Considering that the Russian vehicles have been using cheap, knock off Chinese tyres, I'd be wary of buying a whole tank off of them.
Once thing to funnel military supplies to forces defending their country; quite another to supply an invading army.
You have to start to wonder: what state is the rest of the Russian army in that they can't just redirect their own military resources into Ukraine?
And for anybody interested, I took this from Wiki:
The Russian Armed Forces are one of the world's largest military forces, with around a million active-duty personnel, which is the world's fifth-largest, and at least 2 million reserve personnel.[9][10] It is mandatory for all male citizens aged 1827 to be drafted for a year of service in the Armed Forces.[1][11]
As the world's second-most powerful military,[12] the Russian Armed Forces have the world's largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.[13] It possesses the second-largest fleet of ballistic missile submarines,[14] and is one of only three militaries operating strategic bombers.[15] Russia claims to have the world's largest tank fleet,[16] and maintains the second-most powerful air force and navy.[17] It had the world's fourth-highest military expenditure, spending $61.7 billion in 2020.[18] However, in large wars, it has been seen that different parts of the military may struggle to work together.[19]