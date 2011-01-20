« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 317976 times)

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 03:33:25 am »

Go back further then that before the Communists and the Tsars were incredibly brutal, and society incredibly backwards, as someone said on Twitter they might have called it serfdom but in essence most Russians were slaves not that long ago, and that only ended in the 1860s in Russia. England for example ended feudalism 200 odd years before that by contrast and so while their society might look like ours to some degree in some ways they are hundreds of years behind us. But its not just the Russians, look at the likes of Al Qaeda or ISIS, theres plenty of people who live in the dark ages where death and destruction are readily accepted.
Hmm... England may have ended Feudalism 1600's.. but surely, the Irish were slaves of Britain through the 1800's, ruled by England and not permitted to own land, practice religion nor become elected representatives, lived on the land only as renters to the landlords that were loyal to the Crown. In effect the Irish were slaves to Britain. In 1876 only 2% of the Irish population had the status of feudal tenants. The remaining 98% of the Irish population owned nothing at all, not even a blade of grass, so didn't even have the luxury of the status of feudal tenants,  they were not feudal serfs, they were slaves.
The Irish gradually through the Land Acts of the 1870's won the right to own land.

So yes the British people would have been free from that kind of rule but the British Government were still practicing this brutal rule into the early 1900's. I'm not arguing your general point as I see where you are going with it just didn't want the "england ended feudalism 200 years before 1860" to go unchallenged...

Carry on  ;)

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 06:29:22 am »
I have no idea how posts denigrating the entire Russian population are acceptable here. That's classic racism, attributing the actions of some to an entire population. Every Russian I have spoken to online is against the invasion. The ones who are for it are being fed propaganda and lies by the state, with limited access to authentic information.

The Azov battalion, a neo-nazi and nativist paramilitary group was officially inducted into Ukraine's security forces by the government a decade ago. Also, a significant number of neo-nazis are fighting on Ukraine's side. Does that mean all Ukranian's are right wing extremists? Obviously not.

The US and its allies have been responsible for destruction of entire nations, lets not forget that.  These double standards are driving anti-west /anti-USA sentiments across the developing world.  And soon we will reach a point where China and Russia will be perceived as the 'good guys' for taking on the west.



Offline Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 06:50:33 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 23, 1975, 08:50:56 am

 And soon we will reach a point where China and Russia will be perceived as the 'good guys' for taking on the west.


Thats quite the take. Unless youre coming from a StW rally in which case that point was reached quite some time ago
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 07:04:36 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:29:22 am
I have no idea how posts denigrating the entire Russian population are acceptable here. That's classic racism, attributing the actions of some to an entire population. Every Russian I have spoken to online is against the invasion. The ones who are for it are being fed propaganda and lies by the state, with limited access to authentic information.

The Azov battalion, a neo-nazi and nativist paramilitary group was officially inducted into Ukraine's security forces by the government a decade ago. Also, a significant number of neo-nazis are fighting on Ukraine's side. Does that mean all Ukranian's are right wing extremists? Obviously not.

The US and its allies have been responsible for destruction of entire nations, lets not forget that.  These double standards are driving anti-west /anti-USA sentiments across the developing world.  And soon we will reach a point where China and Russia will be perceived as the 'good guys' for taking on the west.

Every Russian I know is against the invasion.  But I suspect thats  because they all speak English or live in the uk. They have either already mad up their mind Putin is awful or can get access to western media.  Theyre not a very representative sample. I hardly knew anyone who voted for brexit either, but it was clearly popular.

There is a far right element in Ukraine, but it got 2.5% of the vote and no representatives in their parliament at the last election.  So its quite small.

So, I have have no idea how weve got to the point of Russia and china being seen as the good guys.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 07:05:18 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:29:22 am
I have no idea how posts denigrating the entire Russian population are acceptable here. That's classic racism, attributing the actions of some to an entire population. Every Russian I have spoken to online is against the invasion. The ones who are for it are being fed propaganda and lies by the state, with limited access to authentic information.

The Azov battalion, a neo-nazi and nativist paramilitary group was officially inducted into Ukraine's security forces by the government a decade ago. Also, a significant number of neo-nazis are fighting on Ukraine's side. Does that mean all Ukranian's are right wing extremists? Obviously not.

The US and its allies have been responsible for destruction of entire nations, lets not forget that.  These double standards are driving anti-west /anti-USA sentiments across the developing world.  And soon we will reach a point where China and Russia will be perceived as the 'good guys' for taking on the west.


