latest-from-ukraine

The John Sweeney interview I referenced earlier. Hopefully available in UK.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:43:10 am
Zelenskyy talking to European public broadcasters in full. Excellent interview.

https://youtu.be/-NQMyHpmy3k
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:03:30 am
Only answer to this mess is a huge Russian uprising not seen for 100 years

While youve got Russian schoolchildren lined up forming a Z in their playground on state tv that wont be getting off the ground

Amd to be honest a lot of them are simply very mother Russia. Would agree with literally anything Putin did
