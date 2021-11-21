Until the Tory scum (and they are scum) seize the assets of evil kleptocrats like Chernukhin, they prove they are corrupt and bought by dirty Russian kleptocrat money.
Until every London house belonging to Russian kleptocrats is seized, they prove they are corrupt and bought by dirty Russian kleptocrat money.
Until the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies are forced to strip back their veils of secrecy to allow UK, EU and US authorities to identify Russian assets and seize them, they prove they are corrupt and bought by dirty Russian kleptocrat money.
Instead, they continue to refuse to even hand back the £millions they've pocketed from corrupt post-Soviet kleptocrats (or, as they have been invited to, donate them to Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts)
They are vile, corrupt scum.
And Labour are next to fucking useless in skewering them with this.