« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 260147 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,452
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:21:07 pm
I know we're not allowed to discuss it on here - but it's directly relevant. That day/period was one of the worst of that Labour era. The absolutely incredible simplicity of the world view of some very pious and naive people (including Miliband before) caused great damage. Western failure to try and intervene in Syria is a straight line to this. Putin was emboldened there. I genuinely wonder if he'd have brutally murdered thousands and thousands of Syrians is there were US/UK planes there. Their free reign there gave them the confidence to do this.

The straight line unfortunately goes all the way back through Syria to Iraq.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,851
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
I think he'll either gas or level Kyiv.
Logged
It's not your leg, son.  It's Liverpool's leg.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,683
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 02:58:48 pm »
The west v Russia: why the global south isnt taking sides
David Adler

The map of global participation in the sanctions against Russia suggests a new non-aligned movement might be on the rise

Quote
n 2 March, as the number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russias brutal invasion reached 1 million, the United Nations security council called an emergency session of the general assembly. There, 193 nations reviewed a resolution on Russias aggression against Ukraine and voted overwhelmingly to approve it: 141 votes in favor, 35 abstentions and just five votes against. Even some of Russias closest allies on the continent  Serbia, for example, or Hungary  voted to condemn the invasion. The message of the general assembly is loud and clear, said the UN secretary-general, António Guterres.

What exactly is that message? In recent days, many commentators have pointed to a global map of the UN resolution to demonstrate the unity of the west and the world in taking on the Putin government. But to make sense of the geopolitical consequences of the Russian invasion, we must look beyond the diplomatic theater of the general assembly to examine how these nations are actually engaged with the war in this phase of rapid escalation. And to do that, we should start with a very different map of the world  a map of global participation in the sanctions set against Russia by the United States and its allies.

The contrast between these maps could not be more striking. The US, the UK, Canada, South Korea, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, the EU: beyond this fortified coalition, very few nations have chosen to take part in the economic warfare set against the Putin government. On the contrary, many of the worlds largest nations  including China, India, Brazil, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, and even Nato ally Turkey  have refused to join in. We will not blindly follow the steps taken by another country, said Indonesias foreign ministry representative at a recent press conference.

Latin America has been equally steadfast in its commitment to neutrality. We do not consider that [this war] concerns us, said the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all governments. Argentina may have voted to condemn Russias actions at the UN, but its foreign minister, Santiago Cafiero, was adamant about his countrys non-participation in the new sanctions push: Argentina does not consider that they are a mechanism to generate peace and harmony, or generate a frank dialogue table that serves to save lives.

The Latin American position has been echoed in Africa. For five centuries, we have been pawns in the hands of the warring European states, bent on looting Africa of its human and natural sources, says Pierre Sané, president of the Imagine Africa Institute and former secretary-general of Amnesty International. Sané tells me that the embassy in Ukraine has been recruiting volunteer mercenaries from countries like Senegal and Ivory Coast to fight in the war. Should this war in Ukraine escalate, we say and we say it loud: do not bring it to our shores.

Amid the Russian armys brutal advance into Ukraine, a slew of letters, articles and Twitter commentary has addressed the western left for its apparent unwillingness to take on the Putin government. The invasion of Ukraine has been described as a test to root out the pseudo-leftists who fail to respond with force and conviction to support the west in its effort to isolate, undermine and eventually topple Putin in defense of the Ukrainian cause.

But the map of sanctions suggests that the true rift is not between left and right, nor even between east and west. On the contrary, the map reveals a rift between north and south, between the nations that we call developed and those we call developing. And by revealing this tectonic shift, the map can tell us something important about geopolitics in the coming age of multipolarity.

The rapid rise of China and the US reaction it has provoked have prompted many commentators to predict a coming cold war. Few expected Vladimir Putin to kick it off so suddenly. Putins invasion of Ukraine has ended Americans 30-year holiday from history, writes the former CIA director Robert Gates for the Washington Post. The immediate eviction of Russian representatives and Russian culture from the institutions of the west suggest the long slumber of the cold war may indeed be over: Putins war has provided the cold shower needed to awaken democratic governments to the reality of a new world.

The good news for Gates is that the Biden administration has already found its cold war footing. Its flagship Summit for Democracy strives to unite the nations of the free world  a remarkable homage to the era of anti-Soviet mobilization  while isolating autocracies like Russia and China. That is, with the usual exceptions: Saudi Arabias oil, for example, grants the nation a free pass to the free world, as made evident by the recent delegation dispatched by the Biden administration to secure the kingdoms support to keep the oil flowing through the war effort in Ukraine.

