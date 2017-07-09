« previous next »
The SNP?
Yes, maybe there too. I suspect (correct me if I am wrong), part of the reason for SNP's opposition to nuclear weapons is that the subs are stationed there, and Scotland has no say in the matter. It is difficult to argue against that position. However, I have argued here before that the UK should be a proper federation of states, with only a very limited fully integrated laws and controls dictated by a federal Parliament of some kind. Scotland would have as much say as England, NI and Wales.

Given what's happening now, irrepective of any possible changes to how the constituted down the line, it would not surprise me to see the SNP change their position. But you, Elmo and others here would know far better than me.
@biannagolodryga
The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been unfriendly to Russia. They include:
Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan


Aside from deomstrating the maturity level of a toddler, interesting that they recognise Taiwan as an independent country. Their masters in Beijing will be quick to correct them on that.

I'm surprised they mentioned Ukraine.
@biannagolodryga
The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been unfriendly to Russia. They include:
Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan


Aside from deomstrating the maturity level of a toddler, interesting that they recognise Taiwan as an independent country. Their masters in Beijing will be quick to correct them on that.

Fucking c*nts.

Interesting no South Americans on there given some countries there have voted to condemn them, likewise a fair few in Africa.
What about the military? I am assuming they have the power to dethrone Putin by pulling off a coup.

I mean, you don't have to be a fucking PhD to see the kind of damage this fiasco is doing to Russia.  Putin is just one man, not a demi god.

We can only speculate as to the reasons nothing has happened yet in that regard. They're either too scared, too loyal, or just as dirty. They probably also still think they can win and that the current economic backlash will only be short term.

Maybe if the generals start feeling some heat over the state of the operation they might start to see a distinction between their country and the man running it.
@biannagolodryga
The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been unfriendly to Russia. They include:
Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan


Aside from deomstrating the maturity level of a toddler, interesting that they recognise Taiwan as an independent country. Their masters in Beijing will be quick to correct them on that.

Poor San Marino
So sad, my family were in Berdychiv, which I now see is not far from Kyiv.

They would have fled from difficult times, thrown everything in suitcases and thankfully were welcomed here in England.

Would they get in now??

Well quite.
Johnson bullshitting about the number of refugees being allowed into the UK. Say the family reunion or sponsorship routes are 'processing' thousands of applications. Says they're facilitating people moving to Poland, France, etc.

But at the end of the day the UK wants control their own borders.
Johnson bullshitting

Could have just left it at that. Its all he does.
Wtf did san Marino do.

Did they score a goal against Russia in a world cup qualifier or something  :D
@biannagolodryga
The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been unfriendly to Russia. They include:
Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan


Aside from deomstrating the maturity level of a toddler, interesting that they recognise Taiwan as an independent country. Their masters in Beijing will be quick to correct them on that.

I wonder why?
Wtf did san Marino do.

Did they score a goal against Russia in a world cup qualifier or something  :D

They threatened to send their navy against Russia.
Yes, maybe there too. I suspect (correct me if I am wrong), part of the reason for SNP's opposition to nuclear weapons is that the subs are stationed there, and Scotland has no say in the matter. It is difficult to argue against that position. However, I have argued here before that the UK should be a proper federation of states, with only a very limited fully integrated laws and controls dictated by a federal Parliament of some kind. Scotland would have as much say as England, NI and Wales.

Given what's happening now, irrepective of any possible changes to how the constituted down the line, it would not surprise me to see the SNP change their position. But you, Elmo and others here would know far better than me.

Yes, the fact they are based in Scotland obviously plays a part in the SNPs objection on them, but even if they were moved to England or Wales the SNP would still object I suspect as I think its as much a moral issue for them as it is a location issue. I cant see them changing their minds, they have spent so long campaigning against them they would look stupid doing a u turn after so long, and Ian Blackford as of yesterday confirmed they are still against the nuclear deterrent as its poses a threat to the world (obviously if it was scrapped like it was Ukraine wed be much safer)
Wtf did san Marino do.

Did they score a goal against Russia in a world cup qualifier or something  :D

Dan Marino. He lobbed a few American Footballs at their fighter jets.
Dan Marino. He lobbed a few American Footballs at their fighter jets.

Laces out?
We can only speculate as to the reasons nothing has happened yet in that regard. They're either too scared, too loyal, or just as dirty. They probably also still think they can win and that the current economic backlash will only be short term.

Maybe if the generals start feeling some heat over the state of the operation they might start to see a distinction between their country and the man running it.

Well if they think they can still get out of this with a 'won', they must be some of the most optimistic people in the world. This has been nothing short of a disaster for Russia in every imaginable way.

If they are contemplating taking 'action' against Putin, they better do it soon as the point of no return is rapidly approaching.
@biannagolodryga
The Kremlin has approved a list of countries who have been unfriendly to Russia. They include:
Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan


Aside from deomstrating the maturity level of a toddler, interesting that they recognise Taiwan as an independent country. Their masters in Beijing will be quick to correct them on that.

Johnson bullshitting about the number of refugees being allowed into the UK. Say the family reunion or sponsorship routes are 'processing' thousands of applications. Says they're facilitating people moving to Poland, France, etc.

