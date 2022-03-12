« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 07:25:29 am »
On China, this is a translation of an article by a Chinese academic/think tanker (Hu Wei is the vice-chairman of the Public Policy Research Center of the Counselors Office of the State Council, the chairman of Shanghai Public Policy Research Association, the chairman of the Academic Committee of the Chahar Institute). Written about a week ago. Obviously he's not connected to the Chinese government and their thinking directly, but he writes about the situation from the point of view of China's strategic interests.

"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant". - China needs to dump Putin ASAP.

https://uscnpm.org/2022/03/12/hu-wei-russia-ukraine-war-china-choice/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 07:29:33 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Am so happy to read this. The way some nations have responded is amazing. UK take note.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 08:01:19 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:00:46 am
:) So lets get this right, the Russians built up a supply of Petrol. medical equipment. Food +soldiers but nobody thought there would be a need for spare parts when tanks and planes break down which they certainly will depending on the environment, they also don't think there tank/plane strength wont need topping up when they loose them. glad the US/UK had better people in charge when we went to war.
 I think this is more about trying to get the Chinese involved. the actual number of planes etc isn't that important to the Russians just as long as the Chinese publicly back the Russians. I could be wrong though, the Russian planners might really be this bad.

There are only a couple a factories in the world that can supply chips and most come from Taiwan. Demand is outstripping supply and I doubt Russia is at the top of the pile. Why do you think you cant get a PS5 or second hand cars are appreciating?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 08:54:01 am »
Absolutely brilliant news Shaun xx
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 08:55:26 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.


Superb work. Chapeau.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 09:01:53 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Great news Shaun 👍
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 09:16:33 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.
Marvellous stuff. All the best to you three.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 09:35:35 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Best of luck, mate!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 10:45:40 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Great news. Just pleased you're all safe and well
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 10:54:29 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Thats good news. All you need now is an available stream to watch the match on Wednesday. ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Very happy to hear your news Shaun. Good luck from here on in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 11:28:11 am »
I'm so sorry you all had to go through this Shaun, but so happy to hear you all made it out safely.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 12:23:59 pm »
Israel has announced it will follow international sanctions on Russia.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 01:14:18 pm »
Rouble up again. Very odd.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:14:18 pm
Rouble up again. Very odd.

India has said they'll buy oil and gas at discounted prices from Russia, said they're not bothered about the sanctions.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 01:34:49 pm »
Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a major Putin ally, claims to be personally fighting in Ukraine just outside Kyiv
mjankowicz@businessinsider.com (Mia Jankowicz) - 1h ago

Quote
Chechnya's strongman leader Kadyrov, a Putin loyalist, said he was in Ukraine with his fighters.
The Putin loyalist posted to Telegram on Sunday saying he had been in Hostomel, near Kyiv.
It came after Chechen state TV published a video of him with soldiers, without naming a location.

Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday that he is in Ukraine along with his soldiers taking part in Russia's invasion of the country.

Kadyrov, a top Putin loyalist who rules Chechnya as a quasi-autonomous part of Russia, posted to Telegram saying that he and his soldiers are close to Kyiv.

The post came hours after a video was published to Telegram by Grozny TV, a Chechen state media outlet controlled by Kadyrov. In the video, the leader can be seen in a darkened room with several soldiers, but no location was specified.

He is the second figure to the left in the video still shown here, with a flag showing an image of his late father Akhmad Kadyrov, the former leader of Chechnya:

In the video, he and soldiers discuss their tactics, with one of them saying Kadyrov's strategy was "100% correct," according to Radio Free Europe.

Kadyrov said in his subsequent Telegram post that it was filmed in Hostomel, an airfield near Kyiv which has been a focus of fierce fighting. Insider could not independently verify the location.

In his Telegram post he appeared to address Ukrainian media outlets, which had reported on the Grozny TV video, saying: "Your intelligence is lame ... in the video we are in Hostomel," he wrote.

"The other day we were about 20 km away from you, Kiev Nazis, and at the moment even closer, and guess how close we got?" he wrote.

Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly and falsely claimed that Ukraine is run by Nazis.

Kadyrov urged members of Ukraine's SBU intelligence services to give up and join his side, "or your end will come."

He also added, cryptically: "I'll introduce an intrigue: maybe we are already in Kyiv and are just waiting for the necessary order?"

Both Kadyrov and Ukrainian news sources have said that Chechens have joined the invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said a column of Kadyrov's armored vehicles was destroyed on February 26, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Ahead of the war, the Kremlin claimed that anything between 10,000 and 70,000 Chechen fighters were ready to join in, according to Foreign Policy.

In the early, faltering days of Russia's invasion, Kadyrov expressed frustration at the pace of Russia's advance and has repeatedly advocated for fiercer tactics.

His own capital city, Grozny, was reduced to rubble when Russia waged war there in the 1990s, and was later described by the UN as "the most destroyed city on Earth."

