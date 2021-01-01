« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6400 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:40:28 pm
I share your concern about foreign irregulars getting involved for the reason you state.

But don't kid yourself that the Russian military is 'fighting by the rules'. They aren't. No more than they have done in Syria or Chechnya or Georgia. Their strategy is the same and it is barbaric. Bomb residential areas from the air and terrorise their civilians. Use cluster bombs to inflict maximum fatalities. Snipe at anyone on the road, including women and children trying to escape the carnage.

Yep ^^^
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6401 on: Today at 12:53:26 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:33:16 am
Only 20% goes to China and they don't really like us, so we're sending it to India and mainly Japan. I'm anti-coal but for some perspective Australia exports 427m tonnes while the UK produces about 2m tonnes. Current UK consumption is 8m tonnes.

There's no chance the UK can get back the volume they need within 5-10 years.

Also coal doesn't replace oil/gas in most industries.

Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

The problem is that we are mortgaging our future. We have locked in warming already. Future generations, starting with our current school kids, will start reaping what we sow. For me the opportunity in this economic war is to wean us off conventional carbon fuels faster, not to bind ourselves to Australia coal, North Sea gas or whatever. Nuclear, blue hydrogen, wind, solar. None of that requires a hotline to Moscow, or a locked in 2oC rise.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6402 on: Today at 01:08:40 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:53:26 pm
Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

The problem is that we are mortgaging our future. We have locked in warming already. Future generations, starting with our current school kids, will start reaping what we sow. For me the opportunity in this economic war is to wean us off conventional carbon fuels faster, not to bind ourselves to Australia coal, North Sea gas or whatever. Nuclear, blue hydrogen, wind, solar. None of that requires a hotline to Moscow, or a locked in 2oC rise.

The hard part is the weaning, it's going to be painful to an extent so to get people on board we have to mitigate the pain by temporarily sourcing different fossil fuels for a period until the infrastructure and technology is in place to dispense with them entirely.

It should really be seen as a supranational crusade, primarily for global warming but also it makes the West much more secure in its ability to plan and manage our own economic future. It should also help us to actually live up to the ethical ideals we project but sometimes fail to live up to as we are at the behest of energy needs which corrupts the body politic.

This could be a cleansing which will allow liberalism to finally manifest itself as it was intended.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6403 on: Today at 01:10:02 pm
Lack of water and food are going to become a massive problem in the next few days and weeks in some cities and areas. We are going to witness awful scenes as the Russian army starve people into surrender. Going to become increasingly difficult for NATO to stand by whilst this genocide happens.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6404 on: Today at 01:13:27 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:53:26 pm
Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

The problem is that we are mortgaging our future. We have locked in warming already. Future generations, starting with our current school kids, will start reaping what we sow. For me the opportunity in this economic war is to wean us off conventional carbon fuels faster, not to bind ourselves to Australia coal, North Sea gas or whatever. Nuclear, blue hydrogen, wind, solar. None of that requires a hotline to Moscow, or a locked in 2oC rise.

Unfortunately the last 6 months or so has shown the weakness in our renewable energy production as well, over reliance on wind power, and when you get prolonged periods of lower than average winds as we had for much of autumn and winter we have been forced to fall back on increased fossil fuel usage (which was one of the drivers of the energy crisis before Russia moved into Ukraine).

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6405 on: Today at 01:24:09 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 12:53:26 pm
Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.

Doesn't really matter, we're already way beyond the "tipping point", it's only going to rapidly increase regardless of what we do.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6406 on: Today at 01:46:38 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:08:40 pm
The hard part is the weaning, it's going to be painful to an extent so to get people on board we have to mitigate the pain by temporarily sourcing different fossil fuels for a period until the infrastructure and technology is in place to dispense with them entirely.

It should really be seen as a supranational crusade, primarily for global warming but also it makes the West much more secure in its ability to plan and manage our own economic future. It should also help us to actually live up to the ethical ideals we project but sometimes fail to live up to as we are at the behest of energy needs which corrupts the body politic.

This could be a cleansing which will allow liberalism to finally manifest itself as it was intended.



Gas shouldn't be being used to generate electricity, unless a last resort.

I'm not a huge fan of nuclear energy, and I'd prefer genuine renewables, but in the short term, Nuclear must play as big a role in electricity generation as possible. That includes Germany reopening their mothballed nuclear power stations, and the Greens accepting some pragmatism (in terms of generation, it is green power... just the reprocessing & decommissioning issues, but the power plants are already in existence)

We also need to look at domestic micro-generation. The shyster Tories, of course, slashed the incentive for people to micro-generate (principally solar panels), and have scaled-back the subsidy for EV's (limiting the subsidy only to very cheap vehicles)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #6407 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:46:38 pm


Gas shouldn't be being used to generate electricity, unless a last resort.

I'm not a huge fan of nuclear energy, and I'd prefer genuine renewables, but in the short term, Nuclear must play as big a role in electricity generation as possible. That includes Germany reopening their mothballed nuclear power stations, and the Greens accepting some pragmatism (in terms of generation, it is green power... just the reprocessing & decommissioning issues, but the power plants are already in existence)

We also need to look at domestic micro-generation. The shyster Tories, of course, slashed the incentive for people to micro-generate (principally solar panels), and have scaled-back the subsidy for EV's (limiting the subsidy only to very cheap vehicles)

Every viable should have solar panels, wind turbines and rain water collection.     The Tories will never allow it as they wont make any money out of it
