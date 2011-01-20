The war is going dreadfully for Russia and sanctions will bite soon, gotta cook this properly without blowing the pot, awful as it is for the poor souls that are suffering now.
Exactly, a No Fly Zone gives him the one think he wants/could benefit from now. A war against NATO to rally the country around.
There must be hundreds of Thousands + of Russians loosing their jobs, big office buildings suddenly closing, same with factories, thousands turning up for work to be told we've gone out of business. all those workers will want answers over why they have suddenly lost their job. hard to think of anyway the Russians can cover this up with propaganda. the world is refusing to do business with Russia because of Ukraine. so who would you believe, Putin or the whole world.
I wonder if it is technically possible to take over their airwaves to communicate the truth to themI guess the web could quite easily - just redirect very request from a russian client to somewhere. I dont think Russia can control their own DNSNot sure about airwaves though
With the world keeping focus on Ukraine, North Korea is testing rockets, China prepares for military exercise off the coast of Vietnam, and Iran is negotiating with IAEA. Free-for-all time for all bad actors.
Russia can't suddenly attack a NATO country. they will have to move their army near the border first. am certain NATO will have a overwhelming force ready to meet them if they try to invade. not going to happen IMO.
I know the BBC are broadcasting into Russia. no idea how many Russians are listening or whether it's getting blocked.
The former Soviet Union had a network of scrambling stations for short and long wavelength communication. That's how they prevented people from listening to Western radios. Picking that signal required antennas that can easily be noticed (I had a 10m antenna stringed on the roof of a building and hidden under the ceramic tiles.) These stations may not be working now, but I'm sure that they can get them in shape in a day.
supply Ukraine with as much hand held weaponry as possible
GMB News ticker reporting just 1% of visa applications from Ukrainian refugees have been approved to date by UKExpect someone from government to spout world leading etc.
I wonder if those anti-tyranny, freedom-at-all-costs types in the US who invariably have their own private arsenals would be happy to donate some of their collections to people fighting for their freedom against a tyrannical regime?
NATO warships gathering in Dundee.
Not before time. They seem to facing away from Dundee though?
I hope that the news of possible Polish aircraft being donated hints at a new strategy. I understand the implications of a NATO plane flown by a NATO pilot shooting down a Russian plane, but there are ways of working around this. Perhaps surrounding nations could even allow the Ukrainian air force to use their airspace and airfields. Russia launching their invasion from Belarus has already set a precedent.
This just all sounds so odd to me, we are not at risk of nuclear war because the man piloting the plane was born on a slightly different area of land to another, even though the plane is literally from NATO.Humans are fucking weird.
Isn't it supposed to be Ukrainian pilots in these rebadged planes? The US to fill the void by giving Poland F-16s as replacements.