But at the end of the day the UK wants control their own borders.

Oh, so they're "facilitating" moving refugees to Poland etc? In other words, rejecting their visa application and leaving them stuck in Poland, together with the one million of other Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the border into there.



The fact that you even need a visa to bring in your own under-age children is fucking crazy.
Homes in Northern Europe at least use far less energy to keep their houses warm, than we do in the UK.

They have building regs that force not just high levels of insulation, but they build better with fewer draughts. And their windows are way superior to ours. The vast majority of double glazing in the UK is shite. You touch the inside in winter (even when temps are above freezing) and it's cold. Go to Norway or Finland when it's -20c outside, and touch the inside of their windows; they'll be warm. Then you've got the fitting, which is generally poor. Slot it into a bigger space than necessary (for ease and quickness) then pump some mastic round the edges.

Like I said in another thread, the building regulations in this country are a joke - and it's down to the major housebuilders lobbying and pumping money into the Tory Party to buy influence.

The big housebuilders know that if they were forced to build houses with brilliant levels of insulation, top quality double (ideally triple) glazing and other [not visible to buyers] green measures, they'd struggle to hike prices to cover the increased costs, thus damaging their profit margins.

That they cream vast margins on house sales (as their immense profits clearly illustrate) should mean that governments shouldn't give a flying about protecting their margins, but we know that they give huge donations to the Tory Party (£18m in the year to July 21 alone, with Redrow, Persimmon, Bloor, Countrywide, Taylor Wimpey & Barratt all having donated in recent years either as a company or their owners/CEOs) and only the most partisan Tory loyalist or brain dead moron would fail to link their donations to Tory unwillingness to take these horrible companies to task.

Great post that
Well if they think they can still get out of this with a 'won', they must be some of the most optimistic people in the world. This has been nothing short of a disaster for Russia in every imaginable way.

If they are contemplating taking 'action' against Putin, they better do it soon as the point of no return is rapidly approaching.

I think it's less about "won" and spinning things to their boss so that they don't end up in a gulag or munching on a polonium sandwich.

They've probably already abandoned their initial attack plan and are looking for an alternative that will be politically acceptable. Might also explain why the situation seems to have stalled on the ground - they clearly did not have a Plan B when they engaged on this little adventure.
Christo Grozev
@christogrozev
Two persons close to the Russia-Ukraine negotiations (including back channel talks) tell me Russia proposed (1) Zelensky remains pro forma president but Russia appoints Boiko as PM, (2) Ukraine recognizes L/DNR and Crimea, (3) No NATO. Ze told them emphatically no.

https://twitter.com/christogrozev/status/1500812687009267712
https://twitter.com/christogrozev/status/1500812687009267712

Rightfully rejected of course.

But even suggesting Zelenskyy stays on as president seems to indicating some backsliding by Putin. They know it's going badly wrong and are trying to get a face saving way out. Time to ramp up the pressure both economically and militarily.
It does appear though that Russia is starting to take negotiations more seriously following the stalling of their advances, Lavrov now being involved in meetings, nobody senior previously.

All the loud talk of "denazification" as a demand seems to have ended.

Tough to see either side being desperate enough to agree to something that would be acceptable to the other side at this stage though.

The killer is locking Ukraine out of NATO and the EU (they could probably live with something agreed on Crimea and separatist regions), it leaves an isolated and weak Ukraine with a massive bill for reconstruction, realistically the Russians go away, lick their wounds, reform the military and come back in a few years to finish the job off, because Russian security guarantees mean nothing.

But even if Russian advances stall completely they can still cause huge damage to Ukraine with their use of artillery in the areas they loosely occupy now.

On the other hand for Russia they are taking heavy and expensive military losses and their domestic economy will be hurt hugely by sanctions, although the spikes in oil and gas prices will help as long as they are able to sell, and their grain exports are likely to be raising more money as that price heads up as well.

Definitely benefits to both sides in agreeing a deal sooner rather than later but I'm not sure there is enough common ground yet to find something that would be acceptable to both sides
If Russia is forced to come to terms, I'm sure the US and EU will fall over their own laces in the rush to offer Ukraine credit and support for rebuilding the country and expanding and training its military.

Ukraine will not be any easier to defeat in three years' time as they are now
Yes, the fact they are based in Scotland obviously plays a part in the SNPs objection on them, but even if they were moved to England or Wales the SNP would still object I suspect as I think its as much a moral issue for them as it is a location issue. I cant see them changing their minds, they have spent so long campaigning against them they would look stupid doing a u turn after so long, and Ian Blackford as of yesterday confirmed they are still against the nuclear deterrent as its poses a threat to the world (obviously if it was scrapped like it was Ukraine wed be much safer)
Exactly. I think unilateral nuclear disarmament is discredited, and who want's to at all associate themselves with StW, an organisation who's leadership who operate like Putin/Russia shills? You may be right, but I think a huge shift these things are underway.
Apparently both Ukraine and Russian foreign ministers are meeting in Turkey on Thursday as part of a trilateral meeting with Turkey's equivalent.
