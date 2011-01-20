After visiting both Prague and Krakow and loving both cities it did grate on me the amount of fascist graffiti I saw there, especially in Poland. With Auschwitz just up the road, and knowing what Poland went through at the hands of the Nazis, I couldn't get my head around it.



In the end I was compelled to dig a bit in order to understand it a bit more. The gist being that many feel they suffered even more under Russia than they did the Nazis. As you say, there is a deep resentment towards Russia to this day.



Dunno, I thonk they are just xenophobic dickheads that hate everyone who isn't white and preferably male and Christian. It comes more from a lack of exposure to other cultures and the feeling of being disadvantaged and neglected. The white supremancy ideology appeals to them, because they share the key characteristic of being white, and all they need to feel superior is to kick someone who they think is below them.There was a report on the bbc a few days ago about the Polish fascist who'd come to the border towns to hunt non-white refugees coming over from Ukraine. The BBC crew, with a black reporter and a black camera man, only escaped because they were media and after having their press IDs checked.