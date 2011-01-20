@BNONewsBREAKING: Russia has asked China for military equipment and aid in its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say - WaPoIf this is true, then it must be embarrassing for Russia, which considered itself a superpower.
Your probably right. maybe my old fashioned way of looking at it based on past wars, any idea where the Russians get their tanks and planes from? are they all bought from abroad or produced in Russia.
China will do what they do best and not do anything.They see weakness in Russia in regard to pretty much everything. They see weakness in the EU with inflation, energy, food supply, refugee crisis, everything. They understandably see weakness in the Americans over pretty much everything and anything.They'll just sit tight and continue doing what they are doing, whilst everyone else is beating each other up.The name change
The Russian Armed Forces are one of the world's largest military forces, with around a million active-duty personnel, which is the world's fifth-largest, and at least 2 million reserve personnel.[9][10] It is mandatory for all male citizens aged 1827 to be drafted for a year of service in the Armed Forces.[1][11]As the world's second-most powerful military,[12] the Russian Armed Forces have the world's largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.[13] It possesses the second-largest fleet of ballistic missile submarines,[14] and is one of only three militaries operating strategic bombers.[15] Russia claims to have the world's largest tank fleet,[16] and maintains the second-most powerful air force and navy.[17] It had the world's fourth-highest military expenditure, spending $61.7 billion in 2020.[18] However, in large wars, it has been seen that different parts of the military may struggle to work together.[19]
The tanks are made in Russia from steel supplied by Usmanov and Abramovic, allegedly.The have a large arms industry and are major exporters.
Considering that the Russian vehicles have been using cheap, knock off Chinese tyres, I'd be wary of buying a whole tank off of them. Once thing to funnel military supplies to forces defending their country; quite another to supply an invading army. You have to start to wonder: what state is the rest of the Russian army in that they can't just redirect their own military resources into Ukraine? And for anybody interested, I took this from Wiki:
Something isn't right with Russia Story then, few hundred tanks in a month shouldn't be a problem for a country like Russia. assuming they have the materials and electronics. you would think they would have built up a stockpile as well. maybe they do want to drag the Chinese into taking sides.
Do they have the microchips ?
Think this is just further provocation for the West/Nato. They know nobody wants China involved, so they are pretending they can drag them in. China is very unlikely to say yes, they don't have much to win here. Putin seem absolutely desparate for Nato to throw the first stone. I wonder if he needs that to justify his story about the war, or if he's just itching for a fight with the West, or if he wants to go down in history as the one who ordered the nukes to be fired.
Why shouldn't they. it's not as if they are starting from scratch, if they produce their own tanks then they will have more than enough parts to increases production, they should also have plenty of spare parts in the supply line.
Russia is desperate, and the more desperate they get the more leverage China has over the Russians, the Russians are in danger of getting into a stalemate not a military collapse so if I was Xi and inclined to help Id make the Russians wait, wait until they are absolutely desperate and then squeeze them for as much cheap oil and gas as I can get out of them in return for help. However, I think the more likely outcome is the Chinese wont help the Russians, they have little to gain and much to lose by getting involved, the level of anger and sanctions directed by the West towards Russia isnt something the Chinese will want to be at the receiving end of, its bad for business.
There has been a shortage of microchips for a couple of years now & all the top manufacturers have stopped doing business with them.
So Russia see any arms shipments to Ukraine as a legitimate target for its so called military so what should Nato and its allies see any arms shipments from China to Russia as?
We should extend the missile defence just over the Ukrainian border,would be legitimate because the Poles must fear one over shooting.
I think you're taking a too simplistic look on these things. I would imagine they have prepared for the invasion in a way, but then again Putin probably thought this would be much easier than it has turned out so far. So, I don't really think they have production lines going and shit-tons of steel and other parts laying around in big piles marked "Don't use until needed for re-supplying the invasion force in Ukraine". Not when there were shortages of all kinds of stuff before this (partly due to the pandemic) and prices for raw material like steel being sky-high. I would also think that they normally don't produce tanks like they produce cars in a way that you have a factory and all day long you have the raw materials coming in on one side and finished cars coming out the other end. At the end of the day, there's a somewhat limited demand for tanks. They will probably have to start up production and get a lot of stuff sorted to get it running. So, asking the Chinese to help out is a much quicker and easier fix, especially with sanctions making things even harder.
