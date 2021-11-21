https://twitter.com/DerbyChrisW/status/1500884690827370509?t=qCl-KVFmph61putLL62p4Q&s=19



Williamson has shit the bed here.



Well, we already knew that Chris Williamson is a c*nt. I wonder how many fellow travellers have melted away from supporting him and the few other dodgy-as-fuck political leaders?On the plus side, even though a few easily confused nutters will continue to support Williamson, this does help to strip away support. And I look forward to a full reckoning for all those traitorous supporters of Putin, from both political extremes. This surely must come with the next (Starmer lead) Labour Government.