Similar to Jam's query's, with reference to the first 20 seconds, can someone verify if there has been similar third replacements under Putin in the last 2-years. If there's been continuity of the c*nts we need to take the video down. We only want credible information on this site please.



I wasn't sure she was intending to make a direct analogy with Stalin's Russia of 1939. There isn't one of course. But the rest of the video is quite interesting.The head of the Russian Guard (Viktor Zolotov) who she refers to as "a mace or a club in human form" is certainly that. Here he is a couple of years back, in his officer's uniform on State TV, threatening to beat opposition leader Navalny to a pulp with his bare fists. What a country!