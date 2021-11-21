Mercenaries is a very unpleasant development. Not only will they likely be very brutal, but it shows how desperate the Russians are for seasoned combat veterans, rather than timid conscripts.
The mercenaries aspect is interesting, but I wouldn't call Syrian and Chechen forces (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFhdZaU9qfU
) mercenaries. The elite Chechen forces (think "green barrettes") have a large fraction of extreme Muslim fanatics, who Kadyrov was installed to power (by Putin) to keep in control after the Moscow theater crisis. In Ukraine, Kadyrov would not only be repaying his debt to Putin, but will also let the extremists vent their anger toward infidels and thus giving the war a religious context. This is not just a Russian-Ukrainian war.
As for the mercenaries, where are Wagner? Some of them are in the separatists-held regions, but the others are all over the world. Are they coming back from Mali?