In the age of unipolarity  in the long 30-year holiday that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union  the nations of the world were given a rather simple choice: side with the United States, or stand alone. Some nations sought to band together in collective acts of resistance to this hegemonic power. But the consequences were all but inevitable: invasions, coups and extensive sanctions to isolate their economies from the world at large.

As new powers generate new poles, however, the options available to US neighbor nations are no longer restricted to compliance and resistance. A third option emerges: neutrality. Neutrality does not mean indifference, says Pierre Sané. Neutrality means continuously calling for the respect of international laws; neutrality means that our hearts still go to the victims of military invasions and arbitrary sanctions never imposed on Nato countries.

Back in the first cold war, neutrality had a name: non-alignment. As the United States clashed with China and the Soviet Union in the skies above Korea, Jawaharlal Nehru and Josip Broz Tito refused to take a side. The people of Yugoslavia cannot accept the postulate that humanity today has only one choice  a choice between a domination of one or the other bloc, Yugoslavias minister of foreign affairs, Edvard Kardelj, told the UN in 1950. We believe that there exists another road. The Non-Aligned Movement was born five years later, uniting more than 100 nations around the world around principles of non-interference and peaceful coexistence.

Today, nations around the world are called again to take sides  between Russia and the west, and very soon between the west and China. But as the map of sanctions attests, the cross-pressure between these great powers may once again spark a movement for non-alignment, demanding a more universal application of international law against demands for unilateral exception.

There will no doubt be consequences for this neutral position. Non-aligned nations in the first cold war were frequently victim to aggression, invasion and economic embargo. The same risks to neutrality are visible today. Lithuania recently canceled a shipment of Covid vaccines to Bangladesh for its refusal to condemn Russia at the United Nations. The US, for its part, has already passed the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (Caatsa), giving license to punish countries with sanctions for trading with the other side.

But as great powers prepare for a new century of war, the call for non-alignment will only grow louder. Our task is to understand that call now as Tito and Nehru understood it then: not as neutralism or passivity, as is sometimes alleged. As they wrote in a joint declaration in 1954: It represents the positive, active and constructive policy that, as its goal, has collective peace as the foundation of collective security.

    David Adler is a political economist and general coordinator of the Progressive International


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/10/russia-ukraine-west-global-south-sanctions-war
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 03:00:49 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:42:11 pm
As I said, I'm interested in opinions that call Putin a c*nt, but also see the wider picture and background of what caused this c*nt to react in the way he did.

We all are.

You're new here. Look back through the thread. You'll see all sorts of articles, lectures that have been posted about the wider context. They come from all manner of angles. Or subscribe to Timothy Snyder's sub-stack, a veteran scholar of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia, who posts twice or three times on the war and its deep background. 

Perhaps develop some humility too. It's a common failing I find with people who have what they grandly call 'dissenting' opinions to imagine that everyone else just absorbs what is readily available and isn't interested in the wide context and the multiplicity of causes. Hence the cry of "parroting the government line" or whatever it is you said.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 03:03:08 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:57:04 pm
I think he'll either gas or level Kyiv.

If that happens a lot of chickens will come home to roost.

I.E the West's handling or "handling" or Putin over the last 20 years.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,823
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 03:07:06 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 02:42:11 pm
As I said, I'm interested in opinions that call Putin a c*nt, but also see the wider picture and background of what caused this c*nt to react in the way he did.

That's not dismissing the plight of the Ukrainian people, and in no way letting that bellend off the hook.

I guess I've seen many a dictator propped up and removed, and all the while we were brow beaten by warhawk 'defenders of democracy' that their removal would solve all our ills, yet somehow chaos remained long after they're gone and like a superhero villain, the next man up was always around the corner.

Yet again, that does not excuse or mitigate said dictator or the suffering and atrocities they inflict. I choose to see this and the wider picture though.

You're welcome to believe a more ignorant/simplistic viewpoint.

It does sound very much like you are trying to let Putin off the hook though. I dont like the fact that you espoused that you know what caused Putin to get off the hook, as in there are forces which forced him to act the way he did.

I think there cant be any conflation here. People must understand that for all of the ills that are present in our societies, there are always certain outliers that cannot be confused with the world at large. I am not the biggest fan of American foreign policy, but I will never compare what the US have done compared to what Putin has done in recent years.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,438
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 03:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:00:49 pm
Perhaps develop some humility too.
Haha that gave me a proper laugh coming from you of all people, fair play.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
On the recommendation of Mrs YK who has long revered her books I am currently reading this https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/295485/boys-in-zinc/9780241264119.html

It's a superbly organised piece of oral history about the Soviet experience in Afghanistan (where they lost 15,000 troops). The writer is Svetlana Alexievich, the Nobel prize winner for literature.

