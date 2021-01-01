I dont think Putin was under any illusion about the welcome the Russians would get, obviously its been more fierce then he expected and his own forces underperformed but I do think he expected a fight. He just lied to everyone else that they would be welcomed to get his public on side.



As for keeping hold of Ukraine, I wouldnt say it will be easy for Putin but dictators manage to control populations all over the world, hes doing it himself in Russia. Control the media, access to the outside world, set up a secret police, have spies everywhere, a large military presence, clamp down hard on any dissent, ban public gatherings, its tried and tested sadly.



I think I would agree entirely with the list of measures and tactics he could and would employ, but I think there is a vast difference between doing that to your own populace and doing it to a sovereign nation you are occupying. It seems unlikely the Ukrainian people will stop resisting, like the French in WWII. I can absolutely see the creation of spy networks and paramilitary police units with unfettered and unmonitored power, but brutality begets violence, it will galvanise a resistance. I can't think when that hasn't been the case in modern warfare. It is also worth pointing out the huge sanctions Russia are facing and they can be expanded, I imagine those sanctions would apply to any captured territory, so whatever economic gain captured from Ukraine is rendered worthless. He may capture Europe's breadbasket, but it is small recompense if he is unable to sell the grain, that is if he could even supply the infrastructure to maintain it.I don't know absolutely, but it seems most dictators and despots get certain latitude if they contain the atrocities to their own nation and people, they can still sell oil and metals, manufacture and sell overseas, but I am not aware of a scenario akin to this where the aggressor has managed to pacify an invaded nation, especially if they a cut off from most of the international community.US and UK captured oil fields in Iraq, but the oil was still bought and traded, things may have looked very different if the world refused to buy the oil.I think that is what sickens me the most. I think Putin will do everything you have touched on and more, the brutality will escalate, liberties and freedoms will be quashed because he only knows how to rule through fear and violence, but he cannot win.America limped out of Vietnam after a decade, unable to assert control with far superior resources and war machinery, the UK and US spent 20 years in Afghanistan, the objective was different than Putin's but look at the cost, in money and more importantly lives and that was in service of far simpler goals.I utterly agree that Russia can capture Ukraine in time, especially if the west continue to refuse engaging and I think he can occupy Ukraine if he accepts indefinite, huge financial losses, excommunication from global trade and launches a campaign of brutality, control and fear, but for then what, how does he win. I can't see how he can ever mitigate the military cost of such an occupation, he will need to leave behind 10's thousands of soldiers, if not more, weakening his combat readiness and effectiveness elsewhere, but more importantly I cant see how he can maintain the expenditure of a ceaseless occupation. He would be trying to use Disney Bucks at Caesar's Palace, whatever resources and enterprises he may capture become worthless the moment he captures them.What the f*ck am I missing? There must be something obvious I can't see, because even his best case scenario at this point looks like a huge loss to me. It's why I am crap at politics.