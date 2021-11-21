« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 274646 times)

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,356
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 11:20:04 am »

If I am looking at this data correctly, 11 planes are inbound from Bermuda.     ???
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,144
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 11:26:16 am »
All the best Shaun.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 12:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:21:06 am
This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.

In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.

Mighty Reds.

All the best Shaun. Thoughts are with you and your family.

By the way, are you from Barrow? I'm from Carlisle, fellow Cumbrian if so!

Hope all goes well
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 12:10:19 pm »
Good luck Shaun. YNWA
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,035
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 12:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:21:06 am
This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.

In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.

Mighty Reds.

Be safe, mate.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline sheepfest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 221
  • JFT 96
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 12:15:34 pm »
All the best & good luck.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,976
  • 27 Years...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 12:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:21:06 am
This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.

In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.

Mighty Reds.
I wish you the best of luck and a safe exit.

I can't even imagine what you are going through. It will be great to hear from you once you are all safe and secure once more. All the best.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:21:06 am
This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.

In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.

Mighty Reds.

All the best mate. Hope you three reach your destination all safe and sound.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 01:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:21:06 am
This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.

In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.

Mighty Reds.

A terrifying journey that you should never have to make. But it will all be worth it when you and your loved ones are in safety. All else comes second.

Wishing you all the best. We here in RAWK at least are rooting for you and your family. Stay safe.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,462
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 01:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 11:20:04 am
If I am looking at this data correctly, 11 planes are inbound from Bermuda.     ???


???
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 02:23:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:49:04 pm
???

Bermuda revoked the licenses of 745 Russian aircraft. (tax avoidance scheme).
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,476
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6971 on: Today at 02:30:31 pm »
I've noticed in the past 48 hours or so that the Tory top brass have started to use the word "Russophobia" to dampen down the clamour against Russian businessmen in London who have connections with both Putin and the Conservative party - men like Eugeny Lebedev. It reminds me a little of how the charge of "Islamophobia" is sometimes used to shut down legitimate debate about the dangers of Islamism.

Don't fall for it. All power to those Russians who are putting their bodies on the line and trying, under tremendous duress, to fight back against Putin's lies. And all power to Alexei Navalny who, it seems, will receive his sentence this coming week. An inspiration to everyone.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,119
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6972 on: Today at 03:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:30:31 pm
I've noticed in the past 48 hours or so that the Tory top brass have started to use the word "Russophobia" to dampen down the clamour against Russian businessmen in London who have connections with both Putin and the Conservative party - men like Eugeny Lebedev. It reminds me a little of how the charge of "Islamophobia" is sometimes used to shut down legitimate debate about the dangers of Islamism.

Don't fall for it. All power to those Russians who are putting their bodies on the line and trying, under tremendous duress, to fight back against Putin's lies. And all power to Alexei Navalny who, it seems, will receive his sentence this coming week. An inspiration to everyone.


Yeah. Russian propaganda has been throwing that word around a lot lately too, so no surprise to see useful idiots parrot it. I noticed it trending on twitter last night.

Meanwhile some hopeful noises coming from the latest negotiations.
Quote
Ukrainian and Russian delegates from peace talks have sounded positive, ahead of more negotiations in the next few days. Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said talks had become more constructive. Leonid Slutsky, a Russian delegate said there had been significant progress and they hoped to soon arrive at a joint position, Reuters reports.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6973 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:26:49 am
Makes for great ratings, fucking ghouls.

Although to be fair, I can walk 7 miles in about 90 minutes. It's a hair's breadth.

Moonwalking ?

We just got to hope that they have better control of their missiles than the Indians
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,249
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6974 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:21:06 am
This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.

In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.

Mighty Reds.
Travel well - let us know how you are when you can. YNWA.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 03:40:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:05:00 am
Saw a video asking Russians whether they have been hit with sanctions on a personal level and as of yet most said no, which of course is no surprise. We really need to maintain and if possible increase them and really make their people suffer financially to keep the pressure on Putin.


It's also a lie,the shelves are getting bare.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6976 on: Today at 03:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:21:06 am
This is Shaun , Ana and the cat, for anyone that remembers us.

In 40 minutes we are off, getting out of here. I look forward to logging in in the next few days with an update that we're safely over the border and have somewhere to sleep/stay. It's going to be a crazy journey I feel. Be well all.

Mighty Reds.


Stay safe and get your arses back here.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,436
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6977 on: Today at 04:32:04 pm »
Good luck and safe passage Shaun and co.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Waka

  • negative fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,697
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6978 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
Stumbled upon this on my endless reading of the internet over the last 2 weeks, think it holds true

https://www.jstor.org/stable/2262466
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,046
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6979 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Steve Rosenberg@BBCSteveR
Tonight Russian state TVs flagship news show tells viewers Russian troops are in Ukraine to stop Ukraine joining Nato, getting a nuclear bomb, attacking Crimea & then southern Russia, ie Ukraine was a threat to Russia. Alternative reality.

Logged

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,508
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6980 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm »
Are you going to seize Lavrov's stepdaughter's flat?
https://twitter.com/pevchikh/status/1501878715709632518
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,046
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6981 on: Today at 05:31:54 pm »
Portugal has entered the chat

Quote
A rabbi who helped Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich obtain his Portuguese citizenship has been told he cannot leave Portugal and must present himself to authorities when required.