Kadyrov's forces have a reputation for ferocity that is frequently leveraged in Kremlin propaganda, according to think tank the New Lines Institute.

He has formally run Chechnya since 2011, with Putin's blessing, and has built a bloodthirsty reputation of his own.

He is an authoritarian leader who has overseen the rolling back of gay rights and an extensive use of torture, forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings, according to Human Rights Watch.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/chechen-warlord-ramzan-kadyrov-a-major-putin-ally-claims-to-be-personally-fighting-in-ukraine-just-outside-kyiv/ar-AAV20i9?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Awesome to hear!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 01:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:23:59 pm
Israel has announced it will follow international sanctions on Russia.

14 Russian oligarchs have already arrived in Israel in their private jets. Its like gangsters paradise there.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:38:37 pm
14 Russian oligarchs have already arrived in Israel in their private jets. Its like gangsters paradise there.

Think the ruling coalition there is in a fight against the Netanyahu opposition, who still controls the parliament. The public sentiment seems to be totally for Ukraine though, so I imagine the latter will be keen to put the focus back on Iran again, as hes known as a staunch supporter of Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 01:44:04 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:34:49 pm
Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a major Putin ally, claims to be personally fighting in Ukraine just outside Kyiv
mjankowicz@businessinsider.com (Mia Jankowicz) - 1h ago


He's probably bullshitting. Pity, it would be a fine thing to see him contributing to the sunflower production of Ukraine.

Kadyrov is the animal that the lovely chaps at the Egyptian FA coerced Mo Salah into seeing during the World Cup [: https://www.espn.co.uk/football/fifa-world-cup/story/3542668/mohamed-salah-considering-quitting-egypt-team-over-ramzan-kadyrov-row-sources
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 01:57:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:38:37 pm
14 Russian oligarchs have already arrived in Israel in their private jets. Its like gangsters paradise there.

Seems that the international Ollies that've diversified their portfolio separate from Russia have no influence on Putin as their kickbacks to him have dried up.

He's now only operating his warlords.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)use spoiler tags for anything graphic
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:41:53 pm
Think the ruling coalition there is in a fight against the Netanyahu opposition, who still controls the parliament. The public sentiment seems to be totally for Ukraine though, so I imagine the latter will be keen to put the focus back on Iran again, as hes known as a staunch supporter of Putin.

Considering Putin is asking for Assad's troops as a personal favour - one can't help but presume that's gone down as well as a bucket of sick with Israeli public opinion as well as the Israeli government.

How those Oligarchs are going to be treated there is another thing altogether.

As for that vile creature Kadyrov, he's due a bullet in the head, the neanderthal c*nt.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DDUdK5SYa7w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DDUdK5SYa7w</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:25:29 am
On China, this is a translation of an article by a Chinese academic/think tanker (Hu Wei is the vice-chairman of the Public Policy Research Center of the Counselors Office of the State Council, the chairman of Shanghai Public Policy Research Association, the chairman of the Academic Committee of the Chahar Institute). Written about a week ago. Obviously he's not connected to the Chinese government and their thinking directly, but he writes about the situation from the point of view of China's strategic interests.

"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant". - China needs to dump Putin ASAP.

https://uscnpm.org/2022/03/12/hu-wei-russia-ukraine-war-china-choice/

Thanks that's a great article. Definitely agree about a decision point rapidly approaching for China in that they won't really be able to remain 'neutral' and need decide which side of the fence they are on and backing Putin would not go well for them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 02:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:06:55 pm
Thanks that's a great article. Definitely agree about a decision point rapidly approaching for China in that they won't really be able to remain 'neutral' and need decide which side of the fence they are on and backing Putin would not go well for them.

China wishes to be seen as the one World power, so perhaps they can help pivot history against Russia and towards legality. The West is a huge marketplace for them and as we know, altruism is never the story; self interest is*




*Sorry in the case of Poland, they are wonderful exponents of altruism and helping others. Bless that nation, as derided by Brexiteers who were annoyed about getting their plumbing and building services with foreign accents.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:11:21 am
Thanks to all who wished us well. All safe and sound.

We got a driver (with an old lady and completely unrelated young lady as separate passengers), and he took us to a quiet border where we only walked half a mile and had about 10 minutes in the passport building. Free van into a village (Lodyna), free coach to Krakow and now we've booked 3 nights in a plush hotel while we think and organise.
I couldn't praise the kindness of Poland more. Welcoming, friendly, free food, drink everywhere, free sim card, and free rides to everywhere. I hope they are remembered in history for this humanity and generosity.

I'll show Ana your messages in the morning - need an adapter so this might die, and she's in the shower right now anyway - and the cat is unsure and hiding behind massive curtains, so we're just looking forward to him coming out and drinking/eating something. Been in a carrier for 12 hours apart from one spell in a room in the village place. But the hotel is quality, with lots of space for him to explore.

Again, thank you all. We're out.