I didn't like certain statements made the last few pages, especially one that said 'Russians and Chinese are scum' type of thing, but overall I think the talk is already quite restrained here compared to what's going on in the internet. Whether or not the Russians are all supportive of this conflict, the fact of the matter is there are quite a lot of Russians who support the conflict, and not all of them are just fed lies and propoganda. That's like you saying the US and it's allies have been responsible for destruction of entire nations, then going on to say these 'double standards'. The anti-West sentiments on the internet the last decade is just as loud, if not louder, than what is going on this last month. And a lot of people on the internet, like on these forums, believe in these things and then undermine the very institutions that these very people live under.

I think the pullback to the other side of the divide is certainly too far, but I think in a certain sense it is finally creating a balance of sorts, and a re-examination in the western world of what is actually happening here to it's institutions.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 07:30:06 am »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 03:33:25 am
Go back further then that before the Communists and the Tsars were incredibly brutal, and society incredibly backwards, as someone said on Twitter they might have called it serfdom but in essence most Russians were slaves not that long ago, and that only ended in the 1860s in Russia. England for example ended feudalism 200 odd years before that by contrast and so while their society might look like ours to some degree in some ways they are hundreds of years behind us. But its not just the Russians, look at the likes of Al Qaeda or ISIS, theres plenty of people who live in the dark ages where death and destruction are readily accepted.


Hmm... England may have ended Feudalism 1600's.. but surely, the Irish were slaves of Britain through the 1800's, ruled by England and not permitted to own land, practice religion nor become elected representatives, lived on the land only as renters to the landlords that were loyal to the Crown. In effect the Irish were slaves to Britain. In 1876 only 2% of the Irish population had the status of feudal tenants. The remaining 98% of the Irish population owned nothing at all, not even a blade of grass, so didn't even have the luxury of the status of feudal tenants,  they were not feudal serfs, they were slaves.
The Irish gradually through the Land Acts of the 1870's won the right to own land.

So yes the British people would have been free from that kind of rule but the British Government were still practicing this brutal rule into the early 1900's. I'm not arguing your general point as I see where you are going with it just didn't want the "england ended feudalism 200 years before 1860" to go unchallenged...

Carry on  ;)



Theres way too many smart arse Irishmen on this forum! :D

Goes without saying I was only talking about England itself as slavery was only ended in the Empire in the 1830s, and even after that you still had indentured workers being shipped to the Caribbean for some time after that.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 07:57:08 am »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 03:33:25 am
Go back further then that before the Communists and the Tsars were incredibly brutal, and society incredibly backwards, as someone said on Twitter they might have called it serfdom but in essence most Russians were slaves not that long ago, and that only ended in the 1860s in Russia.

Peasant serfdom was restored by the Bolsheviks and lasted until the collapse of the Soviet Union. Without the consent of the Soviet authorities, peasants were not allowed to leave their place of residence and change jobs. Nor could they own the land they farmed. What they earned in state owned farms was barely enough to live on.

In fact, every inhabitant of the Soviet Union was a slave, and his/her fate was decided by the communist party.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 08:01:18 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:05:18 am

I didn't like certain statements made the last few pages, especially one that said 'Russians and Chinese are scum' type of thing, but overall I think the talk is already quite restrained here compared to what's going on in the internet. Whether or not the Russians are all supportive of this conflict, the fact of the matter is there are quite a lot of Russians who support the conflict, and not all of them are just fed lies and propoganda. That's like you saying the US and it's allies have been responsible for destruction of entire nations, then going on to say these 'double standards'. The anti-West sentiments on the internet the last decade is just as loud, if not louder, than what is going on this last month. And a lot of people on the internet, like on these forums, believe in these things and then undermine the very institutions that these very people live under.

I think the pullback to the other side of the divide is certainly too far, but I think in a certain sense it is finally creating a balance of sorts, and a re-examination in the western world of what is actually happening here to it's institutions.

There are two distinct issues here that need to be addressed.

The first one is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is no justification or excuse for Russia's actions, non whatsoever. Whatever grievances they have wrt to Nato expansionism, invading a sovereign country without provocation is not acceptable in the 21st Century. There is no debate to be had here, Russia needs to punished using all means necessary and made to retreat from Ukraine.

However, the second issue, that is the hypocrisy and double standards exhibited by the West, is triggering discontent and animosity towards the west's policies and actions in many parts of the 'developing' world.   The argument is that western countries, especially the US and its allies, are condemning Russia for the same things they have been doing for decades, unencumbered by any punitive actions like sanctions or boycotts.