It's fascinating to read now because you can see the old cycle of ignorant, poorly-led, poorly-motivated, poorly-equipped troops being replayed today in the Russian army in Ukraine. One thing might be different though. Alexievich's investigation of the Russian home front showed - unsurprisingly - a profound and yawning ignorance about what was happening to 'their boys' in Afghanistan. This was no Vietnam where the mass media brought horrifying pictures into American living rooms on a daily basis. They knew nothing. Some mothers didn't even know their boys were in Afghanistan until they came home in zinc coffins.

Putin's regime and security apparatus obviously still keep a tight hold on public opinion and social media. But you can bet your (their!) bottom dollar that the blowback will happen sooner this time. Perhaps it's already happening.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 03:17:11 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 03:07:09 pm
Haha that gave me a proper laugh coming from you of all people, fair play.

You are a very easy person to patronise unfortunately. I remember you now. It's almost impossible to avoid it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 03:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:16:20 pm
On the recommendation of Mrs YK who has long revered her books I am currently reading this https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/295485/boys-in-zinc/9780241264119.html

It's a superbly organised piece of oral history about the Soviet experience in Afghanistan (where they lost 15,000 troops). The writer is Svetlana Alexievich, the Nobel prize winner for literature.

It's fascinating to read now because you can see the old cycle of ignorant, poorly-led, poorly-motivated, poorly-equipped troops being replayed today in the Russian army in Ukraine. One thing might be different though. Alexievich's investigation of the Russian home front showed - unsurprisingly - a profound and yawning ignorance about what was happening to 'their boys' in Afghanistan. This was no Vietnam where the mass media brought horrifying pictures into American living rooms on a daily basis. They knew nothing. Some mothers didn't even know their boys were in Afghanistan until they came home in zinc coffins.

Putin's regime and security apparatus obviously still keep a tight hold on public opinion and social media. But you can bet your (their!) bottom dollar that the blowback will happen sooner this time. Perhaps it's already happening.

Why Zinc coffins? I did hear some unspeakable stories of Russians with their throats slit and testicles inserted in the gap.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,987
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 03:25:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:21:31 pm
Why Zinc coffins? I did hear some unspeakable stories of Russians with their throats slit and testicles inserted in the gap.

That was the material used
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 03:29:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:21:31 pm
Why Zinc coffins? I did hear some unspeakable stories of Russians with their throats slit and testicles inserted in the gap.

You might be thinking of President Najibullah's brother, who was part of the Communist regime toppled by the Taliban. His body was defiled in the way you say by some Taliban senior officer and then strung up from a lampost in Kabul. Nice chaps.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,273
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:16:38 pm
Another general bites the dust.

olexander scherba🇺🇦
@olex_scherba
·
2h
Russian general Andrey Kolesnikov is a 200. Russian and Ukrainian lingo for killed in action.

Wow, three in the last few days. Pretty unprecedented in modern warfare it seems.


@Samfr
This shouldn't be happening in a modern war. Army must be in disarray.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,987
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 03:50:19 pm »
Sadly, it's going to take shit like this and McNasty's leaving for some Russians to wake up.  Also sounds like Whatsapp (by far the most popular messenger app in Russia) may end up getting a reprieve for  now.

Polina Ivanova@polinaivanovva
BREAKING - Russia just started process of banning Instagram.

Its huge because this is really a much loved platform in Russia and also the source of income for lots of small businesses across the country. And for young Moscow elites its.. everything
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,438
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 03:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:17:11 pm
You are a very easy person to patronise unfortunately. I remember you now. It's almost impossible to avoid it.
Please do me/us the immense courtesy of swerving my posts in future.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:07:06 pm
It does sound very much like you are trying to let Putin off the hook though. I dont like the fact that you espoused that you know what caused Putin to get off the hook, as in there are forces which forced him to act the way he did.
I won't sit and defend a position I've not taken. If that's your reading of my opinion, then I'm sorry you feel this way.

Putin invaded. Russia is the aggressor. Ukrainian people have suffered. If you can't see my acknowledging these facts, then I can't help you.

My original comment was in support of another post, about the wider global aspect to this and other conflicts.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,174
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 04:01:55 pm »
TO be honest, I've avoided most of the news on this - dipping in from time to time.

