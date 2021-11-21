« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 221448 times)

Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm »
Well, Fidész are leading by quite a few points already and are likely to extend that lead since there's a rather nationalist fever in Hungary right now. No matter what Orbán said in the past. The prospect of a non-incumbent winning in a country that shares a land border with Ukraine is extremely unlikely. Then again, Jobbik is part of the opposition alliance so be careful what you wish for...
Logged
Linudden.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,247
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 03:49:05 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:47:16 pm
Just heard Kasparov make a great point. The longer this goes on, the more refugees will flood into other European countries. Which will soon become political fodder for Putin's far-right allies in these countries, who are virulently anti-immigrant.

Great speech from 2015:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6OxnYpPDB4

Political fodder for Putins far right allies?

Something he started ?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,362
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:17:34 pm
Well, Putin is still having an influence on elections in the West. Though not, perhaps, in ways he would like....

https://twitter.com/EuropeElects/status/1500101263412891650


It seems from that Melenchon has picked up a few points. A good friend to Putin in the past.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,908
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 03:58:25 pm »
I can't believe everyone believes he's going to use nuclear weapons. He's bluffing. He may be a mad man that has nothing to lose, but I'm pretty sure that everyone around him high up in the hierarchy would not want to see Russia blown to smithereens via a few nukes from the west.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,004
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 04:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:58:25 pm
I can't believe everyone believes he's going to use nuclear weapons. He's bluffing. He may be a mad man that has nothing to lose, but I'm pretty sure that everyone around him high up in the hierarchy would not want to see Russia blown to smithereens via a few nukes from the west.

You can't believe some people on RAWK over react and are negative? :P
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,094
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 04:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 03:19:29 pm
If Putin actually gave a damn about Le Pen, he wouldn't have launched an invasion two months ahead of her election. It's now physically impossible that any incumbent would lose any election this spring due to him.

If anything, Ukrainians are likely to be a right-wing voting bloc once they become citizens of any country they arrive in.
I'm not saying the invasion was designed to help people like Le Pen. I'm saying if this isn't dealt with sooner rather than later, the effect will be worse for democracy in Europe.

If anyone thinks that the worst refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 isn't going to cause political instability, they're dreaming. End this now, and we avoid huge problems down the line. This can only end with Putin being removed from Ukraine (and preferably from power altogether). And the longer the west sits on its hands, the harder that tasks becomes.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:09:17 pm by kennedy81 »
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,787
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 04:06:10 pm »
Lavrov singled out London for their sanctions against the Russians, but no one else. I think this is a swerve by Putin knowing Boris isnt going to do anything.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,393
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 04:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:58:25 pm
I can't believe everyone believes he's going to use nuclear weapons. He's bluffing. He may be a mad man that has nothing to lose, but I'm pretty sure that everyone around him high up in the hierarchy would not want to see Russia blown to smithereens via a few nukes from the west.

Your probably right, but its one hell of a gamble to bet the future of the planet on something your pretty sure about. When the stakes are this high, pretty sure really isnt good enough.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,908
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:01:28 pm
You can't believe some people on RAWK over react and are negative? :P

That's my job.  ;D

I just don't think it'll come to that. I think he'd be stopped before he ever got the chance to give the order. Or if he gave it it won't be carried out.
Logged

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 677
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 04:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:57:27 pm
History will judge the watching-on world, as just that - those who watched on while all this shit was happening and all of these people killed.

"They were trying to avoid nuclear escalation so just hoped Putin would stop once he'd razed Ukraine to the ground and killed all of its people."

This.

Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,094
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 04:16:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:07:45 pm
Your probably right, but its one hell of a gamble to bet the future of the planet on something your pretty sure about. When the stakes are this high, pretty sure really isnt good enough.
What's the alternative? We let him do as he pleases while he takes more territory and continues to fund far-right parties in Europe? While he continues to use his propaganda machine to cause more and more polarization? With the possibility of Trump getting back in and isolating the US even further, leaving Europe to its own devices? Wake up folks, we're fighting for our democratic survival here. We very much have the upper hand still in terms of military and economic might, but that should not be taken for granted in the years to come.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,094
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 04:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:17:34 pm
Well, Putin is still having an influence on elections in the West. Though not, perhaps, in ways he would like....

https://twitter.com/EuropeElects/status/1500101263412891650

I think he's totally underestimated how this invasion would go down in the west. I suspect he thought the west was more divided than it is. That it isn't, is a massive relief.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,099
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 04:29:03 pm »
Judging by how utterly shite his army is, I do think Putin is all talk about nukes.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,094
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 04:30:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:29:03 pm
Judging by how utterly shite his army is, I do think Putin is all talk about nukes.
If his bluff isn't called at some point, he's going to keep playing the same shitty hand and winning with it.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,099
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 04:33:33 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 04:30:27 pm
If his bluff isn't called at some point, he's going to keep playing the same shitty hand and winning with it.

Exactly. I think the US would wipe Russia out before he even had the chance.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,240
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:51:54 pm
It seems from that Melenchon has picked up a few points. A good friend to Putin in the past.

Yeah, awful politician.

Probably more down to consolidation of the left vote though as the election nears.

In one sense it would be hilarious if he beat the far right duo to the run-off. But it would be a bad lesson for the French left to take from this as they seek to recover for 2027. A hard left, anti-EU, soft on Putin approach is not where it should be now or in the next 5 years.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 04:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:06:10 pm
Lavrov singled out London for their sanctions against the Russians, but no one else. I think this is a swerve by Putin knowing Boris isnt going to do anything.

Lavrov having met Truss, and the ease with which theyve bribed and corrupted our political class, knows we are a wet tissue.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 04:58:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:01:28 pm
You can't believe some people on RAWK over react and are negative? :P
On RAWK  :) you think this opinion is just another RAWK posters negative attitude. the opposite is true, am shocked there's some people who think we should move away from a opinion the vast majority of the public and politicians have held for decades with arguments about calling his bluff.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,325
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 05:00:52 pm »
Until the Tory scum (and they are scum) seize the assets of evil kleptocrats like Chernukhin, they prove they are corrupt and bought by dirty Russian kleptocrat money.

Until every London house belonging to Russian kleptocrats is seized, they prove they are corrupt and bought by dirty Russian kleptocrat money.

Until the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies are forced to strip back their veils of secrecy to allow UK, EU and US authorities to identify Russian assets and seize them, they prove they are corrupt and bought by dirty Russian kleptocrat money.

 

Instead, they continue to refuse to even hand back the £millions they've pocketed from corrupt post-Soviet kleptocrats (or, as they have been invited to, donate them to Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts)

They are vile, corrupt scum.

 

And Labour are next to fucking useless in skewering them with this.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 