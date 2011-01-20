Did you get the cat chipped? Just read somethig on the bbc about some animal charities that help with organising vaccinations to get pets out of the country, they might help with chipping too?



We've been assured he can cross without full paperwork. (He has had his vaccines though - rabies etc.) and we've heard they are even doing chipping at Poland's border and at other countries' borders.Ireland for one, will let you go all the way as long as you do some 'compliance' thing on the way - I guess agreeing to do whatever is needed upon arrival. We will aim to get anything needed asap over the first border, to make life easier later.edit: at the moment, despite Ana's understandable reluctance (her family are all here) Berlin looks the favourite because Aer Lingus do direct flights to Dublin every day and seem pretty good with animals.