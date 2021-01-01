« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:09:57 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:14:02 am
I can't remember whether this link has already been posted - apologies if it has.

Two Russian women speak about the war - one against, one for. Both treated the same way by the riot police

https://twitter.com/jonlis1/status/1503282346778320897

And this too - it includes a woman being arrested for holding up a sign with nothing written on it

https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1503299128171929603

I sort of know what is going on there. There used to be an old Soviet joke about a dissident who paraded a sign around Red Square. Nothing was written on it. Asked why there was no message, the dissident said "Why bother? Everyone knows what's going on."

Gestapo state
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:43:38 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:57:01 am
Shame panoramas dirty money exposé on abramovic was on sane time football tonight

I and the rest of football outside of Chelsea fc have waited 20 years for that programme

I think it was interesting in that it exposed the fact he was a criminal long before he was rich - but ultimately the core fact that through his corruption and his exploitation of Yeltsin corruption he stole billions from the Russian people has been widely known for a long time. Just nobody cared. Chelsea fans and those who talk about what hes done for the game (e.g. buying Steve Sidwell from reading at over hyped prices etc) dont care either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:47:05 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

I had the same thought yesterday, just why? Of course, the why question is often asked in case of war and aggression, but usually there is at least some sort of reason (that is no excuse of course), something you can understand. Underlying racial tensions, political or religious differences, or a long-standing border dispute, especially if there are natural resources or strategic places involved. I could understand the invasion of Crimea, for example, and even the Donbas region. But why are they shelling residential blocks in Kyiv? Why are they destroying historic buildings that mean a lot to Russia too? Its not even stratgic progress, it really makes no sense.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:47:45 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:09:57 am
Gestapo state

The UK government can now basically do the same to any protestors here now. Wonder where on earth they got the idea? Looks like Johnson and his cabal picked up a lot of tips from their russian handlers and arab chums.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:50:53 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:47:05 am
I had the same thought yesterday, just why? Of course, the why question is often asked in case of war and aggression, but usually there is at least some sort of reason (that is no excuse of course), something you can understand. Underlying racial tensions, political or religious differences, or a long-standing border dispute, especially if there are natural resources or strategic places involved. I could understand the invasion of Crimea, for example, and even the Donbas region. But why are they shelling residential blocks in Kyiv? Why are they destroying historic buildings that mean a lot to Russia too? Its not even stratgic progress, it really makes no sense.

Putin's ideology is the overly simple answer. He thinks that the break up of the USSR was the worst thing to happen and considers Ukraine as being Russian. He has written about the history behind it as well. I don`t want to draw too many comparisons, but Hitler had a similar driving ambition about land for a greater Germany and the wiping out of the Jewish people. You can`t apply logic to people like this who are so dead set on their vision.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:02:19 am
The Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs are visiting Kyiv today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:05:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

In my opinion its one or a combination of:

Paranoia that a free and liberal Ukraine might show Russians what they are missing out on

Distract Russians from their own domestic troubles

The rest of the world had stopped caring about Russia, when we talk about super powers we talk about the US and China, Russia had become reasonably unimportant and Putin resented that and wants a seat at the big boys table again like the USSR had by building an empire (similar to what Qston has just said)

Mental illness on the part of Putin

It was obviously meant to be a lot easier then its turned out to be and Putin cant be seen to lose, strong men dont do that, so hes digging in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:06:51 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:02:19 am
The Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs are visiting Kyiv today.

Wow!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:07:31 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

Don't know if this was posted before but it's a decent stab at explaining it in 30 mins.

https://youtu.be/If61baWF4GE

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:07:53 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:05:53 am
In my opinion its one or a combination of:

Paranoia that a free and liberal Ukraine might show Russians what they are missing out on

Distract Russians from their own domestic troubles

The rest of the world had stopped caring about Russia, when we talk about super powers we talk about the US and China, Russia had become reasonably unimportant and Putin resented that and wants a seat at the big boys table again like the USSR had by building an empire (similar to what Qston has just said)

Mental illness on the part of Putin

It was obviously meant to be a lot easier then its turned out to be and Putin cant be seen to lose, strong men dont do that, so hes digging in.

If Putin shows weakness he`s a dead man. He knows this, because that`s how he got to the top in the first place.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:09:17 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm
Yeah. A NFZ gives Putin what he needs to save face. Russia are losing as it stands. Keep giving Ukraine resources and put further economic pressures on Russia

Exactly. Starve them of that and booster Ukraine defensively.
And then push the Russian soldiers out of Ukraine and Crimea.
Use the sanctions money to rebuild Ukraine to how it was.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:11:22 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:07:53 am
If Putin shows weakness he`s a dead man. He knows this, because that`s how he got to the top in the first place.

