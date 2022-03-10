« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 258020 times)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6iETyc5uoQ

Asian Boss interviewing Russian and Ukranian expats in Seoul.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:08:16 pm
If there's a madman on the streets with a gun threatening everyone, what would you do?

I'm pretty sure I'd run away and call the police to be honest.

What would you do?
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:49:55 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6iETyc5uoQ

Asian Boss interviewing Russian and Ukranian expats in Seoul.

I haven't watched it but Asian Boss are hardly credible these days. They did a 'What do Taiwanese people think of China?' thing not so long ago and it was very biased and quite rightly panned.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:35:05 am
I haven't watched it but Asian Boss are hardly credible these days. They did a 'What do Taiwanese people think of China?' thing not so long ago and it was very biased and quite rightly panned.

I've watched their videos interviewing people in China and Taiwan (not sure if we're talking about the same one on the latter), I thought they were both pretty much spot on.
Guardian reporting that Putin has sanctioned the go-ahead of 16,000 ahem volunteers from the Middle East to help in the Donbass.

And then there's this..

https://twitter.com/AndreiSoldatov/status/1502221544499601411

"Putin appears to be truly unhappy with the FSB in Ukraine: he attacked the 5 Service SOiMS (FSB's foreign Intelligence branch). Sergei Beseda, head of the Service, and his deputy Bolukh, head of the DOI, placed under house arrest, according to my sources inside."

Usually reliable source. You know that things are going well when 3 weeks into a 1 week special military operation you put the head and deputy head of one of your intelligence services under house arrest.

Reportedly Ukraine counter attacked around Chernihiv to extend the cordon around them last night, plenty of new videos of burning Russian vehicles today
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/11/a-necessary-war-reporting-on-the-ukraine-disagreement-outside-the-west

A necessary war: reporting on the Ukraine disagreement outside the west

Venezuela says Putin is a victim, China blames the US, and a South African pundit calls out western hypocrisy

Many an insult has been hurled at Vladimir Putin since he invaded Ukraine a fortnight ago, causing chaos, heartbreak and death. A bloodstained aggressor. A 21st-century Stalin. A total fucking dickhead. Beelzebub.

Look at the face of Putin. You will see the devil, one US commentator opined on Wednesday as a maternity hospital was bombed in the city of Mariupol.

But for the Venezuelan pundit Alberto Aranguibel, Putins 24 February invasion was la guerra necesaria  the necessary war.

The Chinese academic Wang Shuo saw it as a US-created crisis. The strategic selfishness of the US has brought more disasters to the world, Wang grumbled on Wednesday in the state-run Global Times, blaming Washingtons selfish and short-sighted action for plunging Ukraine into war.

And for the editorial board at Mexicos La Jornada newspaper, it was time to abandon the unhelpful fantasy that Putins ambition and wickedness was the sole culprit and face the difficult truth of how Natos eastward push had paved the way for disaster.

The wests horror at Putins actions should be placed in the context of the shameful history of western powers involvement in illegal wars, said an article in the prominent South African newspaper the Daily Maverick, pondering South Africas perceived neutral position on the war.

Has the wests response to the Ukraine invasion been hypocritical? Unequivocally: yes, the author argued, before also condemning Putins unjustifiable and illegal onslaught on a sovereign state.

Much of the coverage exploring western hypocrisy has come from predictable quarters: state-run media outlets in authoritarian Russia allies such as Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, Cuba and China, where pro-regime journalists have largely shunned the word invasion.

When will they sanction the US for its crimes and invasions? Telesurs Venezuela correspondent, Madelein García, wondered this week after Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports.

The Chavista commentator Aranguibel painted Putin not as an aggressor but the victim of the most brutal and intense demonisation campaign ever seen. [The campaign is] perhaps only comparable to the one thats been waged against president Nicolás Maduro for at least a decade, Aranguibel wrote in Últimas Noticias, a pro-government tabloid, although the anti-US tone in Venezuelas pro-regime media appeared to soften after talks with Biden officials last Saturday.

Chinas official news agency, Xinhua, calls the conflict the Ukraine situation. while North Koreas state-run KCNA agency has called western sanctions an abuse of power.

The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the US and the west, which enforce themselves in high-handedness and abuse of power against other countries, KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying.

In Taipei, meanwhile, media outlets pondered if Russias actions set a worrying precedent for Taiwan, where the threat of an invasion by China looms large. Headlines asked: Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow?

