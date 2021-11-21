Christopher Miller@ChristopherJM

NEW: Russia will consider foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine as legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces to attack, state-run RIA Novosti reports, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.







To be honest, you can't really argue with that. Of course a re-supply of arms is a legitimate target. The issue is though, that they mean convoys outside the Ukraine, and likely by Nato soldiers or even civilians. It's another provocation, just gauding the west to act.A growing part of my thinks, fuck it, just take him on. If this was a football match, we'd all be shouting, "get to them, these are shite".I don't belive anymore that it would be ww3, at least if Nato don't invade Russia and leave it at driving russian troops from Ukraine. And while I wouldn't rule out Putin using nukes, I can't see the West using theirs as a counter measure, there is no real need.