That is why I believe in a 'rules based order' (to borrow a phrase from China), where all countries are held to the same standards and international laws apply evenly, is needed to stem this rise in anti -west sentiments across the world. This means no unilateral 'actions' violating the sovereignty of countries, no blanket support for countries with inglorious human rights records like Saudi Arabia, Israel and others.

Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 08:19:13 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:01:18 am
There are two distinct issues here that need to be addressed.

The first one is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is no justification or excuse for Russia's actions, non whatsoever. Whatever grievances they have wrt to Nato expansionism, invading a sovereign country without provocation is not acceptable in the 21st Century. There is no debate to be had here, Russia needs to punished using all means necessary and made to retreat from Ukraine.

However, the second issue, that is the hypocrisy and double standards exhibited by the West, is triggering discontent and animosity towards the west's policies and actions in many parts of the 'developing' world.   The argument is that western countries, especially the US and its allies, are condemning Russia for the same things they have been doing for decades, unencumbered by any punitive actions like sanctions or boycotts.

That is why I believe in a 'rules based order' (to borrow a phrase from China), where all countries are held to the same standards and international laws apply evenly, is needed to stem this rise in anti -west sentiments across the world. This means no unilateral 'actions' violating the sovereignty of countries, no blanket support for countries with inglorious human rights records like Saudi Arabia, Israel and others.



China among others do a hell of a lot worse, without any disagreement from their population, than anything tolerated in the west. That's why people still want to move to the west more than they want to move to China and other places that you hold up as being unfairly treated by the west. Do you tolerate colonialism?
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:01:18 am
There are two distinct issues here that need to be addressed.

The first one is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is no justification or excuse for Russia's actions, non whatsoever. Whatever grievances they have wrt to Nato expansionism, invading a sovereign country without provocation is not acceptable in the 21st Century. There is no debate to be had here, Russia needs to punished using all means necessary and made to retreat from Ukraine.

However, the second issue, that is the hypocrisy and double standards exhibited by the West, is triggering discontent and animosity towards the west's policies and actions in many parts of the 'developing' world.   The argument is that western countries, especially the US and its allies, are condemning Russia for the same things they have been doing for decades, unencumbered by any punitive actions like sanctions or boycotts.

That is why I believe in a 'rules based order' (to borrow a phrase from China), where all countries are held to the same standards and international laws apply evenly, is needed to stem this rise in anti -west sentiments across the world. This means no unilateral 'actions' violating the sovereignty of countries, no blanket support for countries with inglorious human rights records like Saudi Arabia, Israel and others.

The hypocrisy and double standards I think exist everywhere now, it's not something that is monopolized by the west. In fact, I think because of the abundance of free speech in liberal demoracies, there tends to be a lot of self loathing and detestation of the governments by the citizens in which they live under. Which leads to a lot of false equivalence that is often compared to things that are happening in the Ukraine today.

Let's bring up an example that is often brought up here. The war in Yemen is tragic, like many wars, but all I see so often these days that Saudi Arabia is bombing civilians and killing innocent people. Which is true by the way, but that conflict is so much more complicated and horrible than that. There are so many participants in that conflict that have committed huge atrocities that I cannot understand why that only one participant here is being demonized. But the fact of the matter is there seems to be a conflation that Western powers are directly supporting the killing of innocents by supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia because they need the oil, yet the likes of Houthis or AQAP don't really matter, because certain folks believe in their ideals so much that they will use the narrative most suited for their cause. It's propoganda, no matter which way you look at it.

This 'rules based order' has been here for ages, we call it the UN. But as you can plainly see, it's paralyzed because there is no consensus as to what should be the rules. The last time the UN voted almost unanimously for action was for the first Gulf War, which oddly enough coincided with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the blocs that voted along those lines. To say that we need to go to such a system is to promote inaction in the face of injustice, which is pretty much what pacifism is, because the deadlock to decide what the rules are won't be broken for a long time to come.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 08:48:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:19:13 am
China among others do a hell of a lot worse, without any disagreement from their population, than anything tolerated in the west. That's why people still want to move to the west more than they want to move to China and other places that you hold up as being unfairly treated by the west. Do you tolerate colonialism?

As somebody with Indian ancestry, I completely abhor colonialism and imperialism in any form. Never thought I would have to spell it out in as many words. My views are fairly consistent and have been since the last decade or so, as you could see by going through my post history if you are so inclined.

