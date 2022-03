Genuine question, but why should Ukraine have to ask for or offer anything?



They were just minding their own business when Russia attacked right? If they want to be in the EU or NATO or Girls Aloud or whatever group they want, why should any other nation veto that?



Yes, that is what I mean. There seems to be this idea that Ukraine needs to offer Russia something on exchange for peace. But Russia is the aggressor, they don't deserve to get anything out of this, on the contrary, they should pay for the damage and deaths they have caused.