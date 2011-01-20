« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 285700 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 04:24:27 pm
Hey folks, me again - I'm sorry for appearing to hijack this thread with our crazy adventures.

 But I thought I'd ask here as lots of people read this site. Myself, Ana and the cat have 2 nights left in this hotel and then really are not sure what to do. (Krakow right now.)

Do you, or does anyone know anyone with real estate/apartments in eastern Europe? We could go anywhere from Poland to Czech Republic to Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, whatever. We don't care where, we just want peace of mind, and a settled cat.

Up front, we really don't have all the money in the world, so something like 300-400 quid a month for a small apartment would be our pushing-it maximum. Cheaper would be more ideal.

We don't need much, but we can both work a bit, and pay first month/deposit, etc, and we're more thinking of the cat, right now - we need to settle the little guy I think.

Can anyone please offer advice or suggestions? We'd be so mind-blowingly grateful, you would have no idea. Just need some help.

Shaun, Ana, the Cat.

I don't know about how it works in other countries, but I would imagine it is similar to the way things are being done here in Austria. If you arrive from Ukraine, you get free accomodation here at least until you've settled a bit. Depending on where you're staying it's either bigger housing units (like in Vienna) or smaller ones (like in my federal state in Western Austria), but you'll definitely get a chance to rest and have a think about what you want to do next without anyone asking you for rent or forcing you to find a job. You'll also get help in terms of basic needs, which as far as I know means that you not only get free accomodation, but have access to medical care and also get food and a bit of pocket money (it's the same as for people seeking asylum). If you want to find a job and maybe also a place of your own after a while, you can do that and will probably get a lot of support by various organisations.

I think this is a good starting point, as it's giving an overview of what rules the EU have set for refugees from Ukraine: https://ec.europa.eu/info/strategy/priorities-2019-2024/stronger-europe-world/eu-solidarity-ukraine/eu-assistance-ukraine/information-people-fleeing-war-ukraine_en
I haven't read all of your posts, so I don't know about your passport status and nationality, but you might also have a look on the website, because there are different rules for refugees not from Ukraine/third countries.

My first step would be to try and figure out which country might suit you best whether it's in terms of language, knowing people there or whatever and then have a look at what rules they have and how they support refugees. I think there's links on the website as well, if you click on the countries on the map. And then there's probably not a lot left other than finding out how to get to that country. Again, I wouldn't worry too much about having to rent a place or having to cough up money. Most countries will have schemes in place to give refugees support without having to worry about those things.

Hope things work out well for you guys...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Sky news poll; 57% of UK think governments sanctions dont go far enough and 80% support a ban on Russian gas and oil.  Think the latter practically wont fly at this point anyway.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Erdogan says Turkish military exports to the Ukraine has increased 5,000%. Its probably not too far fetched considering the drop in the Lira over the last year, probably allows Ukraine to buy twice the amount of drones as they could previously.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 04:24:27 pm
Hey folks, me again - I'm sorry for appearing to hijack this thread with our crazy adventures.

 But I thought I'd ask here as lots of people read this site. Myself, Ana and the cat have 2 nights left in this hotel and then really are not sure what to do. (Krakow right now.)

Do you, or does anyone know anyone with real estate/apartments in eastern Europe? We could go anywhere from Poland to Czech Republic to Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, whatever. We don't care where, we just want peace of mind, and a settled cat.

Up front, we really don't have all the money in the world, so something like 300-400 quid a month for a small apartment would be our pushing-it maximum. Cheaper would be more ideal.

We don't need much, but we can both work a bit, and pay first month/deposit, etc, and we're more thinking of the cat, right now - we need to settle the little guy I think.

Can anyone please offer advice or suggestions? We'd be so mind-blowingly grateful, you would have no idea. Just need some help.

Shaun, Ana, the Cat.

You might be able to come to the UK: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-60741942
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:25:29 am
On China, this is a translation of an article by a Chinese academic/think tanker (Hu Wei is the vice-chairman of the Public Policy Research Center of the Counselors Office of the State Council, the chairman of Shanghai Public Policy Research Association, the chairman of the Academic Committee of the Chahar Institute). Written about a week ago. Obviously he's not connected to the Chinese government and their thinking directly, but he writes about the situation from the point of view of China's strategic interests.

"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant". - China needs to dump Putin ASAP.

https://uscnpm.org/2022/03/12/hu-wei-russia-ukraine-war-china-choice/


Very impressive and important article, thanks for sharing. I didnt want to read the comment may even include the possibility of a nuclear strike. I find that a bit troubling. We may need to give Putin an exit strategy that steers him away from feeling the need for that kind of thing. Thats the one card hes got left and its only an effective card if theres belief he would play it.



Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Dan Lamothe@DanLamothe
Russia now has 100 percent of the forces it assembled prior to invading committed to the fight. It has under 90 percent of those forces available to them, after taking losses, senior U.S. defense official says

@DanLamothe
Pentagon still sees no indications of Belarus sending in forces to join the fight, senior U.S. defense official says.

Dan Lamothe@DanLamothe
Pentagon still sees no indications of the Russians sending in military reinforcements from elsewhere in Russia, the senior U.S. defense official said
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm



Dan Lamothe@DanLamothe
Pentagon still sees no indications of the Russians sending in military reinforcements from elsewhere in Russia, the senior U.S. defense official said


Dont know if Russia has the capacity to divert troops from other areas, given potential uprisings re the absence of troops.  Thinking of Georgia and wherever else Putin has previously cracked down on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.

I imagine if Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania all vote yes, it may be implemented.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 06:37:20 pm
Very impressed and important article, thanks for sharing. I didnt want to read the comment may even include the possibility of a nuclear strike. I find that a bit troubling. We may need to give Putin an exit strategy that steers him away from feeling the need for that kind of thing. Thats the one card hes got left and its only an effective card if theres belief he would play it.
Yep, been thinking about this. How does he get out- IF he wants to?
At the moment, it looks as if he is set on finishing this war- no matter the cost. He simply cannot abandon it- in his mind, and with the consequences he's facing.
He did say- "we are prepared for any consequences" at the start of the war, but I think that was pretence, rather than conviction.

Russia, and his own image, hangs in the balance and a victory will go a long way to embellish that a little, but the longer it continues, the worse it gets. For Ukranians first, and than ordinary Russians.
I sincerely hope he doesn't attain said "Victory", because it will vindicate him in the eyes of the only ones with the power to remove him- The Military.

Throw in the towel, and the sanctions are the only spoils of this war, war crimes will be pursued, and he will have to deal with the West's new stance towards Russia as well as the Russian public.
Then there is the Military... he will have to face them and be surrounded by them.

He really underestimated this "Special Operation".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:52:19 pm
Yep, been thinking about this. How does he get out- IF he wants to?
At the moment, it looks as if he is set on finishing this war- no matter the cost. He simply cannot abandon it- in his mind, and with the consequences he's facing.
He did say- "we are prepared for any consequences" at the start of the war, but I think that was pretence, rather than conviction.

Russia, and his own image, hangs in the balance and a victory will go a long way to embellish that a little, but the longer it continues, the worse it gets. For Ukranians first, and than ordinary Russians.
I sincerely hope he doesn't attain said "Victory", because it will vindicate him in the eyes of the only ones with the power to remove hm- The Military.

Throw in the towel, and the sanctions are the only spoils of this war, war crimes will be pursued, and he will have to deal with the West's new stance towards Russia as well as the Russian public as well.
Then there is the Military... he will have to face them and be surrounded by them.

He really underestimated this "Special Operation".

Maybe that's why the peace talks are showing signs of progress.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:53:41 pm
Maybe that's why the peace talks are showing signs of progress.
Yeah I think they're hammering on some of these consequences- and providing him with a way out, as Penfold indicated.
Xi Jinping's been quiet throughout all this..
Surprised he hasn't come out yet with his own threats, any commitment towards Putin or even a serious move in Taiwan's direction.
Think he wasn't convinced about this, so that can also play a roll. His allies not appearing to be 100% on board.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
Dont know if Russia has the capacity to divert troops from other areas, given potential uprisings re the absence of troops.  Thinking of Georgia and wherever else Putin has previously cracked down on.

Most of the troop deployments in the first wave were conscripts on exercise from the Russian Far East and Siberia. Most of those disintegrated during the first week of the war. Now weve got the guards tank regiments and the regular Motostrelski which are the meat and potatoes of the Russian army in the fight, and they are having a tough time also. It feels to me that the Ukranian strategy all along in the north has been allowing the Russians to enter a certain distance into the country into killing zones and ambush areas to inflict maximum damage. Thats why the fight is with dismounted infantry lying in wait for the enemy to arrive while the armour is being used in the south where they need to keep the northern expansion in check from Crimea.