My desire is consistency in judging actions of different nations using the same measuring stick and meting out the same punitive actions on a fair basis.  My contention is that there is a massive difference in judging and condemning the actions of western countries as compared to non-western countries. As I have repeated more than once on this thread and numerous others, taking the moral high ground lacks conviction when you yourself have been doing the same across the globe for half a century for various reasons.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/27/western-media-coverage-ukraine-russia-invasion-criticism

Thought this was worth re-posting.

And your argument is based on a strawman, for I never said once that China is a shining example of human rights and freedoms. Let me reiterate, there is a  growing 'perception' that China is needed to counter the hegemony of western nations in deciding issues of global significance. This perception may be wrong, but that's the way it is and the west is responsible to a degree by its duplicity.

Lets move on to current events in Ukraine, shall we?

At least we all unanimously agree that Russia's actions in Ukraine are unjustifiable and we must do everything we can to make them relent and retreat.

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 08:57:12 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:36:46 am
The hypocrisy and double standards I think exist everywhere now, it's not something that is monopolized by the west. In fact, I think because of the abundance of free speech in liberal demoracies, there tends to be a lot of self loathing and detestation of the governments by the citizens in which they live under. Which leads to a lot of false equivalence that is often compared to things that are happening in the Ukraine today.

Let's bring up an example that is often brought up here. The war in Yemen is tragic, like many wars, but all I see so often these days that Saudi Arabia is bombing civilians and killing innocent people. Which is true by the way, but that conflict is so much more complicated and horrible than that. There are so many participants in that conflict that have committed huge atrocities that I cannot understand why that only one participant here is being demonized. But the fact of the matter is there seems to be a conflation that Western powers are directly supporting the killing of innocents by supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia because they need the oil, yet the likes of Houthis or AQAP don't really matter, because certain folks believe in their ideals so much that they will use the narrative most suited for their cause. It's propoganda, no matter which way you look at it.

This 'rules based order' has been here for ages, we call it the UN. But as you can plainly see, it's paralyzed because there is no consensus as to what should be the rules. The last time the UN voted almost unanimously for action was for the first Gulf War, which oddly enough coincided with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the blocs that voted along those lines. To say that we need to go to such a system is to promote inaction in the face of injustice, which is pretty much what pacifism is, because the deadlock to decide what the rules are won't be broken for a long time to come.

If you intend to police the world, you need to hold yourself to much higher standards and be beyond scrutiny. You need to be consistent and fair in applying international laws, customary or otherwise to 'situations' across the globe.

I think we are digressing quite a bit from Ukraine and Russia (my fault, apologies), so lets get back to that. Happy to have a debate on this but probably best in another topic.

Offline Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 09:00:18 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:05:18 am

I didn't like certain statements made the last few pages, especially one that said 'Russians and Chinese are scum' type of thing, but overall I think the talk is already quite restrained here compared to what's going on in the internet. Whether or not the Russians are all supportive of this conflict, the fact of the matter is there are quite a lot of Russians who support the conflict, and not all of them are just fed lies and propoganda. That's like you saying the US and it's allies have been responsible for destruction of entire nations, then going on to say these 'double standards'. The anti-West sentiments on the internet the last decade is just as loud, if not louder, than what is going on this last month. And a lot of people on the internet, like on these forums, believe in these things and then undermine the very institutions that these very people live under.

I think the pullback to the other side of the divide is certainly too far, but I think in a certain sense it is finally creating a balance of sorts, and a re-examination in the western world of what is actually happening here to it's institutions.

It is quite clearly the case that not all Russian's support Putin or this war. However, it does remind me of a quote from Martin Luther King "In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends".

I don`t doubt that it is terrifying for anyone in Russia standing up to Putin and his regime, but the fact is that some are and many that remain silent have family connections in Ukraine.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 09:01:36 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:00:18 am
It is quite clearly the case that not all Russian's support Putin or this war. However, it does remind me of a quote from Martin Luther King "In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends".

I don`t doubt that it is terrifying for anyone in Russia standing up to Putin and his regime, but the fact is that some are and many that remain silent have family connections in Ukraine.


All I can say is, be glad you get to live a comfortable life away from conflict where you get to voice your opinions without repercussions. There are a lot of us who don't have that luxury.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 09:13:39 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:00:18 am
It is quite clearly the case that not all Russian's support Putin or this war. However, it does remind me of a quote from Martin Luther King "In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends".

I don`t doubt that it is terrifying for anyone in Russia standing up to Putin and his regime, but the fact is that some are and many that remain silent have family connections in Ukraine.


