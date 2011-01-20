« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 293720 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
  • 27 Years...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7200 on: Today at 02:38:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:58:42 am
Yeah I know quite a few Polish and Czechs and they're very bitter about Russia.
After visiting both Prague and Krakow and loving both cities it did grate on me the amount of fascist graffiti I saw there, especially in Poland. With Auschwitz just up the road, and knowing what Poland went through at the hands of the Nazis, I couldn't get my head around it.

In the end I was compelled to dig a bit in order to understand it a bit more. The gist being that many feel they suffered even more under Russia than they did the Nazis. As you say, there is a deep resentment towards Russia to this day.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,225
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7201 on: Today at 06:32:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:38:20 am
After visiting both Prague and Krakow and loving both cities it did grate on me the amount of fascist graffiti I saw there, especially in Poland. With Auschwitz just up the road, and knowing what Poland went through at the hands of the Nazis, I couldn't get my head around it.

In the end I was compelled to dig a bit in order to understand it a bit more. The gist being that many feel they suffered even more under Russia than they did the Nazis. As you say, there is a deep resentment towards Russia to this day.

Dunno, I thonk they are just xenophobic dickheads that hate everyone who isn't white and preferably male and Christian. It comes more from a lack of exposure to other cultures and the feeling of being disadvantaged and neglected. The white supremancy ideology appeals to them, because they share the key characteristic of being white, and all they need to feel superior is to kick someone who they think is below them.


There was a report on the bbc a few days ago about the Polish fascist who'd come to the border towns to hunt non-white refugees coming over from Ukraine. The BBC crew, with a black reporter and a black camera man, only escaped because they were media and after having their press IDs checked.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7202 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:32:15 am
Dunno, I thonk they are just xenophobic dickheads that hate everyone who isn't white and preferably male and Christian. It comes more from a lack of exposure to other cultures and the feeling of being disadvantaged and neglected. The white supremancy ideology appeals to them, because they share the key characteristic of being white, and all they need to feel superior is to kick someone who they think is below them.

There was a report on the bbc a few days ago about the Polish fascist who'd come to the border towns to hunt non-white refugees coming over from Ukraine. The BBC crew, with a black reporter and a black camera man, only escaped because they were media and after having their press IDs checked.
These people were linked to the far-right anti-immigrant pro-Putin party called the Confederation. Equivalent to the German AfD or the French supporters of Marie Le Pen.

Connecting them with all Poles is fully unjustified. A one-time attempt to attack on some foreigners in Przemysl a few weeks ago was met with general condemnation in Poland and the support of this party fell below the election threshold.

Poles know, and it is widely reported in the media, that by accepting millions of refugees, they will become the target of two-way Russian disinformation. The first goal of disinformation will be to arouse anti-immigrant sentiments, represented by the pro-Putin extreme right. The second is to blame Poles as racists in the West to break the ties linking Polish society with the societies of Western Europe.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:47:17 am by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,483
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7203 on: Today at 09:43:40 am »
BBC reporting that according to Ukrainian sources a 4th Russian Major General had been killed.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7204 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
Russians have lost a fourth General now.

Kremlin loses another General in Ukraine war as Hero of Russia warns countrys death toll is on horrifying scale.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/russia-general-killed-oleg-mityaev-swat-fighters-ukraine-war-kremlin-putin-b988348.html
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7205 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 12, 2022, 06:05:37 pm
SNIP

PS Does anyone else go to bed at night hoping that the morning will bring news that Putin has been thrown from a high window? Or kicked to death by a horse? Or harpooned by an ice spear (is there such a thing)? Or found wandering naked and alone in the morning light of Lviv? Or......etc etc.

Every morning I wake up hoping that Zelensky hasn't been murdered yet. Even if he does survive this war in one piece, his life will still be in danger as he'll be Putin's number one target.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,066
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7206 on: Today at 10:12:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:38:20 am
After visiting both Prague and Krakow and loving both cities it did grate on me the amount of fascist graffiti I saw there, especially in Poland. With Auschwitz just up the road, and knowing what Poland went through at the hands of the Nazis, I couldn't get my head around it.

In the end I was compelled to dig a bit in order to understand it a bit more. The gist being that many feel they suffered even more under Russia than they did the Nazis. As you say, there is a deep resentment towards Russia to this day.

I've read about how the Nazis crushed the Warsaw Uprising  - as the advancing Soviets sat on the outskirts of the city and just watched.

I don't blame Poles for hating both, but if Polish right wingers think they fared better under the Nazis rather than the Soviets, then they need to think where they'd be if the fascists had had 40 odd years in Poland like the Russians did.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 10:19:33 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:12:55 am
I've read about how the Nazis crushed the Warsaw Uprising  - as the advancing Soviets sat on the outskirts of the city and just watched.