Granma, the mouthpiece for Cubas Communist party, slammed the Yankee empires ruthless campaign against Russia while downplaying the conflict as a desacuerdo (disagreement) between Moscow and Kyiv.

In Syria, state media have been fully behind Bashar al-Assad, who has backed Putins war from the outset after Russia helped him secure his own position in Syria over the last seven years.

But criticism of western double standards has not been limited to state media outlets in Russian allies.

An opinion article in the South African daily the Mail & Guardian called the conflict soaked in contradictions, criticising western media coverage and government responses that appeared to frame the war in Ukraine as worse than other conflicts outside Europe.

Even as we deplore the violence and the loss of life in Ukraine resulting from the Russian intervention  it is valuable to step back and look at how the rest of the world may perceive this conflict, it said.

Fear of domination, potential enemies spur Russias invasion, read a headline in the Guardian in Nigeria, reflecting widely held beliefs about perceived Nato expansionist aims in Europe being partially to blame.

Yan Boechat, a Brazilian journalist who is reporting on the humanitarian crisis from Kyiv, scoffed at the cynical, hypocritical tears being shed by the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, over victims of the Ukraine conflict, given the carnage his countrys military had caused in Iraq.

Under Obama, the US was just as cruel in Mosul as Putin. Nobody was left to mourn the dead. US planes killed them all, Boechat tweeted, recalling how he had stumbled over body parts while reporting from the devastated Iraqi city six months after the war there.

Unfortunately, cruelty, barbarity and injustice arent unique to Putin and the Russians, the Brazilian journalist concluded. Victims are mourned depending on the aggressor. [But] they are all victims: civilians who are Ukrainian, Iraqi, Syrian, Afghan.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:33:16 am
Yeah I think the BBC has over stepped here howing bodies and prisoners. I thought there was a convention regarding POW, yeah here it is.

Third Geneva Convention specifies that PoWs must be protected from insults and public curiosity

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/ukraine-concern-prisoners-war-appearing-press-conferences

We have talked before on this thread about the violation of the Convention regarding POWs by Ukraine.

The BBC report did not show Russian POWs though. It showed dead Russian soldiers, it's true, but there was no way of identifying who they were and therefore it did not cross a line.

The report was astonishing. It will win awards. No hyperbole, no sabre rattling, just a plain statement of the facts in a war zone. And to have a reporter and a cameraperson operating in No Man's Land takes courage and commitment. The pictures they got, the interviews they recorded, were exceptional.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:56:09 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/11/a-necessary-war-reporting-on-the-ukraine-disagreement-outside-the-west

A necessary war: reporting on the Ukraine disagreement outside the west

Venezuela says Putin is a victim, China blames the US, and a South African pundit calls out western hypocrisy


It's surely no surprise that the fascistic systems in Venezuela and Syria and China automatically fall in behind Putin. They have spent too many decades imprisoning and murdering their own citizens. Why would they care about Ukrainians being murdered by Putin?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:04:11 am
It's surely no surprise that the fascistic systems in Venezuela and Syria and China automatically fall in behind Putin. They have spent too many decades imprisoning and murdering their own citizens. Why would they care about Ukrainians being murdered by Putin?

However, it is true that anti-US sentiment is quite high across the world, and honestly not entirely unjustified. I think it's wrong to just denounce any sort of whataboutism and counterpoint as fascist views. Yet people are so entrenched in their views that those who don't like the US will lap up any of the Russian propoganda and excuse now to justify the current war. That I think is wrong and unjust.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:54:58 am
Guardian reporting that Putin has sanctioned the go-ahead of 16,000 ahem volunteers from the Middle East to help in the Donbass.

And then there's this..

https://twitter.com/AndreiSoldatov/status/1502221544499601411

"Putin appears to be truly unhappy with the FSB in Ukraine: he attacked the 5 Service SOiMS (FSB's foreign Intelligence branch). Sergei Beseda, head of the Service, and his deputy Bolukh, head of the DOI, placed under house arrest, according to my sources inside."

Usually reliable source. You know that things are going well when 3 weeks into a 1 week special military operation you put the head and deputy head of one of your intelligence services under house arrest.

