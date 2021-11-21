I've noticed in the past 48 hours or so that the Tory top brass have started to use the word "Russophobia" to dampen down the clamour against Russian businessmen in London who have connections with both Putin and the Conservative party - men like Eugeny Lebedev. It reminds me a little of how the charge of "Islamophobia" is sometimes used to shut down legitimate debate about the dangers of Islamism.



Don't fall for it. All power to those Russians who are putting their bodies on the line and trying, under tremendous duress, to fight back against Putin's lies. And all power to Alexei Navalny who, it seems, will receive his sentence this coming week. An inspiration to everyone.



