It does appear though that Russia is starting to take negotiations more seriously following the stalling of their advances, Lavrov now being involved in meetings, nobody senior previously.



All the loud talk of "denazification" as a demand seems to have ended.



Tough to see either side being desperate enough to agree to something that would be acceptable to the other side at this stage though.



The killer is locking Ukraine out of NATO and the EU (they could probably live with something agreed on Crimea and separatist regions), it leaves an isolated and weak Ukraine with a massive bill for reconstruction, realistically the Russians go away, lick their wounds, reform the military and come back in a few years to finish the job off, because Russian security guarantees mean nothing.



But even if Russian advances stall completely they can still cause huge damage to Ukraine with their use of artillery in the areas they loosely occupy now.



On the other hand for Russia they are taking heavy and expensive military losses and their domestic economy will be hurt hugely by sanctions, although the spikes in oil and gas prices will help as long as they are able to sell, and their grain exports are likely to be raising more money as that price heads up as well.



Definitely benefits to both sides in agreeing a deal sooner rather than later but I'm not sure there is enough common ground yet to find something that would be acceptable to both sides