Reportedly Ukraine counter attacked around Chernihiv to extend the cordon around them last night, plenty of new videos of burning Russian vehicles today

Wars always come down to logistics.  If Ukraine had just a slightly better military the Russians would be in even  bigger trouble.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
This is phenomenal reporting. This report has graphic content.

https://twitter.com/sommervilletv/status/1502000265490227206?s=21

shocking.

this highlights how if some of the other wars had the western journalists/news have not covered the other wars like this - Syria, Yemen, Africa there are a few there which do not get the coverage nor the support.
quick question I saw yesterday that the current destruction of war in Ukraine is over $100Bn

So surely the assets of Russian banks, government and Oligarchs should go towards the rebuilding of Ukraine?

What do you think ?
Has this ever  happened before and could that influence Putin and his Oligarch/Corporate mates from changing course - before they totally destroy Ukraine and end up causing millions more to leave as there is nothing left to sustain inhabitants.

the hospitals, schools, community infrastructure bombing is the way to destroy functioning normal soceity.

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/russia-ukraine-latest-news-2022-03-09/card/ukraine-war-destruction-surpasses-100-billion-presidential-adviser-estimates-Ozd7Og8R8BAPsskRiPnT
"Ukraine War Destruction Surpasses $100 Billion, Presidential Adviser Estimates

More than 50% of Ukrainian businesses arent operating and the Russian assault on the country has resulted in at least $100 billion in destruction, according to estimates by Ukrainian presidential economic adviser Oleg Ustenko.

Mr. Ustenko, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, described Ukraine's economic outlook as "very depressed," in comments from Kyiv to a Peterson Institute for International Economics conference.

Mr. Ustenko also touched on the global impact of the hit to Ukraines economy, with interruptions of exports such as meat, sunflower oil, barley and other agricultural products driving up commodity prices and global food inflation.

But he also said in terms of monetary affairs, "I would say we are doing OK under the current circumstances," with a manageable drop in foreign-exchange reserves and only limited weakness in the domestic currency, the hryvnia. "

Although seems to be an estimate coming from Ukraine's Ustenko adviser to Zelensky - still he has some ideas and best local knowledge of what they have lost.
Economic recovery will take decades

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:10:10 am
However, it is true that anti-US sentiment is quite high across the world, and honestly not entirely unjustified. I think it's wrong to just denounce any sort of whataboutism and counterpoint as fascist views. Yet people are so entrenched in their views that those who don't like the US will lap up any of the Russian propoganda and excuse now to justify the current war. That I think is wrong and unjust.

I'm talking about the fascist nature of the political systems that exist in Syria, China and Venezuela. They exist irrespective of American policy.

I appreciate that many people have good reasons for disliking America, although much of that is strangely ambivalent ("Go home Yanqui....and take me with you"). But dislike of America is a poor excuse for saying "fuck off Ukraine" which is what tends to happen.
Dax index just shot up 530 points in a matter of 3 minutes after rumours of a softening in Putin's stance apparently. Hopefully a possible roadmap out of this thing or at least a chink of light in the distance.
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:14:30 am
shocking.

this highlights how if some of the other wars had the western journalists/news have not covered the other wars like this - Syria, Yemen, Africa there are a few there which do not get the coverage nor the support.

I saw the BBC report on TV last night and felt uncomfortable. Because a dead Russian soldier is still a human being and probably they didn't want to be there (which is besides the point).

However, it is the reality of War and as Putin is destroying Ukraine's cities and killing residents, it is truthful to show that Russian soldiers are dying too.

We see many explosions and shots of ordinance on the news, the logically conclusion of those scenes is sadly the death of human beings, which largely we are NOT shown, for reasons of taste and viewership (my children sometimes see snippets of the news).
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:25:56 am
But dislike of America is a poor excuse for saying "fuck off Ukraine" which is what tends to happen.

I think we are pretty much in agreement there.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:56:09 am
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/11/a-necessary-war-reporting-on-the-ukraine-disagreement-outside-the-west

A necessary war: reporting on the Ukraine disagreement outside the west



As has been said, they're obviously just parroting the pro-Putin line.

Yet it's beyond doubt that the military actions of the US over the years (chiefly in support of US/Wall Street overseas economic interests) give their grievances and whataboutery some veneer of legitimacy.

Meanwhile, in Russia, not everyone is staying 'on script'. This from the Telegraph (full article is behind a paywall):

Quote
The prime time Vladimir Soloviyev show is not the only one that appears to be straying off-message.

On the Russian ministry of defence's television channel, Zvezda, a serving army officer explained to a talk show audience how Russian soldiers were dying in Ukraine.

