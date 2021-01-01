Add climate change mitigation in Europe to the casualty list from this war.



The problem is that we are mortgaging our future. We have locked in warming already. Future generations, starting with our current school kids, will start reaping what we sow. For me the opportunity in this economic war is to wean us off conventional carbon fuels faster, not to bind ourselves to Australia coal, North Sea gas or whatever. Nuclear, blue hydrogen, wind, solar. None of that requires a hotline to Moscow, or a locked in 2oC rise.



The hard part is the weaning, it's going to be painful to an extent so to get people on board we have to mitigate the pain by temporarily sourcing different fossil fuels for a period until the infrastructure and technology is in place to dispense with them entirely.It should really be seen as a supranational crusade, primarily for global warming but also it makes the West much more secure in its ability to plan and manage our own economic future. It should also help us to actually live up to the ethical ideals we project but sometimes fail to live up to as we are at the behest of energy needs which corrupts the body politic.This could be a cleansing which will allow liberalism to finally manifest itself as it was intended.