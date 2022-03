Just heard a journalist on Irish radio called john Sweeney I think. Hes in Kiev and theres pretty solid info according to him that Ukrainian forces have broken the Russian line and isolated a substantial amount of Russian troops. He can't fully confirm it but added that he'd be opening a bottle of Jameson tonight.



Here's hoping



He was a guest on a podcast a couple of weeks ago (might have been The Bunker, I think so), and he was un Kyiv then and was talking about having a Jameson then as well.Can't blame him for wanting a drink in the circumstances!