If the professional army of the Russians is exhausted by the Ukranian meat grinder, we may see a possible ceasefire in the future. Not very clear at the moment when that would be the case. But from the casualty reports so far, were talking at least 1:3 to 1:6 kill ratios against the Russians at the moment. Hardly sustainable if you ask me. The Ukranians, against all odds, have managed to capture 513 AFV and vehicles already, in addition to destroying another 500 tanks and vehicles. If a majority of those vehicles are able to be reactivated for the Ukranian motor pool, that would be another significant blow to the Russians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:09:17 pm
Not in the least part surprised by that, but its also worth remembering that when it comes to oil and gas India is probably pretty dependent on Russia and its not like the EU or UK has stopped buying Russian gas and oil either.

2-3% I've read

India, which imports 80% of its oil needs, usually buys about 2% to 3% of its supplies from Russia. But with oil prices up 40% so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.

https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/mar/14/india-likely-to-buy-oil-from-russia-at-a-disscount-officials-2429991.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Just tracking a Medevac Blackhawk that just turned its transponder on from the Polish border making a beeline for Rzeszow airport in Poland, with a medevac charter scheduled to depart for Luxembourg.

With all the stuff thats happened today, I wont be surprised if its Zelenskyy on that helo now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.
Aren't missiles the only things flying?

The natives are winning the war. Stay defensive.

I don't want jet dogfights or bombing raids on tanks or troops.   Ivan has SAM's they need to use up.

Belo troops are probly an even lower standard and most of their equipment is Russian hand me down, no?

Ukranians have stockpiled food.  Ivan's foraging or RTE.

I wouldn't give up a fucking thing yet.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:48:52 pm
Erdogan says Turkish military exports to the Ukraine has increased 5,000%. Its probably not too far fetched considering the drop in the Lira over the last year, probably allows Ukraine to buy twice the amount of drones as they could previously.
Why would either party use any other currency than the dollar in this transaction?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.

I imagine if Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania all vote yes, it may be implemented.

Get the impression Biden wants anything like this to be seen as a European lead decision rather than U.S.

The air strike near Poland last night was very provocative.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:34:41 pm
...

Thank you. we will be considering every word this evening. Very much appreciated.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:33:01 pm
Aren't missiles the only things flying?

The natives are winning the war. Stay defensive.

I don't want jet dogfights or bombing raids on tanks or troops.   Ivan has SAM's they need to use up.

Belo troops are probly an even lower standard and most of their equipment is Russian hand me down, no?

Ukranians have stockpiled food.  Ivan's foraging or RTE.

I wouldn't give up a fucking thing yet.

If it will ever come to pass, it will be interdiction missions against all types of flying vehicle, whether it's a heli, drone or jet. Preventing long range cruise missiles from reaching their targets. Some thing like that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
Estonian Parliament is the first governmental body in NATO to vote in favour for a no fly zone over
Ukraine.

I imagine if Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Romania all vote yes, it may be implemented.

Not a chance of it happening unless the US are included, and not so sure the others ex-Warsaw pact countries would vote for it either. Poland understandably wasnt confident enough to donate the Mig 29s to Ukraine without going through the US, never mind start shooting down Russians planes
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm
Why would either party use any other currency than the dollar in this transaction?

Yes, dollar as the currency for transaction, but the drop in lira actually allowed the Ukranians to get a 30% off on their order for the additional Bayraktars.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
Just tracking a Medevac Blackhawk that just turned its transponder on from the Polish border making a beeline for Rzeszow airport in Poland, with a medevac charter scheduled to depart for Luxembourg.

With all the stuff thats happened today, I wont be surprised if its Zelenskyy on that helo now.

What are all these stories about Zelensky coming from? Saw some speculation on Twitter that hes dead, captured etc up doesnt seem to be based on very much.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:49:30 pm
Not a chance of it happening unless the US are included, and not so sure the others ex-Warsaw pact countries would vote for it either. Poland understandably wasnt confident enough to donate the Mig 29s to Ukraine without going through the US, never mind start shooting down Russians planes

Think it would be a US, France, German led no fly zone initially. But I think the member states have to have consensus for it to happen.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:49:30 pm
Not a chance of it happening unless the US are included, and not so sure the others ex-Warsaw pact countries would vote for it either. Poland understandably wasnt confident enough to donate the Mig 29s to Ukraine without going through the US, never mind start shooting down Russians planes

The no fly zone has become very emotive. But it makes the situation 100 times worse. Including for the people of Ukraine. Once the first plane is downed the war spreads (it would be an absolute certainty). Ukraine would be yesterdays news. The perverse benefit of being invaded is that they have the whole world's attention. Attention is very fleeting and fragile and it would soon move as a few more powder kegs blow up in a spreading war.  There are several countries that are either outwardly pro-Russia or have finely balanced parliaments containing pro-Russian elements. All it takes is two slip ups from the American or NATO airforce pilots and Ukraine would go from world's favourite country status to just another war torn tragedy overnight.

