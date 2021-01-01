« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 246846 times)

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6520 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm
The Russia part of that was quite wild.

But not as gibberish as this:

Considering your definitions of liberty I'd see that as an endorsement :wave

Being serious, though:

Thing is, Ukraine was already a poor country by European countries that has now been razed to the ground and is set to lose millions of women and children, probably permanently. It's delusional to think it's going to be a wealthy country within a generation considering the damage done and what the starting point already was. Of the former eastern bloc countries, only Slovenia, Estonia and Czechia have a GDP in the world's top 40 and it took them fifteen years to reach a level where they compete with or better Portugal.

Ukraine was #133 last year. Before the war. engulfed the whole country and not just border regions I know a lot of the Ukrainian economy is underground but it still doesn't change that the country was ranked lower than failed state Guatemala and also Iraq out of all places.

What Ukraine needs is stability and patience if they manage to get out of this - not some delusion about the country turning into a Black Sea resort paradise overnight. The Soviet government left the country in a deprived state for 70 years and the resulting instability has scared away investment and a belief in the system.

Quote from: stanleyparkmudonmyboots on Yesterday at 10:58:38 pm
Have you not been watching the news?  The Ukrainian people are fighting tooth and nail to preserve their country. You think they are going to abandon it so cheaply?..its only women and children who leave the country. Those Ukrainian men who have been working abroad are returning to fight...at least 60 000 so far. The Ukrainian people I know only think about returning to rebuild their country when this is over.

Obviously true about the defence part. However, don't think for a second with high-paying jobs by Ukrainian standards, children having learned a new language at school, et cetera, that staying in the new country won't be enticing to a lot of Ukrainian refugees and that it's more likely that a husband moves to the EU under family reunion than the family moving back. It's just a realistic and sober analysis of the state of economic affairs. It's a huge step moving back to a place that has been obliterated with very bad future prospects if you have a stable life in a high-income country. I fully understand why that is and it's just a natural process. Real-term salaries in Sweden are five times higher than those in the Balkans for example. Do you really think naturalized Swedish citizens from the Balkans are queuing at the airport to move back as much as they love Bosnia or Montenegro? The short and long answers are both no. Would a lot of them go back only if it was to fight in a war to protect their families? Yes. So, those are two entirely different things.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:25:03 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6521 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm »
Don't know if this has been posted before, but this is a petition to offer fast track asylum to any Ukrainians displaced due to the invasion

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/609382
Offline oldfordie

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6522 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:05:08 pm
Mate, it's not as easy as it sounds. I grew up on that side of the Iron Curtain. If it wasn't for Brezhnev to die, the Soviet Union wouldn't have collapsed. Perestroika only happened after two other leaders died in less than a year before Gorbachev came to power. Sometimes you just have to wait for an autocrat to die before things can change. Unfortunately, Putin is rather young and needs help to get over the line.
I doubt if things will change much even when Putins gone, Putin has probably lined up his successor already under the same conditions Yeltsin gave Putin, immunity from prosecution. the more this invasion has gone on the more it's convinced me this is all down to having a corrupt dictator running the country, fascism and corruption leads to incompetence. Putin appoints the people who don't contradict him. they tell him what he wants to hear. they cover up their own corruption and incompetence when they tell him what he wants to hear. Putin must have come into this war thinking he would steamroll Ukraine and put the fear of god up the world when they see just how powerful Russia is. it's been a eyeopener for Putin and the West.
  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6523 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm »
Changes of the type in Russia people want require earthquake-like pressures to build until breaking point. I'm no expert, but I'm guessing nobody here wants to see a country descend into civil war either.

It takes time for people in positions of power and influence to start making the distinction between their country and the individual(s) who run it. We have no idea about the power blocs jockeying for position behind the scenes.

All we know is that this mad gamble by Putin pretty much flushed any implied power he had down the toilet. Now he has to totally rely on force.  It's all about how bad it will get in Russia before something kicks off. Putin's on a clock.

I'd really like to have an idea of the timetable and resources allotted to this operation. How long they were expected/hoped to operate before hitting their limits. I'm guessing they were expecting to have Ukraine largely under control and mostly pacified within four weeks. I'd also want to know what this has done to the readiness of their other armed forces? It seems they cannot as yet consider deploying more resources to the war - there might be logistical reasons for that or political/strategic ones.

