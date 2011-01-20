There are two distinct issues here that need to be addressed.



The first one is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is no justification or excuse for Russia's actions, non whatsoever. Whatever grievances they have wrt to Nato expansionism, invading a sovereign country without provocation is not acceptable in the 21st Century. There is no debate to be had here, Russia needs to punished using all means necessary and made to retreat from Ukraine.



However, the second issue, that is the hypocrisy and double standards exhibited by the West, is triggering discontent and animosity towards the west's policies and actions in many parts of the 'developing' world. The argument is that western countries, especially the US and its allies, are condemning Russia for the same things they have been doing for decades, unencumbered by any punitive actions like sanctions or boycotts.



That is why I believe in a 'rules based order' (to borrow a phrase from China), where all countries are held to the same standards and international laws apply evenly, is needed to stem this rise in anti -west sentiments across the world. This means no unilateral 'actions' violating the sovereignty of countries, no blanket support for countries with inglorious human rights records like Saudi Arabia, Israel and others.



The hypocrisy and double standards I think exist everywhere now, it's not something that is monopolized by the west. In fact, I think because of the abundance of free speech in liberal demoracies, there tends to be a lot of self loathing and detestation of the governments by the citizens in which they live under. Which leads to a lot of false equivalence that is often compared to things that are happening in the Ukraine today.Let's bring up an example that is often brought up here. The war in Yemen is tragic, like many wars, but all I see so often these days that Saudi Arabia is bombing civilians and killing innocent people. Which is true by the way, but that conflict is so much more complicated and horrible than that. There are so many participants in that conflict that have committed huge atrocities that I cannot understand why that only one participant here is being demonized. But the fact of the matter is there seems to be a conflation that Western powers are directly supporting the killing of innocents by supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia because they need the oil, yet the likes of Houthis or AQAP don't really matter, because certain folks believe in their ideals so much that they will use the narrative most suited for their cause. It's propoganda, no matter which way you look at it.This 'rules based order' has been here for ages, we call it the UN. But as you can plainly see, it's paralyzed because there is no consensus as to what should be the rules. The last time the UN voted almost unanimously for action was for the first Gulf War, which oddly enough coincided with the collapse of the Soviet Union and the blocs that voted along those lines. To say that we need to go to such a system is to promote inaction in the face of injustice, which is pretty much what pacifism is, because the deadlock to decide what the rules are won't be broken for a long time to come.