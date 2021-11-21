This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.Mighty Reds.
If I am looking at this data correctly, 11 planes are inbound from Bermuda.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I've noticed in the past 48 hours or so that the Tory top brass have started to use the word "Russophobia" to dampen down the clamour against Russian businessmen in London who have connections with both Putin and the Conservative party - men like Eugeny Lebedev. It reminds me a little of how the charge of "Islamophobia" is sometimes used to shut down legitimate debate about the dangers of Islamism. Don't fall for it. All power to those Russians who are putting their bodies on the line and trying, under tremendous duress, to fight back against Putin's lies. And all power to Alexei Navalny who, it seems, will receive his sentence this coming week. An inspiration to everyone.
Ukrainian and Russian delegates from peace talks have sounded positive, ahead of more negotiations in the next few days. Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said talks had become more constructive. Leonid Slutsky, a Russian delegate said there had been significant progress and they hoped to soon arrive at a joint position, Reuters reports.
Makes for great ratings, fucking ghouls. Although to be fair, I can walk 7 miles in about 90 minutes. It's a hair's breadth.
Saw a video asking Russians whether they have been hit with sanctions on a personal level and as of yet most said no, which of course is no surprise. We really need to maintain and if possible increase them and really make their people suffer financially to keep the pressure on Putin.
A rabbi who helped Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich obtain his Portuguese citizenship has been told he cannot leave Portugal and must present himself to authorities when required.[...]Applicants for Portuguese citizenship via this route are assessed by experts at one of Portugal's Jewish communities in either Lisbon or Porto. Mr Litvak is the rabbi for the community in Porto (northern Portugal) and was responsible for assessing Mr Abramovich's application.Mr Litvak was detained by authorities as he was preparing to travel to Israel. He was asked to hand over his passport and will have to periodically present himself to authorities.Portugal's Judicial Police and public prosecutor said on Friday that there were suspicions of money laundering, corruption, fraud and falsification of documents in the process of of granting citizenship to descendants of Sephardic Jews.https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60724509
He's a lying, murdering, ruthless bastard responsible for bringing his country into total disrepute and future blight.And you respect his honesty?Smh.
I have no idea what Im taking about
On the Red Square, where anti-war rallies were being held today, a woman wanted to tell a reporter that she supported the current government, but she was detained. Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1503051531599364099
A former sniper from the Royal 22nd Regiment of the Canadian Army arrived in Ukraine earlier this week to help the country defend itself against Russian forces, according to CBC.While fighting in the Afghanistan War, he was known simply as Wali, one of the deadliest snipers in the world. He and three other former Canadian soldiers left Poland for Ukraine on March 2 after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for volunteers to help fight on March 1.Upon arriving in Ukraine, Wali told CBC that he and the other soldiers received a warm welcome."They were so happy to have us," Wali said. "It's like we were friends right away."Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on March 6 that there have been over 20,000 foreign volunteers sign up to help the country against the Russian invasion."I want to help them. It's as simple as that," Wali said. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian."The 40-year-old former sniper is said to have a kill distance of 2 miles, according to the Mirror, per FOX News.He told CBC that he left his family in Canada and his job as a computer programmer to join in on the war. Wali said that the "hardest part" of the decision was that he'll miss his son's first birthday this week, and added that his wife opposed his choice to go to Ukraine."A week ago I was still programming stuff," Wali said. "Now I'm grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill real people
That's my reality right now."https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/one-of-the-worlds-deadliest-snipers-leaves-canada-to-fight-in-ukraine/ar-AAV0ekd?li=BBnb7Kz
Abu Tow, known for destroying Assad regime tanks, offered to fight alongside the Ukrainian army, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed. A legendary Syrian rebel fighter has offered his expertise to the Ukrainian army in helping them roll back a Russian invasion. Suhail al-Hamood nicknamed Abu Tow after the anti-tank missile is said to have destroyed more than 100 Russian-made tanks in Syria during the Free Syrian Armys battles against Assad regime forces.https://syrianobserver.com/news/73820/elite-syrian-rebel-fighter-abu-tow-offers-to-help-ukraine-destroy-russian-tanks.html
Sign him up!
From a unity standpoint it's an encouraging sign. But I wouldn't want a Brit, Yank, Canuck, or anyone without a dog in the fight making a high profile kill.Syrian, Ukranian, Afghan, even a fellow Russian, no prob.
@BNONewsBREAKING: Russia has asked China for military equipment and aid in its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say - WaPoIf this is true, then it must be embarrassing for Russia, which considered itself a superpower.