I get it though, I really do. The no fly zone is Ukraines mayday call and how can we sit here and say no. It's ugly. Its tragic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:54:18 pm
What are all these stories about Zelensky coming from? Saw some speculation on Twitter that hes dead, captured etc up doesnt seem to be based on very much.

No, not on much. Just saw a US Army Blackhawk flying transponder off until reaching a point pass the Polish border to the Rezeszow airport. A Luxembourg air ambulance waiting there possibly for a transfer. All very VIP stuff.

Not many vips they would give this treatment to I imagine. It adds to the intrigue of him skipping the CAS meeting today as something urgent came up. He still has not been heard from since.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:13:51 pm
No, not on much. Just saw a US Army Blackhawk flying transponder off until reaching a point pass the Polish border to the Rezeszow airport. A Luxembourg air ambulance waiting there possibly for a transfer. All very VIP stuff.

Not many vips they would give this treatment to I imagine. It adds to the intrigue of him skipping the CAS meeting today as something urgent came up. He still has not been heard from since.

Doesnt make sense, if the Blackhawk picked someone from Ukraine why would they need a Luxembourg air ambulance, presumably they would treat him in Poland or Germany rather the fly him all the way past Germany to Luxembourg.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:33:01 pm
Aren't missiles the only things flying?

The natives are winning the war. Stay defensive.

I don't want jet dogfights or bombing raids on tanks or troops.   Ivan has SAM's they need to use up.

Belo troops are probly an even lower standard and most of their equipment is Russian hand me down, no?

Ukranians have stockpiled food.  Ivan's foraging or RTE.


?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:33:01 pm
I wouldn't give up a fucking thing yet.

Yeah. A NFZ gives Putin what he needs to save face. Russia are losing as it stands. Keep giving Ukraine resources and put further economic pressures on Russia
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
The bravery of this woman to pull off something like this

https://mobile.twitter.com/KevinRothrock/status/1503444144206888962
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
CP 0- 0 MCFC FT
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:08:22 pm
The bravery of this woman to pull off something like this

https://mobile.twitter.com/KevinRothrock/status/1503444144206888962


She did a video that was released after her arrest,she was an editor at the channel,so she not only risked her liberty,she new that she would be looking for a new job today.


Link to her pre-recorded video

They cant put us all in prison,
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Interesting article about French military supplies to Russia between 2014-2020

https://disclose.ngo/en/article/war-in-ukraine-how-france-delivered-weapons-to-russia-until-2020
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
BBC News
Secret document highlights corrupt Abramovich deals
5h ago

Quote
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence about the corrupt deals that made Roman Abramovich's fortune.

The Chelsea owner made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.

Mr Abramovich paid around $250m (£190m) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for $13bn in 2005.

His lawyers say there is no basis for alleging he has amassed very substantial wealth through criminality.

The Russian billionaire was sanctioned by the UK government last week because of his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Abramovich's assets have been frozen and he has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea Football Club.

The Russian billionaire has already admitted in a UK court that he made corrupt payments to help get the Sibneft deal off the ground.

He was being sued in London by his former business associate Boris Berezovsky in 2012.

Mr Abramovich won the case, but he described in court how the original Sibneft auction was rigged in his favour and how he gave Mr Berezovsky $10m to pay off a Kremlin official.

BBC Panorama has obtained a document that is thought to have been smuggled out of Russia.

The information was given to the programme by a confidential source, who says it was secretly copied from files held on Mr Abramovich by Russian law enforcement agencies.

The BBC cannot verify that, but checks with other sources in Russia have backed up many of the details in the five-page document.

The document says that the Russian government was cheated out of $2.7bn in the Sibneft deal - a claim supported by a 1997 Russian parliamentary investigation. The document also says that the Russian authorities wanted to charge Mr Abramovich with fraud.

It says: "The Dept. of Economic Crimes investigators came to the conclusion that if Abramovich could be brought to trial he would have faced accusations of fraud by an organised criminal group."

Panorama tracked down Russia's former chief prosecutor, who investigated the deal in the 1990s.

Yuri Skuratov did not know about the secret document, but he independently confirmed many of the details about the Sibneft sale.

Mr Skuratov told the programme: "Basically, it was a fraudulent scheme, where those who took part in the privatisation formed one criminal group that allowed Abramovich and Berezovsky to trick the government and not pay the money that this company was really worth."