Some of those reasons might be a fear of a NATO attack (even though that's highly unlikely), or potentially having to quell an uprising within their own borders. They might fear to risk more of their top-of-the-line equipment in a bloody stalemate when they know they've basically made enemies of all nations to their West.
Offline TSC

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6524 on: Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm »
Offline darragh85

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6525 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm »
i thought this war was against Russia. why have they stopped using toxic weapons such as McNasty's and burger king on the russians?
Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm
Don't know if this has been posted before, but this is a petition to offer fast track asylum to any Ukrainians displaced due to the invasion

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/609382
Thank you.
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm »
What the fuckin hell are Poland doing send migs to us airbases in Germany

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6528 on: Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm »
Putin is now the pisshead in the pub looking for someone to make eye contact so he can have a fight

Our supply of arms and equipment is fast becoming that eye contact
Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6529 on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:18:12 pm
World leading

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-60668779

That is....   what word(s) to use....   ah, I don't have any.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6530 on: Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm »
Ironically, at this point the Ukrainians appear to be doing to Russia what Russia did to the Germans in WW2, namely be less of a pushover than expected.
Offline kcbworth

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 12:03:09 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
Didn't expect that- let alone from a company like the Big M.
Paying salaries while sanctioning.
Bravo!

The Brietbart/Brexit/Trumpist sect has been very anti "corporate activism" in recent years. This action being taken by the private sector should absolutely be held up to that sect as an example of how generally modern society is trying to be better than in the past
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 12:04:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm
Ironically, at this point the Ukrainians appear to be doing to Russia what Russia did to the Germans in WW2, namely be less of a pushover than expected.

And Its an even bigger fuck up than Hitler turning on Russia. What hes done to Russia from a standing jump is quite literally the stuff of fiction

This will last generations
Offline Umbarto

  • of the Red Dojo
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 12:44:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm
What the fuckin hell are Poland doing send migs to us airbases in Germany

I'd imagine maintenance shakedowns or retrofitting before sending them on.
Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 12:45:41 am »
If, and it's a big if at the moment, Putin actually succeeded, how the hell is Russia going to occupy a country of over 35m extremely pissed off Ukrainians while being sanctioned back to the Eighties. Putin's bonkers.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 01:01:55 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:04:34 am
And Its an even bigger fuck up than Hitler turning on Russia. What hes done to Russia from a standing jump is quite literally the stuff of fiction

This will last generations


There are a lot of Russians who will slowly start to see that Putin has set back the cause of Russia decades in the name of advancing the cause of Russia. They are now nearly isolated from the rest of the world (with some notable exceptions), are losing wealth fast, have many people within their country seeing their futures vanish and their income evaporate. Parents who are losing their children, allies who are losing face, oligarchs who are being squeezed and soldiers who are being asked to kill people they would normally regard as close neighbours.


We all know that Putin has secured himself from internal threat but there are some very strong and capable people who will have realised that this cannot end well for them and for Putin.


If he succeeds he Russia will remain ostracized for years and will face a new Afghanistan, effectively with 45m prisoners, a little larger than in the 80s. Unless they commit genocide within the country they occupy that opposition is now set.


If he fails he may decide to escalate and make it even worse.

I think this all hinges on whether anyone within that country can either persuade Putin to step down or aside (most unlikely) or whether he loses enough people near or close to power for that to impact on his chain of command and power. I think he's in a strong position internally but the longer this drags on the weaker he will look and, one thing we know about those at the top in Russia is that they do not respect weakness. It's a dangerous position we are in and it looks irreversible where we are now, time will tell.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:51 am by Black Bull Nova »
Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 01:12:18 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:05:08 pm
Mate, it's not as easy as it sounds. I grew up on that side of the Iron Curtain. If it wasn't for Brezhnev to die, the Soviet Union wouldn't have collapsed. Perestroika only happened after two other leaders died in less than a year before Gorbachev came to power. Sometimes you just have to wait for an autocrat to die before things can change. Unfortunately, Putin is rather young and needs help to get over the line.

Well I cant argue with your life experiences and the compassion that gives you for the everyday Russian who hasnt asked for any of this. But I struggle to give a toss about them while their neighbors are getting shelled to oblivion. Id rather see McNasty's tell them their jobs are gone and their wages are being sent to the Ukraine, and let them know why.
Online gaztop08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6537 on: Today at 01:19:03 am »
Quote from: Umbarto on Today at 12:44:44 am
I'd imagine maintenance shakedowns or retrofitting before sending them on.
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm
What the fuckin hell are Poland doing send migs to us airbases in Germany



Only what I heard on radio 4 they will need to be repainted and have some Nato communications equipment removed
Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6538 on: Today at 02:21:39 am »
CBS saying the Polish offer of MiG air fighters caught them by surprise  and its a no deal 
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 03:18:49 am »
