Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 235422 times)

Offline Devon Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:58:30 pm
1990-2010. End of Cold War through to the end of the Labour government.

I was thinking about this recently. I would say 1990 to 2001. That was the era when the "end of history" was a serious theory. The West had won, liberal democracy would never again be challenged. 9/11 changed all that.

Of course during the 90s we still had war in Iraq, war in the Baltic states. But the international order maintained, in the most part.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 02:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:07:02 pm
The issue of the US providing them with F16s will be with ITAR. US export jets tend to have been applied with capability limitations. The issue won't be insurmountable but it will take time for them to work out and check what they can handover to the Poles.

Give them Rafales, Eurofighters or Gripens in that case. All European, no US bs.
Online Geezer08

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 02:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:40:02 am
@biannagolodryga
The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been unfriendly to Russia. They include:
Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan


Aside from deomstrating the maturity level of a toddler, interesting that they recognise Taiwan as an independent country. Their masters in Beijing will be quick to correct them on that.

Funny about Taiwan - that will mindfuck the chinese. Also I thought Macron was his mate, calling him everyother day? ;D
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
 Still Lots of talk about bombing Odessa but doesn't seem to be happening yet. Maybe Vlad fancies a Dacha down there. Hope he likes opera, it would be a crying shame if the opera house got bombed - and thats from someone who hates opera! It's as frustrating as it is horrifying this carnage. There is literally no prospect of an acceptable outcome. This could last for years.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:05:37 pm
This can end with Putin if the Russians are ignorant. This will continue beyond Putin if the Russians are hateful.
I hope that's not true because there will soon be millions of Russians who will be hateful and resentful towards the West because they are hungry. They will certainly want to know why they are hungry and at that point they will be longer be ignorant.
Offline Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:45:46 pm
So Russia want

To appoint Ukraines PM
Keep Crimea
Decide on two independent states within Ukraine
Decide that Ukraine cant enter into any multilateral agreement without russias say so.



Its not a great offer really is it?  Ukraine accepting that crimea is now part of Russia seems something they could give (as the population there probably does want that), otherwise, why would you just let Russia decide how you run your country??
So the Nazis can stay?  Just as long as they give Putin some territory?
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 02:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:31:53 pm
So the Nazis can stay?  Just as long as they give Putin some territory?

Has he FINALLY realised he's bitten off more than he can chew?

Georgia applying to the EU, same with Moldova. Oh dear.
Offline RedInside

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm »
Why does Boris do a press conference with the Dutch and Canadian prime ministers?
Online Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 02:41:43 pm »
Possibly the most Irish anti-Putin protest imaginable

@newschambers
One man has been arrested after a communion supply lorry knocked through the gates at the Russian Embassy in Dublin.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 02:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:31:53 pm
So the Nazis can stay?  Just as long as they give Putin some territory?
What Nazis?
Oh shit, yes we forgot them

Awful isnt it..
Online Robinred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 02:40:05 pm
Why does Boris do a press conference with the Dutch and Canadian prime ministers?

Same reason as always - he wants desperately to appear like a statesman on the world stage, his Churchillian phase.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 02:46:49 pm »
Bolton says, if Trump had won, Putin would have taken Kiev six months ago.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 02:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:46:49 pm
Bolton says, if Trump had won, Putin would have taken Kiev six months ago.

Here's Trump's former defence advisor explaining how Zelensky is a "puppet" and how Putin was "too gentle" in the first few days of the invasion. Even Fox News is ever so mildly disapproving.

https://twitter.com/Liz_Cheney/status/1500225329595617286
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:43:54 pm
British man interviewed on Sky last night, stuck in Ukraine with his family trying to get back to the UK for nearly 2 weeks. he has been turned away from the border. Interviewer said Patel says she has sorted it out, no she hasn't. tell het to tell me what i have to do to get home.
Patel+Johnson are covering up their incompetence arguing they are enforcing rigorous controls. can only wonder what would happen if the rest of Europe did the same. carnage.

The cat, Ana and myself are still considering moving soon (bags ready) and the simple fact that so many countries in Europe would welcome us all with open arms but the UK (despite me being English) won't, makes me churn up inside.

