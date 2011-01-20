The Russia part of that was quite wild.



Have you not been watching the news? The Ukrainian people are fighting tooth and nail to preserve their country. You think they are going to abandon it so cheaply?..its only women and children who leave the country. Those Ukrainian men who have been working abroad are returning to fight...at least 60 000 so far. The Ukrainian people I know only think about returning to rebuild their country when this is over.



Considering your definitions of liberty I'd see that as an endorsementBeing serious, though:Thing is, Ukraine was already a poor country by European countries that has now been razed to the ground and is set to lose millions of women and children, probably permanently. It's delusional to think it's going to be a wealthy country within a generation considering the damage done and what the starting point already was. Of the former eastern bloc countries, only Slovenia, Estonia and Czechia have a GDP in the world's top 40 and it took them fifteen years to reach a level where they compete with or better Portugal.Ukraine was #133 last year. Before the war. engulfed the whole country and not just border regions I know a lot of the Ukrainian economy is underground but it still doesn't change that the country was ranked lower than failed state Guatemala and also Iraq out of all places.What Ukraine needs is stability and patience if they manage to get out of this - not some delusion about the country turning into a Black Sea resort paradise overnight. The Soviet government left the country in a deprived state for 70 years and the resulting instability has scared away investment and a belief in the system.Obviously true about the defence part. However, don't think for a second with high-paying jobs by Ukrainian standards, children having learned a new language at school, et cetera, that staying in the new country won't be enticing to a lot of Ukrainian refugees and that it's more likely that a husband moves to the EU under family reunion than the family moving back. It's just a realistic and sober analysis of the state of economic affairs. It's a huge step moving back to a place that has been obliterated with very bad future prospects if you have a stable life in a high-income country. I fully understand why that is and it's just a natural process. Real-term salaries in Sweden are five times higher than those in the Balkans for example. Do you really think naturalized Swedish citizens from the Balkans are queuing at the airport to move back as much as they love Bosnia or Montenegro? The short and long answers are both no. Would a lot of them go back only if it was to fight in a war to protect their families? Yes. So, those are two entirely different things.