I don't blame Poles for hating both, but if Polish right wingers think they fared better under the Nazis rather than the Soviets, then they need to think where they'd be if the fascists had had 40 odd years in Poland like the Russians did.
Being a Pole, I am surprised to learn that there are people in Poland who believe that German Nazism was something better than Russian communism. How many of these have you found in Poland?

And thank you for not blaming Poles for they hatred of German Nazism and Russian imperialism.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:30 am by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:12:55 am
I've read about how the Nazis crushed the Warsaw Uprising  - as the advancing Soviets sat on the outskirts of the city and just watched.

I don't blame Poles for hating both, but if Polish right wingers think they fared better under the Nazis rather than the Soviets, then they need to think where they'd be if the fascists had had 40 odd years in Poland like the Russians did.

I think modern Poland probably shaped more from Solidarnosc more than any legacy style ideologies. Think Lech Walesa was a unionist with conservative values, as I understand it mirrors a lot with Polish society as a whole.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 11:23:28 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:12:55 am
I've read about how the Nazis crushed the Warsaw Uprising  - as the advancing Soviets sat on the outskirts of the city and just watched.

I don't blame Poles for hating both, but if Polish right wingers think they fared better under the Nazis rather than the Soviets, then they need to think where they'd be if the fascists had had 40 odd years in Poland like the Russians did.

Hard to blame them for that. They were at the end of their logistical reach at that point after the advances of Bagration (IIRC they were outnumbered 5-1 locally). The previous Soviet advances of 1941, 1942 and early 1943 had always ended with overreach and massive losses in strategic counterattacks. The Soviets were a bit more careful by this point. It wasn't a surprise that the Soviets didn't intervene in Warsaw. It was a surprise they reached that far.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 11:26:10 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:07:14 am
I think modern Poland probably shaped more from Solidarnosc more than any legacy style ideologies. Think Lech Walesa was a unionist with conservative values, as I understand it mirrors a lot with Polish society as a whole.
Accurate observation. Today we see a reflection of the Solidarity tradition of Polish society's self-organization in the spontaneous help provided to refugees from Ukraine. Regardless of the populist government whose prime minister was friends with Orban, Salvini or Marie Le Pen a month ago.

But I don't know why we are talking about Poland in the context of Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Is Poland supposed to be the next victim of "denazification" by the Russian army?
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 11:34:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:23:28 am
Hard to blame them for that. They were at the end of their logistical reach at that point after the advances of Bagration (IIRC they were outnumbered 5-1 locally). The previous Soviet advances of 1941, 1942 and early 1943 had always ended with overreach and massive losses in strategic counterattacks. The Soviets were a bit more careful by this point. It wasn't a surprise that the Soviets didn't intervene in Warsaw. It was a surprise they reached that far.

Stalin hated the Poles, think the Katyn massacre illustrated that pretty clearly. It was pretty deliberate what they did when they reached the outskirts of Warsaw, think even the Russian government acknowledged that after the fall of the Soviet Union.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,502
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 11:37:13 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:23:28 am
Hard to blame them for that. They were at the end of their logistical reach at that point after the advances of Bagration (IIRC they were outnumbered 5-1 locally). The previous Soviet advances of 1941, 1942 and early 1943 had always ended with overreach and massive losses in strategic counterattacks. The Soviets were a bit more careful by this point. It wasn't a surprise that the Soviets didn't intervene in Warsaw. It was a surprise they reached that far.

You do like your military revisionism!

It was in Soviet interests to see the Polish Home Army destroyed by the Nazis and that is one of the principal reasons the Red Army did not advance on Warsaw. Soviet high command called the uprising against the Nazis "an adventure" and declared it "had no intention of taking part". Stalin even prevented the RAF and USAF from helping supply the Poles by depriving their planes of access to Russian-controlled airfields.

Remember, the Russians had executed over 20,000 Polish army officers in the forests at Katyn in April-May 1940. They had used their alliance with Nazi Germany to extinguish the Polish intelligentsia too. Soviet policy was aimed at destroying any semblance of Polish nationhood.

It worked. Until Solidarity came along, that is.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 11:39:38 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:23:28 am
Hard to blame them for that. They were at the end of their logistical reach at that point after the advances of Bagration (IIRC they were outnumbered 5-1 locally). The previous Soviet advances of 1941, 1942 and early 1943 had always ended with overreach and massive losses in strategic counterattacks. The Soviets were a bit more careful by this point. It wasn't a surprise that the Soviets didn't intervene in Warsaw. It was a surprise they reached that far.
As if I was reading the Russian version of the history of World War II.

However, I recommend Norman Davis's book on the Warsaw Uprising. First, the Russians called for the uprising to be organized. After its outbreak, they refused to provide any assistance to the insurgents, including the possibility of landing Allied planes at Soviet airfields to deliver assistance by air. Third, when the Soviets reached the right bank of the river, for a whole month they did nothing to support the insurgents fighting across the river.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Up
« previous next »
 