The guy on Sky was not me
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 02:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:41:43 pm
Possibly the most Irish anti-Putin protest imaginable

@newschambers
One man has been arrested after a communion supply lorry knocked through the gates at the Russian Embassy in Dublin.



Bloody communionists.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 02:56:16 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:09:08 pm
Give them Rafales, Eurofighters or Gripens in that case. All European, no US bs.

No one probably has enough of them sitting around spare that they can give to the Poles at short notice where as the USAF has hundreds of F16s and I think is looking at phasing them out for the F35.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 02:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:27:02 pm
A quick calculation returns that Ireland have taken in about 360 times the number of refugees per capita as the UK.

And as I said in an email to a lovely Irish government lady who promptly replied to my email:

God Bless Ireland.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 02:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:41:43 pm
Possibly the most Irish anti-Putin protest imaginable

@newschambers
One man has been arrested after a communion supply lorry knocked through the gates at the Russian Embassy in Dublin.



Wasnt that a scam Del Boy was trying to run in an episode of only fools and horses? Trotters Pre-Blessed Wine?
Online stanleyparkmudonmyboots

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 03:00:38 pm »
Only 50 visas approved so far. I can't bring myself to tell family members in Ukraine this news. I'm so ashamed of our government,and also the lack of criticism from MP's in general. It shouldn't matter what party you represent, it can't blind you to this lack of basic human decency
Online Jshooters

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 03:03:52 pm »
Jesus they're amatuer...apparently they've been sharing photos of 'NATO Equipment found in Ukraine'

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/03/07/nato-equipment-ukraine-takedowns/
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 03:04:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:56:16 pm
No one probably has enough of them sitting around spare that they can give to the Poles at short notice where as the USAF has hundreds of F16s and I think is looking at phasing them out for the F35.

Well the UK has 101 Eurofighters, could easily spare a squadron.
Who am i kidding though, this is the UK.

Countries are still 'talking' about giving fighters to Ukraine. Talk is cheap.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 03:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:41:43 pm
Possibly the most Irish anti-Putin protest imaginable

@newschambers
One man has been arrested after a communion supply lorry knocked through the gates at the Russian Embassy in Dublin.



Lorry of Christ.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
We need to put Dido in charge of the refugee crisis NOW!
Offline Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 02:10:47 pm
Funny about Taiwan - that will mindfuck the chinese. Also I thought Macron was his mate, calling him everyother day? ;D

He's keeping communication open, at the request of Zelenskyy.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 03:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:52:30 pm
The cat, Ana and myself are still considering moving soon (bags ready) and the simple fact that so many countries in Europe would welcome us all with open arms but the UK (despite me being English) won't, makes me churn up inside.

The guy on Sky was not me

Did you get the cat chipped? Just read somethig on the bbc about some animal charities that help with organising vaccinations to get pets out of the country, they might help with chipping too?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 03:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:49:24 pm
Here's Trump's former defence advisor explaining how Zelensky is a "puppet" and how Putin was "too gentle" in the first few days of the invasion. Even Fox News is ever so mildly disapproving.

https://twitter.com/Liz_Cheney/status/1500225329595617286
The interviewer, Stuart Varney, is dog shit. But even he - ever so gently of course - disagreed with Col. Douglas Macgregor.
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:45:46 pm
So Russia want

To appoint Ukraines PM
Keep Crimea
Decide on two independent states within Ukraine
Decide that Ukraine cant enter into any multilateral agreement without russias say so.



Its not a great offer really is it?  Ukraine accepting that crimea is now part of Russia seems something they could give (as the population there probably does want that), otherwise, why would you just let Russia decide how you run your country??


Zelensky injests novichok within weeks of this agreement. Job done.
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6267 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:07:23 pm
Lorry of Christ.

Rides of Christ.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6268 on: Today at 03:41:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:13:49 pm
Did you get the cat chipped? Just read somethig on the bbc about some animal charities that help with organising vaccinations to get pets out of the country, they might help with chipping too?

We've been assured he can cross without full paperwork. (He has had his vaccines though - rabies etc.) and we've heard they are even doing chipping at Poland's border and at other countries' borders.
Ireland for one, will let you go all the way as long as you do some 'compliance' thing on the way - I guess agreeing to do whatever is needed upon arrival. We will aim to get anything needed asap over the first border, to make life easier later.

edit: at the moment, despite Ana's understandable reluctance (her family are all here) Berlin looks the favourite because Aer Lingus do direct flights to Dublin every day and seem pretty good with animals.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6269 on: Today at 03:45:51 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:04:17 pm
Well the UK has 101 Eurofighters, could easily spare a squadron.
Who am i kidding though, this is the UK.

