I showed this to some friends here. They said the same thing I will. "Rumours are pointless without sources." Please verify statements like these - even if they're 'only' rumours, it's good to have a source of said rumour. Thanks.



a lot of the OSINT types are keeping tabs but any suggestion on the 'whys' is all just guessing at this point. also seems to be movement in and out of Russia so i'm not sure we can really say for now.



Some on the OSINT community were even worried that it could have been a nuclear preparedness drill, or even a real thing. Didnít think that was appropriate to post the threads.But yes, it is all speculative in nature, itís true. It is one of the processes OSINT goes through in order to find answers. For example, the simultaneous flights of a few business jets to Dubai yesterday at the same time aroused quite a few reactions too.OSINT is where a lot of media get their news these days.