I understand that sentiment completely, in fact that is also why I was supportive of pro-Ukraine, but not anti-Russian protests at the match when the war started. But I also don't like the point that there are voices now that says it's just Putin. It isn't.

But I agree with you more or less on point.
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 09:59:13 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:16:04 pm
I thought Pravda was the Russian for truth?

It is.

That was my wordplay with this:

The Soviet Union had two important propaganda newspapers. Pravda ("truth") was the communist party newspaper and was published between 1912 and 1991. Izvestia ("news") was the government newspaper and was published between 1917 and 1991.

An old Russian joke was:

There is no pravda in Izvestia, and no izvestia in Pravda.
(There is no truth in news, and no news in truth.")
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 10:25:27 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:48:30 am
As somebody with Indian ancestry, I completely abhor colonialism and imperialism in any form. Never thought I would have to spell it out in as many words. My views are fairly consistent and have been since the last decade or so, as you could see by going through my post history if you are so inclined.

My desire is consistency in judging actions of different nations using the same measuring stick and meting out the same punitive actions on a fair basis.  My contention is that there is a massive difference in judging and condemning the actions of western countries as compared to non-western countries. As I have repeated more than once on this thread and numerous others, taking the moral high ground lacks conviction when you yourself have been doing the same across the globe for half a century for various reasons.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/27/western-media-coverage-ukraine-russia-invasion-criticism

Thought this was worth re-posting.

And your argument is based on a strawman, for I never said once that China is a shining example of human rights and freedoms. Let me reiterate, there is a  growing 'perception' that China is needed to counter the hegemony of western nations in deciding issues of global significance. This perception may be wrong, but that's the way it is and the west is responsible to a degree by its duplicity.

Lets move on to current events in Ukraine, shall we?

At least we all unanimously agree that Russia's actions in Ukraine are unjustifiable and we must do everything we can to make them relent and retreat.

Good old fashioned colonialism is what China is practicing right now. Offer to invest in countries with loans, infrastructure and experts to oversee said infrastructure. When these countries cannot pay back these loans, cut off operations of the infrastructure. At no point train the natives to take over, making sure you keep control in the hands of the Chinese officers. It's happening in Pakistan, with the Pakistani middle class seeing the colonialism for what it is and expressing caveats about the situation they are getting themselves into.

It's not whataboutery. It's what you're criticising Britain for, except Britain stopped doing that long before I was born, whereas China are doing it now but you're not seeing it. And of course, China are positively benevolent when compared with Russia.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 10:48:16 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:01:18 am
The argument is that western countries, especially the US and its allies, are condemning Russia for the same things they have been doing for decades, unencumbered by any punitive actions like sanctions or boycotts.

That is why I believe in a 'rules based order' (to borrow a phrase from China), where all countries are held to the same standards and international laws apply evenly, is needed to stem this rise in anti -west sentiments across the world. This means no unilateral 'actions' violating the sovereignty of countries, no blanket support for countries with inglorious human rights records like Saudi Arabia, Israel and others.




It's simply not true.

The United States, the UK, France, etc have not conquered territory and annexed it to their own land for many generations. They have not routinely assassinated political opponents and ruled by terror. They have not deliberately targeted civilians with missiles and bombs and laid waste to entire cities - as the Russians have done in Chechnya, Syria and now Ukraine.

These false and stupid equivalences between Putin's Russia and the West are dying out now as people come to terms with the true nature of Russian warfare, but they were quite popular among Stop the War Coalition and kindred groups for a long time. In fact practically all their anger was reserved for the West and Putin was given a free pass to turn Aleppo and other Syrian cities into the modern-day versions of Carthage without even a slap on the wrist. And the fella who started this thread was a Putin fan who thought that the decadent West was being taught a well-deserved lesson by Russia.

Offline dutchkop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 11:57:05 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:25:27 am
Good old fashioned colonialism is what China is practicing right now. Offer to invest in countries with loans, infrastructure and experts to oversee said infrastructure. When these countries cannot pay back these loans, cut off operations of the infrastructure. At no point train the natives to take over, making sure you keep control in the hands of the Chinese officers. It's happening in Pakistan, with the Pakistani middle class seeing the colonialism for what it is and expressing caveats about the situation they are getting themselves into.

It's not whataboutery. It's what you're criticising Britain for, except Britain stopped doing that long before I was born, whereas China are doing it now but you're not seeing it. And of course, China are positively benevolent when compared with Russia.

