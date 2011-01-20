« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:55:53 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:09:59 am
The war is going dreadfully for Russia and sanctions will bite soon, gotta cook this properly without blowing the pot, awful as it is for the poor souls that are suffering now.

Exactly, a No Fly Zone gives him the one think he wants/could benefit from now. A war against NATO to rally the country around.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:00:15 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:55:53 am
Exactly, a No Fly Zone gives him the one think he wants/could benefit from now. A war against NATO to rally the country around.

The best thing we can practically do right now, other than to ramp up the sanctions and prepare for life without Russia, is to supply Ukraine with as much hand held weaponry as possible, to turn the fight into a close quarters one without the advantage of heavy weaponry. And drones to provide mobile strikes. And all the intelligence we can muster, of course.
kcbworth

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 01:59:44 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:19:38 pm
There must be hundreds of Thousands + of Russians loosing their jobs, big office buildings suddenly closing, same with factories, thousands turning up for work to be told we've gone out of business. all those workers will want answers over why they have suddenly lost their job. hard to think of anyway the Russians can cover this up with propaganda. the world is refusing to do business with Russia because of Ukraine. so who would you believe, Putin or the whole world.

I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to them

I guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNS

Not sure about airwaves though
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:08:24 am
With the world keeping focus on Ukraine, North Korea is testing rockets, China prepares for military exercise off the coast of Vietnam, and Iran is negotiating with IAEA. Free-for-all time for all bad actors.
oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:28:21 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:59:44 am
I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to them

I guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNS

Not sure about airwaves though
I know the BBC are broadcasting into Russia. no idea how many Russians are listening or whether it's getting blocked. great idea though.
I was concerned about Russian Cyber threat when this started kicking off.
I don't know if the people Putin has appointed to run all these departments have been bullshi... him or whether Putin has been bullsh...the world about Russian capabilities. am going with the people he appointed telling him what he likes to hear.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 02:33:52 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 01:59:44 am
I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to them

I guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNS

Not sure about airwaves though
The former Soviet Union had a network of scrambling stations for short and long wavelength communication. That's how they prevented people from listening to Western radios. Picking that signal required antennas that can easily be noticed (I had a 10m antenna stringed on the roof of a building and hidden under the ceramic tiles.) These stations may not be working now, but I'm sure that they can get them in shape in a day.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:50:45 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:08:24 am
With the world keeping focus on Ukraine, North Korea is testing rockets, China prepares for military exercise off the coast of Vietnam, and Iran is negotiating with IAEA. Free-for-all time for all bad actors.


All of these are pretty much the normal day to day here.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 04:47:23 am

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:12:16 am
Russia can't suddenly attack a NATO country. they will have to move their army near the border first. am certain NATO will have a overwhelming force ready to meet them if they try to invade. not going to happen IMO.

NATO currently has an E-3 Sentry in Romanian skies near Moldova.
No666

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:17:09 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:28:21 am
I know the BBC are broadcasting into Russia. no idea how many Russians are listening or whether it's getting blocked.
They started blocking World Service over the weekend, iirc.
Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:35:31 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:33:52 am
The former Soviet Union had a network of scrambling stations for short and long wavelength communication. That's how they prevented people from listening to Western radios. Picking that signal required antennas that can easily be noticed (I had a 10m antenna stringed on the roof of a building and hidden under the ceramic tiles.) These stations may not be working now, but I'm sure that they can get them in shape in a day.
Ten meter antenna? I remember listening to Radio Free Europe and BBC Polish section on an ordinary radio receiver on medium wavelength.
TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:35:55 am
GMB News ticker reporting just 1% of visa applications from Ukrainian refugees have been approved to date by UK

Expect someone from government to spout world leading etc.
Riquende

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:43:05 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:00:15 am
supply Ukraine with as much hand held weaponry as possible

I wonder if those anti-tyranny, freedom-at-all-costs types in the US who invariably have their own private arsenals would be happy to donate some of their collections to people fighting for their freedom against a tyrannical regime?
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:47:26 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:35:55 am
GMB News ticker reporting just 1% of visa applications from Ukrainian refugees have been approved to date by UK

Expect someone from government to spout world leading etc.

They'll blame the NI protocol.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:47:29 am
NATO warships gathering in Dundee.

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:53:15 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:43:05 am
I wonder if those anti-tyranny, freedom-at-all-costs types in the US who invariably have their own private arsenals would be happy to donate some of their collections to people fighting for their freedom against a tyrannical regime?

They're saving their weapons to overthrow Biden and install Trump as God-Emperor for life.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:01:57 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:47:29 am
NATO warships gathering in Dundee.



Not before time. They seem to facing away from Dundee though?
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:10:23 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:01:57 am
Not before time. They seem to facing away from Dundee though?

 ;D

As an Aberdonian I approve this comment.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:23:44 am
The destruction of beautiful Ukrainian cities by the Russians is making me angrier than I have been in years. Hope the fucking scumbags reap  ten times over what they have sown. I remember visiting Odessa in 2018, beautiful city. The bastards have leveled half the fucking city.

Devon Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:30:45 am
I hope that the news of possible Polish aircraft being donated hints at a new strategy. I understand the implications of a NATO plane flown by a NATO pilot shooting down a Russian plane, but there are ways of working around this. Perhaps surrounding nations could even allow the Ukrainian air force to use their airspace and airfields. Russia launching their invasion from Belarus has already set a precedent.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:35:33 am
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 08:30:45 am
I hope that the news of possible Polish aircraft being donated hints at a new strategy. I understand the implications of a NATO plane flown by a NATO pilot shooting down a Russian plane, but there are ways of working around this. Perhaps surrounding nations could even allow the Ukrainian air force to use their airspace and airfields. Russia launching their invasion from Belarus has already set a precedent.

Absolutely.

Although 20 odd Mig 29s will not really tip the balance towards Ukraine, it will definitely have an impact.

-Willo-

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:35:39 am
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 08:30:45 am
I hope that the news of possible Polish aircraft being donated hints at a new strategy. I understand the implications of a NATO plane flown by a NATO pilot shooting down a Russian plane, but there are ways of working around this. Perhaps surrounding nations could even allow the Ukrainian air force to use their airspace and airfields. Russia launching their invasion from Belarus has already set a precedent.

This just all sounds so odd to me, we are not at risk of nuclear war because the man piloting the plane was born on a slightly different area of land to another, even though the plane is literally from NATO.

Humans are fucking weird.

BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:41:09 am
Quote from: Devon Red on Today at 08:30:45 am
I hope that the news of possible Polish aircraft being donated hints at a new strategy. I understand the implications of a NATO plane flown by a NATO pilot shooting down a Russian plane, but there are ways of working around this. Perhaps surrounding nations could even allow the Ukrainian air force to use their airspace and airfields. Russia launching their invasion from Belarus has already set a precedent.

Isn't it supposed to be Ukrainian pilots in these rebadged planes? The US to fill the void by giving Poland F-16s as replacements.

Devon Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:42:20 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:35:39 am
This just all sounds so odd to me, we are not at risk of nuclear war because the man piloting the plane was born on a slightly different area of land to another, even though the plane is literally from NATO.

Humans are fucking weird.

It is weird. The Cold War was really weird. A lot of proxy wars were fought based on these 'rules'. I don't think our governments have caught up with what the 'rules' will be for this new reality, so Cold War lessons are the closest analogy.
Devon Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:44:10 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:41:09 am
Isn't it supposed to be Ukrainian pilots in these rebadged planes? The US to fill the void by giving Poland F-16s as replacements.

Yes from what I understand they would be flown by Ukrainian pilots.
