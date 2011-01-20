Most of what the Ukrainians have in terms of aircraft is soviet era Mig 29s and SU 24s, both of which are 30 odd years old and technology has moved on a lot since then. Im not even sure if even the Russians still use Mig 29s, SU 27s and their upgrades seem to form the bulk of their airforce and even where they are using soviet era aircraft they will have been upgraded more then the Ukrainians, and likewise with the SAMs both countries have but somehow the Ukrainians are making a good fight of it.
The other interesting thing I read is that Russian pilots spend very little time even flying, no idea how this compared to Ukrainian pilots, but compared to NATO pilots Russian pilots spend half as many hours in the air on average so their training might not be up to scratch.
Soviet era airframe does not mean automatically mean these are obsolete machine by any means. The original F16 is a 70s designed fighter and the f15 is the same, both are still an important part of the USAF. Of course the modern block 52s and 72s are very different beasts, but the airframes are essentially the same.
Mig 29S latest variants are pretty capable with all the bells and whistles. In fact, India ordered a handful only recently if i recall correctly.
India still uses Sepecat jaguars as strike fighters and these old birds have aesa radars (Israeli Elta) and fully modern avionics and flight systems. Only the airframe is old and the engines are a bit underpowered, limiting its range in deep interdiction roles.
Airframes have long lives and 40 year service is not unusual. Admittedly, the Ukrainian Migs haven't veen upgraded with modern avionics and weapons systems...
Yes the F35 is new and shiny and is supposedly stealthy with a small radar signature, but its armament load is small and its not a great dog fighter. I doubt it could beat the f15 or even the russian/chinese Su 35s with their thrust vectoring double engines in dogfights. For a modern 5 gen fighter at an eye watering cost, its not half as good as it should be.
Back to Ukraine, Polish Mig 29s will definitely help. But they don't look to be coming any time soon.