Happening across the whole of Africa and parts of the less developed world.
Not only loans and infrastructure deals - but also buying up all the fossil fuels, energy and mineral resources in the process  - and not only not training the locals, but excluding the locals - and also corrupting the local politiicians & local entitites  with these deals.
https://www.orfonline.org/research/china-in-africa/ - China in Africa: The Role of Trade, Investments, and Loans Amidst Shifting Geopolitical Ambitions

Russian role in Africa over the last few years is been in Military deals, also Nuclear wrt South Africa and Zuma government and also in other mineral and energy deals - https://www.voanews.com/a/russia-steadily-rebuilding-presence-in-africa/6452193.html  - during the 1960's/1970's Russia was very influencial in Africa

I am sure others could draw similar lines of influence and finance in Southern America and parts of Asia.

In meantime I agree we have to do everything to ensure that Putin and his cronies fail in Ukraine
Offline Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 01:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:01:36 am

All I can say is, be glad you get to live a comfortable life away from conflict where you get to voice your opinions without repercussions. There are a lot of us who don't have that luxury.

I don`t disagree and am obviously glad that I have a life away from conflict. I agree entirely it is easy for me to sit here and type the quote that I did without repercussions but the fact remains that when history looks back at this time it will also focus on the russian people who didn`t stand up for what is right. The debate has been had ad nauseam about nazi germany in WW2 and the people then allowed it to happen and knew the terrible price that many would pay for standing up to it, but some did and history looks kindly upon them.

It leads me to another point, again with echoes of WW2. Many of the German high command despised hitler and not all were ardent nazi's but most did not make an stand on principle. History rightly judges them and it will also rightly judge many in the Russian high command who are not standing up.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 02:04:12 pm »
Rumors about the partial encirclement of some Russian troops to the northwest of Kyiv.

https://twitter.com/ua_industrial/status/1506261266637201414
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:12:44 pm
I don`t disagree and am obviously glad that I have a life away from conflict. I agree entirely it is easy for me to sit here and type the quote that I did without repercussions but the fact remains that when history looks back at this time it will also focus on the russian people who didn`t stand up for what is right. The debate has been had ad nauseam about nazi germany in WW2 and the people then allowed it to happen and knew the terrible price that many would pay for standing up to it, but some did and history looks kindly upon them.

It leads me to another point, again with echoes of WW2. Many of the German high command despised hitler and not all were ardent nazi's but most did not make an stand on principle. History rightly judges them and it will also rightly judge many in the Russian high command who are not standing up.

Sorry, I quoted you by mistake. It was actually another poster I was responding to.
Offline Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 02:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:04:15 pm
Sorry, I quoted you by mistake. It was actually another poster I was responding to.

No problem mate
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 02:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 02:04:12 pm
Rumors about the partial encirclement of some Russian troops to the northwest of Kyiv.

https://twitter.com/ua_industrial/status/1506261266637201414

It seems like the Ukranian forces on the Russian salient's right flank has liberated a few villages on the Zhytomyr highway, and are now reaching Borodyanka. Waiting for confirmation from more sources at the moment.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 08:48:30 am
My desire is consistency in judging actions of different nations using the same measuring stick and meting out the same punitive actions on a fair basis.
You won't get that in very many places.


With regards to Russians, the ones I've met have been sound, quirky, but no doubt they think the same of my mannerisms.

Some comments on here (and worse still on social media) generalising them all or Chinese as being horrible etc are misguided, and that's being polite.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7545 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm »
A timely reminder of Trump's connections with Putin's Russia and his encouragement - via Assange and Wikileaks - to the Kremlin to help undermine American democracy.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/time-to-confront-trump-putin-network
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7546 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7547 on: Today at 05:16:29 pm »
The state of Russian propoganda today. From Visegrad 24.

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1506310307412680713?s=21
Online fowlermagic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7548 on: Today at 05:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:00:18 am
It is quite clearly the case that not all Russian's support Putin or this war. However, it does remind me of a quote from Martin Luther King "In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends".

I don`t doubt that it is terrifying for anyone in Russia standing up to Putin and his regime, but the fact is that some are and many that remain silent have family connections in Ukraine.

The silence on the streets of Moscow, St Petersburg etc is deafening with the exception of a few protesters. I understand (i think) the fear many would have of putting their love ones in danger if they stood up to Putin. Perhaps history should show the Russian public what path they should take as the German nation knew what was going on with the Jews during WW2 but stayed silent. In our lifetime we have seen walls and dictatorships falling due to the will of the people. Surely the majority of the Russian nation with access to outside media outlets know this war needs to be questioned. What a shame one man has such control and fear over his people