Yup, if you live by the sword you generally die by the sword.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:58:06 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine is rich with unexplored oil fields both in the West and the East of the country. A significant amount of Gas that Russia exported to the West was carried through pipelines in Ukraine which cost the Russians billions to use them. Ukraine has a large agricultural industry and exports a lot of grain. Ukraine have a number of cities in the south with ports that provide easy access to the Black sea. Then you've got a ready made population for assimilation into a newly formed greater Russia, many of them Russian speaking, to make up for the drop in birthrates and the 'net loss' of the Russian population over the last decade. So effectively make Ukraine a very large prison camp, but that isn't much different from the current Russia is it really?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:00:07 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:58:06 am
A significant amount of Gas that Russia exported to the West was carried through pipelines in Ukraine which cost the Russians billions to use them.

Ironically Nord Stream 2 was going to bypass Ukraine and allow Russia to avoid those fees, and now it has been put on hold Russia will rely on the pipeline through Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:23:37 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:02:19 am
The Czech, Polish and Slovenian PMs are visiting Kyiv today.

Wow - amazing courage - fair play to them and the EU - true leadership

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/15/polish-czech-and-slovenian-prime-ministers-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:28:46 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:23:37 am
Wow - amazing courage - fair play to them and the EU - true leadership

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/15/polish-czech-and-slovenian-prime-ministers-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine


Practically daring the Russians to attack the city whilst they're there. Leaders of countries who have every reason to dislike Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:55:32 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
....

We've got plenty of leads now and something will crop up, I'm sure. Anyway, one last 'me-me-me' post and so as not to hijack this thread anymore, here's who you guys have been dealing with. (I worked out how to do a free 'cloud' thing, I think.)

Ana & Cat:
https://icedrive.net/s/BBxab24Pa61PuD3FgT5QXaTtaVtj

Shaun & Ana:
https://icedrive.net/s/3guBx9aba5VbDD41jW7Q1tGYRj1z

We've really appreciated the kind words on here. And Ana says "thank you, it's very nice, very sweet."

EDIT: I think I buggered up the cloud thing - ok, got something.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:13:53 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:23:37 am
Wow - amazing courage - fair play to them and the EU - true leadership

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/15/polish-czech-and-slovenian-prime-ministers-travel-to-kyiv-ukraine

Is that not a bit dodgy, with stray bullets, rockets and bomb things going on??
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:20:43 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:47:45 am
The UK government can now basically do the same to any protestors here now. Wonder where on earth they got the idea? Looks like Johnson and his cabal picked up a lot of tips from their russian handlers and arab chums.

They do not have the powers that the Russian secret police have. Shame on you.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:11:32 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:58:06 am
Ukraine is rich with unexplored oil fields both in the West and the East of the country. A significant amount of Gas that Russia exported to the West was carried through pipelines in Ukraine which cost the Russians billions to use them. Ukraine has a large agricultural industry and exports a lot of grain. Ukraine have a number of cities in the south with ports that provide easy access to the Black sea. Then you've got a ready made population for assimilation into a newly formed greater Russia, many of them Russian speaking, to make up for the drop in birthrates and the 'net loss' of the Russian population over the last decade. So effectively make Ukraine a very large prison camp, but that isn't much different from the current Russia is it really?
Not that different no.

My wifes team talk to Russian customers they sat they can speak as they dont know who might hear it
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:19:25 pm
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:55:32 am
We've got plenty of leads now and something will crop up, I'm sure. Anyway, one last 'me-me-me' post and so as not to hijack this thread anymore, here's who you guys have been dealing with. (I worked out how to do a free 'cloud' thing, I think.)

Ana & Cat:
https://icedrive.net/s/BBxab24Pa61PuD3FgT5QXaTtaVtj

Shaun & Ana:
https://icedrive.net/s/3guBx9aba5VbDD41jW7Q1tGYRj1z

We've really appreciated the kind words on here. And Ana says "thank you, it's very nice, very sweet."

EDIT: I think I buggered up the cloud thing - ok, got something.

All the best, i am sure you'll find something to your (and the Cats) liking. Let us know when you find something.

The Cat looks like it is finally chilling!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:30:05 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:40:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:40 am
It occurred to me this morning  I still genuinely dont  understand why Russia invaded Ukraine.


 :thumbup

It makes zero logical sense, and that's been the case since the Russian forces began massing on the border.

I genuinely thought it was nothing more than a show of strength, to try to intimidate Kyiv into ceding the Donbass areas and Crimea, and getting Germany to sign-off Nord Stream 2.

That it's so illogical (and not going particularly well for Russia) makes me even more worried about Putin's intentions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:47:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:43 am
They do not have the powers that the Russian secret police have. Shame on you.


Stop being so sanctimonious.

We all know there's not the same degree of secret police shithousery here - but the point remains that this government has forced through laws that give police the power to arbitrarily arrest and imprison peaceful protestors.

The parallel is very valid.
