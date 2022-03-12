Hey folks, me again - I'm sorry for appearing to hijack this thread with our crazy adventures.



But I thought I'd ask here as lots of people read this site. Myself, Ana and the cat have 2 nights left in this hotel and then really are not sure what to do. (Krakow right now.)



Do you, or does anyone know anyone with real estate/apartments in eastern Europe? We could go anywhere from Poland to Czech Republic to Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, whatever. We don't care where, we just want peace of mind, and a settled cat.



Up front, we really don't have all the money in the world, so something like 300-400 quid a month for a small apartment would be our pushing-it maximum. Cheaper would be more ideal.



We don't need much, but we can both work a bit, and pay first month/deposit, etc, and we're more thinking of the cat, right now - we need to settle the little guy I think.



Can anyone please offer advice or suggestions? We'd be so mind-blowingly grateful, you would have no idea. Just need some help.



Shaun, Ana, the Cat.