Think this is just further provocation for the West/Nato. They know nobody wants China involved, so they are pretending they can drag them in. China is very unlikely to say yes, they don't have much to win here. Putin seem absolutely desparate for Nato to throw the first stone. I wonder if he needs that to justify his story about the war, or if he's just itching for a fight with the West, or if he wants to go down in history as the one who ordered the nukes to be fired.



Russia is desperate, and the more desperate they get the more leverage China has over the Russians, the Russians are in danger of getting into a stalemate not a military collapse so if I was Xi and inclined to help Id make the Russians wait, wait until they are absolutely desperate and then squeeze them for as much cheap oil and gas as I can get out of them in return for help. However, I think the more likely outcome is the Chinese wont help the Russians, they have little to gain and much to lose by getting involved, the level of anger and sanctions directed by the West towards Russia isnt something the Chinese will want to be at the receiving end of, its bad for business.