Polish authorities also asked the US to provide them with used aircraft with similar operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately agree on the terms of purchase of these machines.



Nobody likes war, but the good thing that has come out of this so far, is the absolute humanity on display - from all over (except Putin of course)People helping strangers as much as they can, neighbour countries like Poland weighing in with whatever they can at the threat of becoming a target, Europe pulling together in various degrees, the US doing all it can despite ineptitude at the helm, people offering their lives to go and protect a country they didn't even have any affinity to before, companies like McNasty's doing that, old Axis-powers like Japan donating aide, Sweden giving Putin the finger and instead of going toe-to-toe and being provoked into aggression- they decide to help Ukraine etc..It has restored my faith in humanity. "Unity Is Strength" after all!