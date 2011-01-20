Dunno, I thonk they are just xenophobic dickheads that hate everyone who isn't white and preferably male and Christian. It comes more from a lack of exposure to other cultures and the feeling of being disadvantaged and neglected. The white supremancy ideology appeals to them, because they share the key characteristic of being white, and all they need to feel superior is to kick someone who they think is below them.
There was a report on the bbc a few days ago about the Polish fascist who'd come to the border towns to hunt non-white refugees coming over from Ukraine. The BBC crew, with a black reporter and a black camera man, only escaped because they were media and after having their press IDs checked.
These people were linked to the far-right anti-immigrant pro-Putin party called the Confederation. Equivalent to the German AfD or the French supporters of Marie Le Pen.
Connecting them with all Poles is fully unjustified. A one-time attempt to attack on some foreigners in Przemysl a few weeks ago
was met with general condemnation in Poland and the support of this party fell below the election threshold.
Poles know, and it is widely reported in the media, that by accepting millions of refugees, they will become the target of two-way Russian disinformation. The first goal of disinformation will be to arouse anti-immigrant sentiments, represented by the pro-Putin extreme right. The second is to blame Poles as racists in the West to break the ties linking Polish society with the societies of Western Europe.