Great news! All the best to you, mate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 02:54:20 pm »
Think China will stay out of this. I reckon they'll happily throw Russia and Putin under the bus if it boosts their position. They're quite pragmatic and look at these situations in terms of influence gain, almost business-like. Right now there's probably no profit to be seen to be siding with Russia, but nobody expects them to act in tandem with the West either, so it's win-win for them.

Putin's not going to be able to coerce them into even an informal alliance.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 02:57:50 pm »
Just a stab, but could Putin have a serious illness that's made him trigger this shit now?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Just a stab, but could Putin have a serious illness that's made him trigger this shit now?
There are many rumours to that affect going round, because of his change of appearance etc. I just think he`s older and had some dodgy work done like a saddo. I think he`s just miscalculated many things and been over confident, possibly believing his own propaganda. What a cost.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Just a stab, but could Putin have a serious illness that's made him trigger this shit now?

He's allegedly always had anti-social personality disorder and hubris syndrome.

Then a bunch of other speculations: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/08/mad-or-bad-a-deep-dive-into-putins-psyche
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 03:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:23:59 pm
Israel has announced it will follow international sanctions on Russia.



Wasnt it always going to? I know a few of the oligarchs are Jewish and have probably benefitted from the right to return like Abramovich but the government isnt going to go against the US on something like this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 03:21:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Just a stab, but could Putin have a serious illness that's made him trigger this shit now?

Syphillis has always been the disease of choice for the crazed men of history.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:23:59 pm
Israel has announced it will follow international sanctions on Russia.



And as if one cue:-

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - A jet suspected to be used by sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich left Israel on Monday, as international moves to freeze assets of top Russian businessmen following Russia's invasion of Ukraine gathered pace.

Flight-tracking website Radarbox said the plane, which has the tail number LX-RAY, took off from Ben Gurion with Istanbul marked as its destination.

Reuters could not immediately confirm that Abramovich, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, was aboard.

Earlier a van accompanied by security guards left Abramovich's villa in Herzliya Pituah, an affluent suburb of Tel Aviv, headed to the airport, Kan public radio said. It was unclear from footage tweeted by the station whether he was inside.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:21:12 pm
Syphillis has always been the disease of choice for the crazed men of history.

And addiction to some pretty heavy duty drugs
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7074 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:18:01 pm
Wasnt it always going to? I know a few of the oligarchs are Jewish and have probably benefitted from the right to return like Abramovich but the government isnt going to go against the US on something like this.

As far as I understand it, during the Obama years, Netanyahu drew closer to Putin as the former applied pressure on the settlements issue. During the Trump years, when he pulled the US out of Syria, the Israelis allegedly had a defacto relationship with Russia to allow them unfettered access in attacking the Hezbollah on Syrian territory. Even though Netanyahu is no longer the PM, he still exerts huge influence on the government. There is still pushback now against the restarting of the nuclear deal with Iran from some quarters of the Israeli government in opposition to the US led process. But as far as I understand it, the Israeli public is firmly in the Ukranian camp, due to the obvious nature of the invasion, the historic ties with Ukraine and Zelenskyy being Jewish.

On that note, it is interesting how the US is sweeping the Erbil attack under the rug somewhat. The Iranians are thought to be retaliating against the Mossad hit on the two IRGC generals. But Id be weary of saying this is the final nail in Netanyahus coffin. Hes always been able to generate another crisis to keep himself in power.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7075 on: Today at 04:24:27 pm »
Hey folks, me again - I'm sorry for appearing to hijack this thread with our crazy adventures.

 But I thought I'd ask here as lots of people read this site. Myself, Ana and the cat have 2 nights left in this hotel and then really are not sure what to do. (Krakow right now.)

Do you, or does anyone know anyone with real estate/apartments in eastern Europe? We could go anywhere from Poland to Czech Republic to Hungary, Slovakia, Germany, whatever. We don't care where, we just want peace of mind, and a settled cat.

Up front, we really don't have all the money in the world, so something like 300-400 quid a month for a small apartment would be our pushing-it maximum. Cheaper would be more ideal.

We don't need much, but we can both work a bit, and pay first month/deposit, etc, and we're more thinking of the cat, right now - we need to settle the little guy I think.

Can anyone please offer advice or suggestions? We'd be so mind-blowingly grateful, you would have no idea. Just need some help.

Shaun, Ana, the Cat.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7076 on: Today at 04:37:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Just a stab, but could Putin have a serious illness that's made him trigger this shit now?

With his seeming paranoia of catching COVID, I would hazard a guess that hes got a weakened immune system from some sort of illness.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7077 on: Today at 04:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:24:27 pm

Pick a city with a future where you can work.

Get down a Red pub.

Ask around.

YNWA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #7078 on: Today at 04:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:24:27 pm

Glad to hear you guys got out ok. Isnt Krakow a nice place to be? I imagine a pseudo economy of Ukranian diaspora is probably starting up at the moment. With all the goodwill in the country for Ukranians at the moment, probably not a bad choice in Poland now I imagine.