I don't know how you can do it if you've been embroiled in it. With me when I watch it, I'm veering between horrified disgust, being massively upset and being incredibly angry.

I'm now getting quite concerned that it won't take much for an 'over the border' mistake (or not so much a mistake after all) to occur which could see things escalate very quickly.

If things get confused then it's likely to happen - think Cambodia when the Americans were knocking shit out of vietnam and the civillian population there. For years I believe that people thought that it was a mistake, but the over 100,000 tons of bombs they dropped were authorised by the American leaders - despite Cambodia being officially neutral.

My concern is if Putin follows the route that other powers routinely follow and 'accidentally' bombs border towns, military positions, civillians and other UN member assets.

Could get out of hand very quickly.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,683
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 04:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:01:55 pm
TO be honest, I've avoided most of the news on this - dipping in from time to time.



Smart man - me too.

Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,895
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:18:13 pm
Smart man - me too.

Same. Especially seen as news reports these days seem to enjoy the shock factor of having to show graphic image after graphic image along with as many dead bodies they can fit inside the frame. Can't remember such images so readily available years back, maybe I remember wrongly, but seems these days the media tend to have no problem throwing horrific footage about with little or no warning.

Staying away from it as I've clearly become way more sensitive and can't deal with it. Getting lots of news and information but it's mostly through radio, text from parts of some websites and this forum has been great for updates too, especially as most have been hiding anything graphic which I'm sure a lot appreciate.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 04:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:46:01 pm
Wow, three in the last few days. Pretty unprecedented in modern warfare it seems.


@Samfr
This shouldn't be happening in a modern war. Army must be in disarray.
I maybe wrong but I wouldn't be surprised if Putin has tore the back out his Generals etc. told them to get to the coal face and sort the mess out. put them in the firing line.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:36:08 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,444
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:32:27 pm
I maybe wrong but I wouldn't be surprised if Putin has tore the back out his Generals etc. told them to get to the coal face and sort the mess out. put them in the firing line.
Putin must

I read somewhere that the reason so many commanders are on the front line is because communications broke down in the first few days. They'd rather be sat in Belarus. If so, that says lot about the efficiency of the Russian army.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 03:53:36 pm
Please do me/us the immense courtesy of swerving my posts in future.I won't sit and defend a position I've not taken. If that's your reading of my opinion, then I'm sorry you feel this way.

Putin invaded. Russia is the aggressor. Ukrainian people have suffered. If you can't see my acknowledging these facts, then I can't help you.

My original comment was in support of another post, about the wider global aspect to this and other conflicts.

What is your point exactly? You accept that this is Putin's war, Russia is the aggressor. But that "hey other people have done bad past in the stuff too"? No shit Sherlock.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 04:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:46:01 pm
Wow, three in the last few days. Pretty unprecedented in modern warfare it seems.


@Samfr
This shouldn't be happening in a modern war. Army must be in disarray.


They seem to have as many generals as ordinary troops

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:46:01 pm
Wow, three in the last few days. Pretty unprecedented in modern warfare it seems.


@Samfr
This shouldn't be happening in a modern war. Army must be in disarray.

The estimate is that 20 major generals were involved in the invasion. If the news is correct, that's 3/20 lost within a few weeks, which is an extraordinary proportion of high level losses for an attacking army.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,438
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 04:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:39:03 pm
What is your point exactly? You accept that this is Putin's war, Russia is the aggressor. But that "hey other people have done bad past in the stuff too"? No shit Sherlock.
Fuck you on about? by definition this whole thread should be closed, as highlighting what a blood thirsty dictator Putin is, should hardly be a revelation either.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 04:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:41:07 pm

They seem to have as many generals as ordinary troops



20 according to western estimates.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 04:47:35 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:18:21 pm

As i made the point in an earlier post, Europe needs to move away from the US and handle its own security needs and take its own independent positions on critical issues.

I think it would be hugely popular in the US if Europe finally stopped sucking the American military teet and actually invested more in their own militaries and defense systems and collaborative efforts instead of constantly depending on American planes, bombs and uniformed soldiers to make you feel a touch safer at night.

European problems solved by European solutions? Sign this Yank up.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,918
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:37:19 pm
I read somewhere that the reason so many commanders are on the front line is because communications broke down in the first few days. They'd rather be sat in Belarus. If so, that says lot about the efficiency of the Russian army.

The Poles are reporting that the Chechens are there as much to fight as to keep the Russian soldiers in line, by whatever means.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 