"Our guys over there, from Donetsk and Luhansk, and our special operation forces are dying and our country," he said.

"No, no, no," interrupted the presenter who gets up from his desk gesticulating and marches across the studio shouting: "Stop!"

"Our youth are still dying," the soldier continued.

By this time, the presenter had come up to him and shouted: "Can you stop now? I will tell you what our guys are doing there. Our guys are smashing the fascist snakes. It's a triumph of the Russian army. It's a Russian renaissance."
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 11:14:30 am
shocking.

this highlights how if some of the other wars had the western journalists/news have not covered the other wars like this - Syria, Yemen, Africa there are a few there which do not get the coverage nor the support.

There was some incredible coverage of the war in Syria. Absolutely flabbergasting. From the carpet bombing of Aleppo and Idlib, to Assad's starvation and barrel bombing of the Palestinians in the Yarmouk suburb of Damascus, to the reports on the Yazidi genocide, to the reports on the White Helmets.

As Quentin Sommerville said in his own BBC report, this Russian mass bombing of civilians will only come as a surprise to those who were't paying attention about what was being done in Syria. The information and the video footage was out there. If people ignored it, it was entirely on them.

I remember back at the start of the Syrian war arguing the case for a No-Fly Zone above Syria. This was before the Russians got involved. There was a vote in Parliament which featured an incredibly powerful speech from Hilary Benn explaining why a No-Fly Zone was so desperately needed. The motion was defeated unfortunately. Too many Tories couldn't care less about Arab lives. Too many Corbynites only cared about Arab lives if they were taken by an Israeli or a NATO member. In Parliament Square Stop the War hosted one of their pathetic demonstrations to celebrate victory. Diane Abbot spoke. "No War in Syria" she cried. In fact the war was already happening, and with the failure to implement a No-Fly Zone it was about to intensify beyond belief.

The BBC and other news organisations did their job and showed the devastation. Barrel bombs fell, chemical weapons were used. Hospitals and schools were targetted. Encirclement and starvation became Syrian/Russian policy. Several million refugees hit the road. It was a dress rehearsal for this, now, in Ukraine.

All the Far Left cared about was how the Russians were being wrongly maligned. There were no chemical weapons they said. No schools were targetted. The White Helmets and their victims were actors. Shills for Putin they were - and remain.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:37:42 am
I saw the BBC report on TV last night and felt uncomfortable. Because a dead Russian soldier is still a human being and probably they didn't want to be there (which is besides the point).

However, it is the reality of War and as Putin is destroying Ukraine's cities and killing residents, it is truthful to show that Russian soldiers are dying too.

We see many explosions and shots of ordinance on the news, the logically conclusion of those scenes is sadly the death of human beings, which largely we are NOT shown, for reasons of taste and viewership (my children sometimes see snippets of the news).

Think these images do end up going back to Russians eventually. I think there is a higher likelihood of Putin being ousted not because of anti-war sentiment in Russia, but because of incompetence leading to huge casualties in the Russian armed forces.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:42:25 am


As has been said, they're obviously just parroting the pro-Putin line.

Yet it's beyond doubt that the military actions of the US over the years (chiefly in support of US/Wall Street overseas economic interests) give their grievances and whataboutery some veneer of legitimacy.

Veneer of legitimacy? These 'grievances' are perfectly legitimate.


US has done what Russia is doing for the last 50 years, interfering, destabilizing and destroying functional nations. It absolutely does not justify Russia's abhorrent actions in Ukraine, but it definitely highlights the massive hypocrisy exhibited by the west.

The US should be held accountable for its actions, but they have not. Israel should be held accountable, but they have not. War crimes have been committed by US led forces, without any repercussions or condemnation at a global level barring a few outliers.

Everybody is in agreement that Russia needs to be punished for their actions in Ukraine. But that does not mean the hypocritical double standards being highlighted by certain commentators is not merited.

You cannot take the moral high ground when you have been doing the same or worse all through your modern history, including supporting rogue regimes when convenient. You cannot ask other countries to desist from developing nuclear capability when you yourself are in possession of thousands of nuclear WMDs.

And please do not kid yourselves in thinking that only citizens of countries like China, Cuba, Venezuela etc hold the view that the US and its European supporters are essentially dictating terms for the rest of the world.
As i made the point in an earlier post, Europe needs to move away from the US and handle its own security needs and take its own independent positions on critical issues.

