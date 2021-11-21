Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM
NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
To be honest, you can't really argue with that. Of course a re-supply of arms is a legitimate target. The issue is though, that they mean convoys outside the Ukraine, and likely by Nato soldiers or even civilians. It's another provocation, just gauding the west to act.
A growing part of my thinks, fuck it, just take him on. If this was a football match, we'd all be shouting, "get to them, these are shite".
I don't belive anymore that it would be ww3, at least if Nato don't invade Russia and leave it at driving russian troops from Ukraine. And while I wouldn't rule out Putin using nukes, I can't see the West using theirs as a counter measure, there is no real need.