The document also suggests Mr Abramovich was protected by former Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

It says law enforcement files on Mr Abramovich were moved to the Kremlin and that an investigation by Mr Skuratov was stopped by the president.

The document says: "Skuratov was preparing a criminal case for the confiscation of Sibneft on the basis of the investigation of its privatisation. The investigation was stopped by President Yeltsin  Skuratov was dismissed from his office."

Mr Skuratov was sacked after the release of a sex tape in 1999. He says it was a stitch-up to discredit him and his investigation.

He said: "This whole thing was obviously political, because in my investigations I came very close to the family of Boris Yeltsin, including via this investigation of the Sibneft privatisation."

Mr Abramovich remained in the Kremlin inner circle when Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000.

The document contains details of another rigged auction two years later, involving a Russian oil company called Slavneft.

Mr Abramovich formed a partnership with another firm to buy Slavneft, but a rival Chinese company was planning to bid almost twice as much.

Many powerful people - from the Kremlin to the Russian parliament - would have stood to lose out if the Chinese won the auction

The document says that a member of the Chinese delegation was kidnapped when they arrived in Moscow for the auction.

"CNPC, Chinese company, a very strong competitor, had to withdraw from the auction after one of its representatives was kidnapped upon arrival at Moscow Airport and was released only after the company declared its withdrawal."

The kidnapping story is backed up by independent sources who did not know about the document.

Vladimir Milov was Russia's deputy energy minister in the run up to the Slavneft sale. He didn't comment on the kidnapping story, but he said senior political figures had already decided that Mr Abramovich's partnership would win the auction.

"I said, look, the Chinese want to come in and they want to pay a much bigger price. They say it doesn't matter, shut up, none of your business. It's already decided. Slavneft goes to Abramovich, the price is agreed. The Chinese will be dragged out somehow."

There is no suggestion that Mr Abramovich knew anything about the kidnapping plot, or played any part in it.

His lawyers told the BBC the kidnap claim "is entirely unsubstantiated" and he has "no knowledge of such incident".

Different factions had been fighting for control of Slavneft and there was widespread opposition to the Chinese bid.

Whatever the reason for the Chinese withdrawal, Mr Abramovich's partnership had the only bid left on the table. And they bought Slavneft at a knockdown price.

Mr Abramovich's lawyers say allegations of corruption in the Slavneft and Sibneft deals are false, and he denies he was protected by Mr Yeltsin.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/secret-document-highlights-corrupt-abramovich-deals/ar-AAV2Sck?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 10:32:17 pm
Interesting article about French military supplies to Russia between 2014-2020

https://disclose.ngo/en/article/war-in-ukraine-how-france-delivered-weapons-to-russia-until-2020
Sad to see such shortsightedness on behalf of the West.

But it may not matter all that much...

(from The Fifth Element)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm

She did a video that was released after her arrest,she was an editor at the channel,so she not only risked her liberty,she new that she would be looking for a new job today.


Link to her pre-recorded video

They cant put us all in prison,

The humane and courageous face of Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
The elderly should protest to get arrested.

The incontinence will overwhelm the guards.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
All the major NATO players seem to be committed to not engaging the Russians to the point where Russia attacks targets on NATO soil, they don't seem to be willing to risk a no-fly zone.

Putin's plan must have been to have the Ukrainians welcome the Russians in, or put up an extremely weak defense that could be glossed over. He probably thought Nato would shatter, and he could mop up the pieces later on.

There's an interesting article by Francis Fukuyama predicting a sudden collapse in the Russian invasion.

https://www.americanpurpose.com/articles/preparing-for-defeat/

I wouldn't be surprised if we see chaotic scenes of Russian troops fighting each other on Ukrainian soil before long, if some parts of the Russian Army start to disengage and Wagner/Syrian/Chechen rear guards try to stop them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
I can't remember whether this link has already been posted - apologies if it has.

Two Russian women speak about the war - one against, one for. Both treated the same way by the riot police

https://twitter.com/jonlis1/status/1503282346778320897

And this too - it includes a woman being arrested for holding up a sign with nothing written on it

https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1503299128171929603

I sort of know what is going on there. There used to be an old Soviet joke about a dissident who paraded a sign around Red Square. Nothing was written on it. Asked why there was no message, the dissident said "Why bother? Everyone knows what's going on."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Shame panoramas dirty money exposé on abramovic was on sane time football tonight

I and the rest of football outside of Chelsea fc have waited 20 years for that programme