[...]

Applicants for Portuguese citizenship via this route are assessed by experts at one of Portugal's Jewish communities in either Lisbon or Porto. Mr Litvak is the rabbi for the community in Porto (northern Portugal) and was responsible for assessing Mr Abramovich's application.

Mr Litvak was detained by authorities as he was preparing to travel to Israel. He was asked to hand over his passport and will have to periodically present himself to authorities.

Portugal's Judicial Police and public prosecutor said on Friday that there were suspicions of money laundering, corruption, fraud and falsification of documents in the process of of granting citizenship to descendants of Sephardic Jews.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60724509
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6982 on: Today at 06:02:16 pm »
On the Red Square, where anti-war rallies were being held today, a woman wanted to tell a reporter that she supported the current government, but she was detained.  :lmao :lmao

Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1503051531599364099
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6983 on: Today at 06:20:25 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:40:26 pm
He's a lying, murdering, ruthless bastard responsible for bringing his country into total disrepute and future blight.

And you respect his honesty?

Smh.

Not sure he'll reapond, mate. Last online in 2016  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,476
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6984 on: Today at 06:27:24 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:40:26 pm
He's a lying, murdering, ruthless bastard responsible for bringing his country into total disrepute and future blight.

And you respect his honesty?

Smh.

That was a long time ago Jam! And the clue is in his username.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,476
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6985 on: Today at 06:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 06:02:16 pm
On the Red Square, where anti-war rallies were being held today, a woman wanted to tell a reporter that she supported the current government, but she was detained.  :lmao :lmao

Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1503051531599364099

Reminded me of that quote from the Roman Catholic war against the Cathar heretics in 13th century France. Who was Catholic and who was Cathar in a certain town? How could you tell? The papal general decided the best policy was "Kill everyone, let God sort them out."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,872
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6986 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm »
Oops.

Audacy
One of the world's deadliest snipers leaves Canada to fight in Ukraine
Colin Martin - 3h ago

Quote
A former sniper from the Royal 22nd Regiment of the Canadian Army arrived in Ukraine earlier this week to help the country defend itself against Russian forces, according to CBC.

While fighting in the Afghanistan War, he was known simply as Wali, one of the deadliest snipers in the world. He and three other former Canadian soldiers left Poland for Ukraine on March 2 after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for volunteers to help fight on March 1.

Upon arriving in Ukraine, Wali told CBC that he and the other soldiers received a warm welcome.

"They were so happy to have us," Wali said. "It's like we were friends right away."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on March 6 that there have been over 20,000 foreign volunteers sign up to help the country against the Russian invasion.

"I want to help them. It's as simple as that," Wali said. "I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian."

The 40-year-old former sniper is said to have a kill distance of 2 miles, according to the Mirror, per FOX News.

He told CBC that he left his family in Canada and his job as a computer programmer to join in on the war. Wali said that the "hardest part" of the decision was that he'll miss his son's first birthday this week, and added that his wife opposed his choice to go to Ukraine.

"A week ago I was still programming stuff," Wali said. "Now I'm grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill real people That's my reality right now."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/one-of-the-worlds-deadliest-snipers-leaves-canada-to-fight-in-ukraine/ar-AAV0ekd?li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
It's not your leg, son.  It's Liverpool's leg.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6987 on: Today at 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:36:44 pm
Oops.

Audacy
One of the world's deadliest snipers leaves Canada to fight in Ukraine
Colin Martin - 3h ago
Abu Tow, known for destroying Assad regime tanks, offered to fight alongside the Ukrainian army, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

A legendary Syrian rebel fighter has offered his expertise to the Ukrainian army in helping them roll back a Russian invasion. Suhail al-Hamood  nicknamed Abu Tow after the anti-tank missile  is said to have destroyed more than 100 Russian-made tanks in Syria during the Free Syrian Armys battles against Assad regime forces.

https://syrianobserver.com/news/73820/elite-syrian-rebel-fighter-abu-tow-offers-to-help-ukraine-destroy-russian-tanks.html
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,462
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6988 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 06:51:24 pm
Abu Tow, known for destroying Assad regime tanks, offered to fight alongside the Ukrainian army, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

A legendary Syrian rebel fighter has offered his expertise to the Ukrainian army in helping them roll back a Russian invasion. Suhail al-Hamood  nicknamed Abu Tow after the anti-tank missile  is said to have destroyed more than 100 Russian-made tanks in Syria during the Free Syrian Armys battles against Assad regime forces.

https://syrianobserver.com/news/73820/elite-syrian-rebel-fighter-abu-tow-offers-to-help-ukraine-destroy-russian-tanks.html

Sign him up!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,872
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6989 on: Today at 07:14:47 pm »
From a unity standpoint it's an encouraging sign.  But I wouldn't want a Brit, Yank, Canuck, or anyone without a dog in the fight making a high profile kill.

Syrian, Ukranian, Afghan, even a fellow Russian, no prob.
Logged
It's not your leg, son.  It's Liverpool's leg.
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 