Countries are still 'talking' about giving fighters to Ukraine. Talk is cheap.

That 101 is the entire RAFs fighter force, whose going to give up 25% of their airforce with everything going on? Even the poles are only considering giving their in exchange lets not forget.

Plus the Poles already have F16s so are familiar with them as opposed to the Eurofighter which they dont use.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 03:47:29 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:34:56 pm

Zelensky...

Honestly, I've never personally felt so much positive feeling towards any country's leader in my life.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 03:47:42 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:34:56 pm

Zelensky injests novichok within weeks of this agreement. Job done.
If only this werent all too likely.

And I still remember people on here saying the Skirpaks poisoning had nothing to do with Russia.  Awful
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6272 on: Today at 03:49:48 pm »
Quote
Johnson has Left An Oligarch Loophole in the Economic Crime Bill

The Government will on Monday bring forward its Economic Crime Bill, which it says will crack down on money-laundering by Russian oligarchs and make it easier to freeze their assets in the UK.

Foreign billionaires are currently able to anonymously own land and other assets in the UK, enabling them to launder money into the country.

However, the long-delayed Bill contains a large exemption that could allow some Russian oligarchs to be exempted from the register.

This clause allows individuals or their assets to be exempted if doing so would be in the interests of the economic wellbeing of the United Kingdom.


Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill


This means that oligarchs could be excluded from the register if they are able to convince ministers that it is in the UKs economic interest for their identities to remain confidential.

https://bylinetimes.com/2022/03/07/economic-crime-bill-oligarch-loophole-uk/

Oh, what a fucking suprise.



Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 03:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:47:29 pm
Honestly, I've never personally felt so much positive feeling towards any country's leader in my life.

His leadership and bravery are incredible.

Hope we're welcoming you, Ana and the cat her in Ireland shortly :scarf
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:31:13 pm
The interviewer, Stuart Varney, is dog shit. But even he - ever so gently of course - disagreed with Col. Douglas Macgregor.

Yes, absolute dogshit. I think he calls MacGregor "a tough man" at the end of the interview when the words "ignorant coward" would be fairer.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6275 on: Today at 04:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:52:30 pm
The cat, Ana and myself are still considering moving soon (bags ready) and the simple fact that so many countries in Europe would welcome us all with open arms but the UK (despite me being English) won't, makes me churn up inside.

The guy on Sky was not me

It's horrible to hear but easy to believe.

Since this pack of gobshites have been in charge with their Brexit, this country gets worse by the day.

Best of luck to you finding a country that's not so full of actual c*nts.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6276 on: Today at 04:06:42 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:52:51 pm
His leadership and bravery are incredible.

Hope we're welcoming you, Ana and the cat her in Ireland shortly :scarf

Cheers. Any idea what to do once there, please pm me. We just need a cat-ok apartment, and an internet connection, and we can work. We wouldn't need or ask for anything.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6277 on: Today at 04:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:41:38 pm
We've been assured he can cross without full paperwork. (He has had his vaccines though - rabies etc.) and we've heard they are even doing chipping at Poland's border and at other countries' borders.
Ireland for one, will let you go all the way as long as you do some 'compliance' thing on the way - I guess agreeing to do whatever is needed upon arrival. We will aim to get anything needed asap over the first border, to make life easier later.

edit: at the moment, despite Ana's understandable reluctance (her family are all here) Berlin looks the favourite because Aer Lingus do direct flights to Dublin every day and seem pretty good with animals.
I'll be in Krakow in a few weeks if you're passing that way.
Online didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #6278 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:06:42 pm
Cheers. Any idea what to do once there, please pm me. We just need a cat-ok apartment, and an internet connection, and we can work. We wouldn't need or ask for anything.

I don't know anything off hand but I'll look into it. It's going to be a logistical nightmare taking in tens of thousands of people to be honest but we're going to have to make it happen and be thankful we haven't seen what they have.
